On The Beat: Astroworld tragedy likely to dramatically impact festivals going forward

In 1979, 11 people died in a stampede when hundreds of people rushed to get to the front of the stage for a concert by The Who at Cincinnati’s Riverfront Coliseum.

That tragedy led to the banning of “festival seating” in arenas, requiring either an entirely seated show or limiting the number and designating who can be on the floor at shows.

Friday night, eight people were killed and hundreds injured as the crowd of 50,000 surged toward the stage during the Astroworld festival at Houston’s NRG Park.

The legal ramifications of Friday’s tragedy are months from playing out. But the impact on festivals going forward will be immediate and, to some measure, dramatically alter the nature of the large events that have blossomed across the country over the last decade.

Alterations in festival operations aimed at preventing another Astroworld haven’t yet been codified. But it appears that changes will be coming that will, hopefully, ensure that another massive crowd surge can’t take place at any festival, indoors or out.