 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
ON THE BEAT WITH L. KENT WOLGAMOTT | BLUES MUSIC AWARDS

On The Beat: Bobby Rush and other Zoo performers land Blues Music Awards nominations

  • 0
ZOOFEST, 7.8

Blues singer Bobby Rush performs during The Zoo Bar's ZooFest music festival July 8, 2022.

If I was casting a ballot in the 2023 Blues Music Awards, my vote for B.B. King Entertainer of the Year would be a no-brainer.

It would go to Bobby Rush, the 88-year-old Chitlin Circuit veteran, who, with his band and shake dancers blew the doors of ZooFest last summer. Shows and music don’t get more entertaining than that and Rush, a true character, is just entertaining - in conversation or in the pages of his autobiography.

Rush isn’t the only nominee for the BMA’s top award that has played ZooFest or is a Zoo Bar regular: Tommy Castro and Eric Gales are each among the five nominees for the awards that will be presented in Memphis in May.

Buddy Guy, who played The Royal Grove last year, and Zoo regulars John Primer and John Nemeth each received nominations for Album of the Year, another of the top awards.

A scroll through the nominees list reveals a good number of performers who’ve played the Zoo over the last year or so — Tinsley Ellis, Janiva Magness, Albert Castiglia, Vanessa Collier, Selwyn Birchwood, Curtis Salgado – and Danielle Nicole, who was again nominated for Bass Instrumental (she’s won four times) as well as for Vocalist will be at the Zoo Friday.

People are also reading…

All that’s evidence that, as it has for five decades, the Zoo Bar brings the best of the blues to Lincoln as it anchors the local live music scene.

The Mavericks set Bourbon Theatre show

Tickets for a true show of note goes on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

The Mavericks will make, after 30 years – as far as I can remember – their Lincoln debut at the Bourbon Theatre on May 19.

The versatile veterans are tagged as a country band, largely because their Grammy winning ‘90s hits “What a Crying Shame” and “Here Comes The Rain” were marketed as country. But the group, led by crooner and songwriter, Cuban-American Raul Malo, really works in rockabilly, rock ‘n’ roll, swing, pop and Latin/Cuban music as well as country.

I’ve seen The Mavericks a few times and they’re a don’t miss act, if for no other reason than to hear Malo, one of the great, distinctive vocalists of the last 30 years, sing.

Tickets will be available at themavericks.com and at bourbontheatre.com.

$uicideboy$ on the Coachella top line

There were plenty of “who are these guys” putdowns flying around when $uicideboy$ were announced for a Pinnacle Bank Arena show last summer. But about 6,500 knew who the Soundcloud rappers were and turned up for a fast-paced 75-minute set of more than 25 songs from New Orleans cousins Ruby du Cherry and $crim that was characterized by bitingly fast flows of oft-dark rhymes over insistent beats and tracks

The formerly underground rappers continued their rise after that early August show and this week were announced as one of the top-billed handful of artists that will play the Saturdays of Coachella, the giant, prestigious California music festival that will take place on two weekends in April.

As with the BMA nominations, that’s evidence that the arena and promoter Mammoth continue to bring in some of the best new hip-hop artists just as they’re breaking through to the mainstream.

Country concerts to dominate Nebraska this spring
Leading Off: Silence is golden — unless you're an up-and-coming performer in Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jimmy Page, Rod Stewart pay tribute after death of Jeff Beck

Jimmy Page, Rod Stewart pay tribute after death of Jeff Beck

Fellow rock legends are paying tribute to Jeff Beck, the guitar virtuoso and musical innovator who died Tuesday. Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, who was also a Yardbirds bandmate and close friend of Beck, called him a “six-stringed warrior” with a “limitless” imagination. Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi called Beck “distinctively brilliant.” Kiss singer and guitarist Paul Stanley says Beck “blazed a trail impossible to follow.” Kinks guitarist Dave Davies and Whitesnake singer David Coverdale both said they are heartbroken over Beck's death. Rod Stewart credited Beck with bringing him and Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood to the U.S. and that they “never looked back” after that.

Suspects in rapper XXXTentacion's death about to face trial

Suspects in rapper XXXTentacion's death about to face trial

More than four years after gunmen killed emerging rap star XXXTentacion during a robbery outside a South Florida motorcycle shop, three suspects are about to go on trial. Jury selection begins Jan. 18 in Fort Lauderdale. Shooting suspect Michael Boatwright and his accused accomplices, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome, could all receive life sentences if convicted of first-degree murder. They have pleaded not guilty. A fourth man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last year and is expected to testify against them. Jury selection is expected to last three weeks. The trial is expected to last into March.

Watch Now: Related Video

Zendaya 'at a loss for words' following Golden Globes win

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News