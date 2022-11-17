On the Beat: Bonnie Raitt, Cody Johnson, Tank and the Bangas among Grammy nominees who played Lincoln this year

Pentatonix will be newly minted Grammy nominees when they come to Lincoln for next Saturday's Pinnacle Bank Arena concert.

The a cappella pop group is one of the Grammy-nominated acts that will have either played Lincoln this year or, in the case of Carly Pearce, who will open for Blake Shelton on Feb. 26, will be playing Lincoln in 2023.

By that time, Pearce and the fans that are sure to pack the place for Shelton’s show will know whether she’s taken home the Country Duo/Group Performance for “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” as the Grammys will be presented on Feb. 5.

Pentatonix, which is nominated for Traditional Pop Album, and Pearce are two of the four nominees that have or will be playing the arena. The other two: Ghost, for Metal Performance, and Cody Johnson, for Country Song.

The most nominated artist to have played Lincoln this year is Bonnie Raitt. The longtime Grammy favorite, nominated for Song of the Year, Americana Performance, Roots Song and Americana Album, played Pinewood Bowl last summer.

So did Gov’t Mule, nominated for Traditional Blues Album, and Jim Gaffigan, who is one of three Comedy Album nominees that did their shows in Lincoln this year. The other two are Louis CK and Patton Oswalt, who played The Royal Grove and Lied Center for Performing Arts, respectively.

The Lied's other Grammy nominees are: Third Coast Percussion for Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance; Renee Fleming, who sang with Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra for Classical Solo Vocal Albums;producer James Michael Webb, who ran the Lied's summer camps, for Music Theater Album and Danny Elfman.

Elfman, who spent most of the officially designed "Danny Elfman Week" here last month is nominated for Arrangement, Instrumental & A Capella, and Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package.

The Royal Grove’s other nominee is the venerable Buddy Guy, up for Traditional Blues Album, who played one of the best shows of the year there in May.

Bourbon Theatre had two nominees as well, McBride for Country Album and her duet with Pearce and Lincoln Calling headliners Tank & the Bangas for Progressive R&B Album.

That, by my count, is 16 artists nominated for 21 Grammys and five Lincoln venues. That’s twice as many nominees as performed in Lincoln in 2021 and one of the highest totals ever.

I didn’t do a similar rundown for Omaha. But it needs to be noted that two of the most nominated artists just announced shows there this week.

Lizzo, who will play CHI Health Center on May, received nominations in all three of the top Grammy categories – Record, Album and Song of the Year - as well as nominations for Solo Pop Performance and Pop Vocal Album.

Brandi Carlisle, who will open for Pink at Charles Schwab Stadium on Aug. 21, has two top category noms – Record of the Year and, Album of the Year -- among her seven nominations.