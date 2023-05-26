Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Ever heard of The Dinks?

Neither had I until I dropped the needle on the “Also Dug Its” fifth record from the five-album “Nuggets: Original Artyfacts From The First Psychedelic Era (1964-1968) and heard the whacked-out “Nina-Kocka-Nina” blaring from the speakers.

Utter nonsense of the highest order, “Nina-Kocka-Nina” opens with a spoken Japanese parody ravings, then, heads into “Surfin’ Bird” territory with repeated gibberish interrupted with a few lyrics – “get out your pencils, get out your books, try to catch all the teacher’s grubby looks” that imply high school is driving the singer crazy.

It turns out that the makers of that two minutes of musical madness from 1965 hail from Beloit, Kansas, and, according to the set’s liner notes, they toured “into Nebraska.” So, maybe, if you’re of a certain age, you might have heard.

The Dinks were just one of the revelations from the latest edition of the set, initially compiled by Lenny Kaye in 1972 and expanded by the rock critic, SiriusXM Underground Garage DJ, and Patti Smith guitarist for its 50th anniversary.

The first “Nuggets,” which I bought a couple years after it was released, was far from a smash hit. But, kind of like the Velvet Underground’s debut album, those who bought the record either formed bands or became rock ‘n’ roll aficionados for life.

Kaye, who worked at a New York record store and spent hours pulling out singles to create the package, aimed at capturing a “transitional” era in rock – from the pop-single era of the early ‘60s to the psychedelia of the late 1970s.

But, on reflection, what he really captured was garage rock, created by American kids trying to recycle the British Invasion, and the earliest days of psychedelia before it became spaced-out hippie music.

So it contains some now-classics, like The Standells’ “Dirty Water,” The Seeds’ “Pushin’ Too Hard” The Castaways’ “Liar Liar” The Count Five’s “Psychotic Reaction,” and, my choice for the first psychedelic smash “You’re Gonna Miss Me,” from the 13th Floor Elevators.

A 25th Anniversary CD added a ton of tracks – including some of my faves, “Double Shot (of My Baby’s Love)” from the Swingin’ Medallions, The Sonics’ “Psycho,” The Human Beinz’ “Nobody But Me” Sam The Sham and the Pharaohs “Wooly Bully,” Captain Beefheart and the Magic Band’s “Diddy Wah Diddy.”

Some of those songs are the double album second volume of the new set. But many of the tracks are “new” – at least to “Nuggets.”

The Gants’ cover of “Roadrunner,” for example, sent me down a rabbit hole, to find out and hear more from the Mississippi group that added a touch of blues to the Beatles and should have been bigger – just like many of the other “Nuggets” bands.

And the fifth album – I refuse to call them “vinyls” – contains even more gems that Kaye couldn’t fit onto the second volume, including Wayne Cochran’s “Going Back to Miami” and “99th Floor” from the Moving Sidewalks, with a teenage Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top on guitar and vocals.

The new package was a Record Store Day exclusive release. So most of the 6,000 box sets were snapped up last month.

But there are some copies on sale at various online outlets for reasonable prices that aren’t too far above the $100 list price And there might even be a copy or two at a record store.

Pick it up if you get a chance, slap the records on the turntable and remember, to steal Kaye’s slogan, that “It’s a nugget if you dug it.” And you will.

