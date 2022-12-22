 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ON THE BEAT WITH L. KENT WOLGAMOTT

On The Beat: Beyonce takes national critics poll for best album and best songs

YE-Music-Top Albums

This cover of "Renaissance" by Beyonce.

 Columbia Records

The music business, for all intents and purposes, shuts down each year in mid-December and reawakens a week or so into the new year, with a few new releases hitting the record bins and streaming services on the first weekend in January.

So what are music journalists to do during the interim?

Come up with best of lists and yearly wrap-ups, then take a week of vacation — which is precisely what I’ll be doing next week. My best albums list and my annual “Real Life Top 10” wrap-up will be out next week.

But it’s time to look at the only remaining survey that attempts to gather the best of from the majority of music critics and journalist from around the country.

This year, the Uproxx Music Critics Poll, had more than 200 respondents, including yours truly, submit their top-10 songs and top-10 albums.

People are also reading…

The results — It’s Beyonce’s world, we just get to live in it.

Queen Bey took the album poll for “Renaissance,” her dance music survey album that, unlike her most recent records, didn’t come with any kind of message or social commentary. And that album yielded five of the survey’s top-10 songs.

While the album win was expected — “Renaissance” has been on the vast majority of individual lists — taking five of 10 slots for songs is more of a result of the new nature of “singles” in the streaming era — where, for example, Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” generated the entire Spotify Top 10 on the week of its release.

With that caveat, here are the Uproxx Top 10 Albums and Top 10 Songs. The full lists can be found at uproxx.com.

Albums

1 Beyonce “Renaissance”

2. Big Thief, “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You”

3. Kendrick Lamar, “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”

4. The Weeknd, “Dawn FM”

5. Wet Leg, “Wet Leg”

6. Alvvays, “Blue Rev”

7. Alex G, “God Save the Animals”

8. Rosalia, “Motomami”

9. Bad Bunny, “Un Verano Sin Ti”

10. Ethel Cain, “Preacher’s Daughter”

Songs

1 Beyonce, “Break My Soul”

2. Taylor Swift,” Anti-Hero”

3. Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit”

4. Beyonce, “Cuff It”

5. Ethel Cain, “American Teenager”

6. Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

7. Harry Styles, “As It Was”

8. Beyonce, “Alien Superstar”

9. Alex G, “Runner”

10. Beyonce, “Virgo’s Groove”

Beyond establishing something of a critical consensus of the best albums and songs of the year, the Uproxx survey, similar to less comprehensive lists often divided by genre and individual Top 10s, also serves another valuable function.

In the digital music era where albums are released by the thousands and songs by the tens of thousands, it’s impossible to know about, much less hear, all the best music of the year. The lists provide some candidates for listening that otherwise would have been missed.

I, to choose one on both top 10s, have missed Ethel Cain. As far as I can remember, the first time I heard her music happened when I saw her listed in the poll. I dialed up “Preacher’s Daughter” and found she had a song called “A House in Nebraska,” a spare, dark, echoing torch song of lost love key lyric. “I still call home that house in Nebraska/Where we found each other on a dirty mattress on the second floor.”

I’ll be listening to “Preacher’s Daughter;” Alvvay’s “Blue Rev,” which I didn’t connect with when it came out in October; the latest from Weyes Blood and a few more from the Uproxx lists over the next week or so.

That exploration should be enough to create a couple of weeks of listening until it’s time to dig into 2023 releases and, as always, the most recent records of artists playing Lincoln and Omaha, who’ll begin to turn up in local venues starting in mid January.

That said, I’ve already got my hands on what will be, for me, the first big release of 2023: Iggy Pop’s “Every Loser,” which has been on heavy rotation on my phone for the last week and will be so for the next month or so. It’s raw, it rocks, its Iggy at his finest.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott

