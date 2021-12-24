On The Beat: Boston mandate shows vaccinations likely to be required for shows next year

L. Kent Wolgamott Entertainment reporter/columnist L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions. Follow L. Kent Wolgamott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A bit of coronavirus news that flew under the radar this week could very well be a canary in the coal mine for the entertainment business in 2022, and perhaps, years to come.

Citing a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Tuesday announced the following policy to be implemented in the city:

“Starting on January 15, 2022, individuals will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter certain indoor spaces like restaurants, fitness facilities, entertainment spaces, and certain meeting spaces in Boston.”

Note that there are no provisions for a negative COVID test in Wu’s order, nor are there exceptions based on the size of venue.

So, if you’re going out in Boston, you'll have to be vaccinated and, whether the term is used or not, carry a vaccine passport.

That plan, which is going to be copied by cities surrounding Boston, will unquestionably protect public health overtly by slowing the spread of the virus and, more subtly, forcing those who have refused to get vaccinated to either get the shot or stay home.