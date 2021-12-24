On The Beat: Boston mandate shows vaccinations likely to be required for shows next year

A bit of coronavirus news that flew under the radar this week could very well be a canary in the coal mine for the entertainment business in 2022, and perhaps, years to come.
Citing a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Tuesday announced the following policy to be implemented in the city:
“Starting on January 15, 2022, individuals will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter certain indoor spaces like restaurants, fitness facilities, entertainment spaces, and certain meeting spaces in Boston.”
Note that there are no provisions for a negative COVID test in Wu’s order, nor are there exceptions based on the size of venue.
So, if you’re going out in Boston, you'll have to be vaccinated and, whether the term is used or not, carry a vaccine passport.
That plan, which is going to be copied by cities surrounding Boston, will unquestionably protect public health overtly by slowing the spread of the virus and, more subtly, forcing those who have refused to get vaccinated to either get the shot or stay home.
A similar blanket vaccination requirement isn’t likely to immediately be implemented in Lincoln or many other cities. But it could become a viable option anywhere if the number of cases spikes and remains high and hospitals become overcrowded with COVID patients.
Even if it isn’t a broad mandate, there’s a very high likelihood that proof of vaccination will become standard at entertainment venues, either as a venue policy for all events or at the behest of promoters and artists.
That’s already somewhat the case. Jerry Seinfeld, for example, is requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test for his Lied Center for Performing Arts show next year.
But eliminating the negative test option and requiring everyone to show a vaccine card, photo of the card, verified digital image from a pharmacy or health care provider or a COVID-19 verification app will be a game-changer for venues and the audience.
The negative test, according to music industry sources, does nothing to prevent the spread of the virus, which is the greatest concern of touring artists, who, as was demonstrated by Mannheim Steamroller at the Lied Center on Tuesday, stay in something of a “bubble” to hopefully prevent infection among the touring party and cancelation of shows.
But, as has been seen in the NFL, NHL and NBA this week and the shows that canceled throughout the fall, it’s very difficult to keep even the vaccinated from contracting COVID. And, put simply, bands and solo artists at any level can’t afford to have a bunch of shows called off.
Vaccination requirements, at least, will reduce the likelihood of transmission to the artist and crew while protecting the health of those who come out to shows.
That said, the requirements, as Boston venue operators said this week, will negatively impact business by eliminating the unvaccinated from the potential audience.
That impact is likely to be more pronounced for specific genres of music -- as evidenced by audience surveys and observation of the now expired mask mandate in Lincoln.
Those showed that country audiences opposed masking and, when possible, largely ignored the mandate, while jazz and classical audiences supported and followed the mandate. Rock, Americana and pop shows were somewhere in between.
It’s easy to project a similar pattern for vaccine requirements -- and also much gnashing of teeth from the anti-vax “freedom” crowd if, as is increasingly likely, the requirement becomes standard.
The bottom line then becomes simple: If you want to see a show, any show, get vaccinated. If you choose not to get the shot, you’ve chosen to stay outside.
