If you’re looking for a somewhat realistic portrayal of life in a ’70s rock ’n’ roll band, “Daisy Jones & The Six” ain’t it.

If, however, you want to see a soap opera that’s framed around the aforementioned band, head on over to Prime Video and dial up the first batch of episodes of the miniseries that’s based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling 2019 novel.

Framed, like the book, as an oral history of the band, it opens with the statement that Daisy Jones & The Six played their biggest and last show ever, at Chicago’s Soldier Field in 1977, then records the recollections of band members two decades later.

That sends them cycling back to late ’60s Pittsburgh where the Dunne Brothers band was formed, then moved to Los Angeles to “make it” while, simultaneously, a teenage Daisy Jones was sneaking into Sunset Strip clubs to see the likes of The Byrds and The Doors.

Implausible is the kindest word that can be used to describe some of the major events in the first three episodes of the series. To wit, band leader Billy Dunne sees mega-producer Teddy Price in a grocery store, begs for an audition and gets it, launching the band’s career. Sure that happened every day in real life.

Or, even better, after The Six have crashed due to Dunne’s drinking, Price, who just happens to be working with aspiring singer/songwriter Daisy Jones, puts her in the studio with Dunne to sing one of his songs and, of course, magic occurs. That would be in the studio for sessions that Price is paying for because The Six has been dropped by its label. That was not a common occurrence, either.

There are plenty of cliches that come to life in the first three episodes of the 10-episode series — three more are due on Friday. And many of those come out of the soap opera romantic entanglements that are at the series’ heart.

The hype around “Daisy Jones & The Six,” both on the page and screen, is that it is inspired by Fleetwood Mac.

Let’s just say that inspiration has nothing to do with the band’s story or sound — The Dunne Brothers weren’t an English blues-rock band that changed styles to accommodate new American members.

Rather, it comes from Fleetwood Mac’s legendary interband romances, which translates here in the most obvious of manners.

But my biggest problem with “Daisy Jones & The Six” doesn’t have anything to do with the cliches, implausibility or soap opera. It’s in the casting.

Specifically, none of the actors look like the late-teens, early-20-somethings they are portraying.

The most egregious example is Sam Clafin, who plays Billy Dunne, and is 34. All the makeup and hair styling in Hollywood can’t make him appear to be the youngster he’s supposed to be during the opening episode.

Setting that aside, the best thing about “Daisy Jones & The Six” is Riley Keough, Elvis Presley’s 33-year-old granddaughter, who exhibits plenty of charisma, sass and some vocal talent as Daisy.

And, to her credit and that of the filmmakers, the songs were all sung by Keough and Caflin.

Those songs, written and produced by veteran Blake Mills who partnered with the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Marcus Mumford and Jackson Browne, were collected to become the band’s breakthrough album “Aurora,” which, in perfect 21st century fashion, debuted at the top of the iTunes charts the day before the series hit Prime.

The songs fit the time well. So does the rest of the series soundtrack. The costumes; sets, including the recording studios; and props, like the vintage autos; are period perfect.

The first three episodes of “Daisy Jones & The Six” were good enough that I’ll stick with it for another week, if only to watch the simultaneously implausible and cliched story of the band. But it may lose me before all 10 episodes are available to stream.

RIP David Lindley

Uber-talented, multiinstrumentalist and one of the great characters in music, David Lindley died March 3 after a long illness.

Lindley, who put out some terrific records with his band El Rayo-X and as a solo artist, recorded with about everyone — Rod Stewart, James Taylor, Dolly Parton, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band, Linda Ronstadt, Crosby & Nash and Jackson Browne.

Lindley played in Browne’s band from 1972-80, is all over 10 Browne albums, and that’s his high falsetto on Browne’s hit “Stay."

The acknowledged master of the lap steel, Lindley seemingly played any stringed instrument he could get his hands on.

Lindley played the Zoo Bar a few times over the last dozen or so years and I was lucky enough to get to chat with him — usually while he was driving from one show to another — before those appearances.

Known for his hilarious stories told during shows, he was just as funny on the phone, whether talking about being on the road with Browne in Europe, where the tours didn’t make any bankable money until the last handful of shows; why he became hooked on the exotic instruments; or our mutual affection for Hawaiian shirts.

No specific cause of death was reported. But Lindley, who was 78, contracted COVID-19 in 2020 and, according to family, suffered from kidney failure and other ailments as a result of “long COVID,” putting him on the roster of great artists taken from us by the dirty little virus.

