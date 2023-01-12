On The Beat: Bobby Rush and other Zoo performers land Blues Music Awards nominations

If I was casting a ballot in the 2023 Blues Music Awards, my vote for B.B. King Entertainer of the Year would be a no-brainer.

It would go to Bobby Rush, the 88-year-old Chitlin Circuit veteran, who, with his band and shake dancers blew the doors of ZooFest last summer. Shows and music don’t get more entertaining than that and Rush, a true character, is just entertaining - in conversation or in the pages of his autobiography.

Rush isn’t the only nominee for the BMA’s top award that has played ZooFest or is a Zoo Bar regular: Tommy Castro and Eric Gales are each among the five nominees for the awards that will be presented in Memphis in May.

Buddy Guy, who played The Royal Grove last year, and Zoo regulars John Primer and John Nemeth each received nominations for Album of the Year, another of the top awards.

A scroll through the nominees list reveals a good number of performers who’ve played the Zoo over the last year or so — Tinsley Ellis, Janiva Magness, Albert Castiglia, Vanessa Collier, Selwyn Birchwood, Curtis Salgado – and Danielle Nicole, who was again nominated for Bass Instrumental (she’s won four times) as well as for Vocalist will be at the Zoo Friday.

All that’s evidence that, as it has for five decades, the Zoo Bar brings the best of the blues to Lincoln as it anchors the local live music scene.

The Mavericks set Bourbon Theatre show

Tickets for a true show of note goes on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

The Mavericks will make, after 30 years – as far as I can remember – their Lincoln debut at the Bourbon Theatre on May 19.

The versatile veterans are tagged as a country band, largely because their Grammy winning ‘90s hits “What a Crying Shame” and “Here Comes The Rain” were marketed as country. But the group, led by crooner and songwriter, Cuban-American Raul Malo, really works in rockabilly, rock ‘n’ roll, swing, pop and Latin/Cuban music as well as country.

I’ve seen The Mavericks a few times and they’re a don’t miss act, if for no other reason than to hear Malo, one of the great, distinctive vocalists of the last 30 years, sing.

Tickets will be available at themavericks.com and at bourbontheatre.com.

$uicideboy$ on the Coachella top line

There were plenty of “who are these guys” putdowns flying around when $uicideboy$ were announced for a Pinnacle Bank Arena show last summer. But about 6,500 knew who the Soundcloud rappers were and turned up for a fast-paced 75-minute set of more than 25 songs from New Orleans cousins Ruby du Cherry and $crim that was characterized by bitingly fast flows of oft-dark rhymes over insistent beats and tracks

The formerly underground rappers continued their rise after that early August show and this week were announced as one of the top-billed handful of artists that will play the Saturdays of Coachella, the giant, prestigious California music festival that will take place on two weekends in April.

As with the BMA nominations, that’s evidence that the arena and promoter Mammoth continue to bring in some of the best new hip-hop artists just as they’re breaking through to the mainstream.

