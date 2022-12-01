On The Beat: Covers and hits make Tom Petty's "Live at the Fillmore 1997" a great live album

In January and February 1997, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers were, in Petty’s words, the “house band” at The Fillmore, settling in for a 20-show residency at the legendary small San Francisco venue.

And, like every house band at every club faced with playing night after night, the Heartbreakers broke out a slew of covers to go along with songs, creating rock ‘n’ roll shows of the highest order.

Not that I, or anyone I know, was there for any of the shows. But “Live at the Fillmore 1997,” a just-released set of either two or four CDs culled from recordings at the shows, takes you there as directly as possible.

The first disc of the deluxe edition makes it clear what’s up, opening up with Chuck Berry “Around and Around” – the joint was indeed rockin’ – followed by “Jammin’ Me” and “Runnin’ Down a Dream” before Petty says good evening and tells the 1,100 or so who packed the place each night that they’d be playing music they grew up on from artists they loved – for a least a single song.

Then, bearing that out, comes a not-as-wild as Little Richard version of “Lucille,” and “Time is on My Side,” the first of a handful of visits of songs associated with Rolling Stones” that wraps up on disc four’s closing cascade of covers – Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode,” the Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” the rock ‘n’ roll national anthem “Louie, Louie” and “Gloria.”

The stretch alone is well worth the price of admission. But there are plenty of other highlights – covers of early rock ‘n’ soul classics like “High Heeled Sneakers” “I Got a Woman,” “Rip It Up” and “Diddy Wah Diddy,” instrumentals including Booker T. & The MG’s “Hip Hugger” and “Green Onions,” complete ultra-cool Benmont Tench organ “Guitar Boogie Shuffle” the theme from the James Bond movie “Goldfinger”

Petty’s mentor Roger McGuinn turns up for “Drug Store Truck Drivin’ Man” and “Eight Miles High” with Roger McGuinn and John Lee Hooker, who lived in the Bay Area, gets three songs with the band, including a stretched out “Boogie Chillen.”

There’s no further need to rave about each of the covers, which pulled me in hard the first time I streamed the set last Friday

And the 1997 version of the band – Petty, who died in 2017, guitarist Mike Campbell, Tench, bassist and “singing partner” Howie Epstein along with drummer Steve Ferrone and multi-instrumentalist Scott Thurston – was at the peak of form. I’d argue they were the greatest rock ‘n’ roll band of the era, period.

So, they deliver stellar versions of the likes of “Even the Losers,” “American Girl” and, on the final disc “You Wreck Me,” a very cool “Free Fallin’” and an extended “Mary Jane’s Last Dance.”

While for a roadie – of 20 years experience – to fix his amplifier during the 20th show of the tour, Petty thanks the audience, many of whom he recognizes, for coming to all the shows, then says “We all feel like this is the high point of our whole time together as a group.”

That’s quite a statement. But after listening to “Live at the Fillmore 1997” for a week, it might just be accurate. For sure, it’s one of the greatest live recordings of a great rock ‘n’ roll band.

Kushner makes his return

A quick note here: Lincoln guitarist Benjamin Kushner, forced off the stage by cancer, will make his return to performing Saturday night when The Mezcal Brothers play Kansas City’s Knuckleheads Saloon.

The long-running Lincoln quartet is headlining Knuckleheads’ Rockabilly Christmas show and Kushner has recovered enough to take the trip to KC and play a set – which is great news.