On the Beat: Bob Dylan's North Platte connection; R.I.P. James Harman

In doing so, he largely avoids wandering into the myth and mystery of his subject, who, from day one has had an off-and-on-again relationship with the truth.

The archive also plays a key part in “The World of Bob Dylan,” a collection of articles by academic scholars and a few music critics, edited by Sean Latham, the director of the University of Tulsa’s Institute for Bob Dylan Studies.

Those essays, in Latham’s words, grapple with the multiple Dylans and his every shifting journey through American music, looking at his work in different styles — folk, blues, country, gospel, the Great American Songbook and rock ‘n’ roll — and examining his connections to the civil rights movement, literature and the counterculture.

Together the kaleidoscopic of books provide plenty of insight into the Nobel Prize winner — including Heylin’s notion that Dylan always wanted to be a rock ‘n’ roll singer and songwriter and got there via folk.

The enigmatic Dylan, of course, will have nothing to say about the books or his birthday. But, if he’s able, he’s likely to be back on the Never Ending Tour. And that could very well bring him back to Lincoln, which has become a regular stop for him over the last decade.

RIP James Harman