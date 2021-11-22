On The Beat: Celebrate turkey day with the Thanksgiving song 'Alice's Restaurant'

“Alice’s Restaurant” became a surprise radio hit -- it’s about six times as long as the average song that got played on the radio in 1967, and it’s now played on hundreds of radio stations, including nearly all public radio outlets on the fourth Thursday of each November.

Guthrie retired “Alice’s Restaurant” from his live shows, save for its anniversary years and put it away for good after its 50th in 2017. But I still brought it up in an email interview I did with him before a Rococo Theatre show -- on a different tour -- that year.

Guthrie had long maintained that “Alice’s Restaurant,” which came out at the height of the Vietnam War, wasn’t an anti-war song, but an anti-stupidity song. I commented that, in addition to being a very funny story, I saw “Alice’s Restaurant” as an anti-authority anthem.

“I’m 100 percent agreeable,” he wrote. ‘I think we, especially here in the USA, have a civic obligation to question authority at all times, and more so in times like these. This is, after all, the country of regular people, the average guy. We got rid of the kings and queens a long time ago. This is the country for the everyman (and woman). So our leaders need to constantly be reminded that the royal thing doesn’t end well for them.”