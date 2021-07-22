On The Beat: Crowds are back at Lincoln music venues

It also features greats like Bob Gruen, talking about how he learned to shoot at CBGB, the legendary New York home of punk rock and lets some ‘60s veterans recount stories of shooting their now-famous pictures and of life on the road when photographers were treated like members of the band.

That came to a screeching halt in the late ’80s/early ’90s when “pits” at big concerts began to fill with photographers, whose giant lens, musicians say, are distracting and whose presence separates the band from its fans.

So standard concert photo policy -- as Journal Star photographers can attest - is the first three songs of a show, no flash. That might be good for the bands, who keep their images nonsweaty and well composed, and for the fans, who don’t have to try to look over the photogs.

But the photographers argue, and I agree, that it’s dramatically impaired live shots by preventing photographers from capturing THE moments in concerts, which always happen well after the cameras are put away.

You can catch up on the series by streaming episode one from the Nebraska Public Media website. If you want to know how and why music photography, primarily of the rock variety, looks the way it does, “Icon: Music Through the Lens” is a fascinating watch.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.