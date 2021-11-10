On The Beat: Astroworld tragedy likely to dramatically affect festivals going forward

In 1979, 11 people died in a stampede when hundreds of people rushed to get to the front of the stage for a concert by The Who at Cincinnati’s Riverfront Coliseum.
That tragedy led to the banning of “festival seating” in arenas, requiring either an entirely seated show or limiting the number and designating who can be on the floor at shows.
Last Friday night, eight people were killed and hundreds injured as the crowd of 50,000 surged toward the stage during the Astroworld festival at Houston’s NRG Park.
The legal ramifications of Friday’s tragedy are months from playing out. But the impact on festivals going forward will be immediate and, to some measure, dramatically alter the nature of the large events that have blossomed across the country over the last decade.
Alterations in festival operations aimed at preventing another Astroworld haven’t yet been codified. But it appears that changes will be coming that will, hopefully, ensure that another massive crowd surge can’t take place at any festival, indoors or out.
Those changes are likely to include “pens” -- that is designated areas blocked off with railings or other barriers that will hold a certain number of people. Festival-goers' tickets will likely be for an area -- preventing the surge by both the physical barriers and the separate areas that will preclude massing at the stage front.
There will also likely be attendance limits on some festivals. Simply put, part of what makes festivals so lucrative for promoters and artists, who often receive double their standard payouts and sometimes more to play festivals, is the likelihood of selling tens of thousands of high-priced tickets to the shows.
Astroworld, for example, sold 50,000 tickets for the stadium that has a capacity of 71,000 for football. That seems like a moderate amount, but with the crowd primarily gathered on the field, it’s oversold.
Neither the pens and barriers nor crowd-size restrictions are likely to affect Nebraska’s festivals.
Omaha’s Maha Fest and Lincoln’s ZooFest and Lincoln Calling are small and well-controlled. At Maha, outdoors in Stinson Park, and ZooFest on 14th street, crowds can pack in near but don’t overwhelm stages, while Lincoln Calling is a mix of indoor and outdoor venues were the biggest gatherings are, at most, no larger than 1,000 people.
Nor are the changes likely to affect shows at Pinnacle Bank Arena or Pinewood Bowl, which already limit “pit” audience size and are primarily seated shows.
A Stradivarius at Lied
It’s not every day that you get to hear a Stradivarius violin anywhere, much less in Lincoln, Nebraska.
But those of us who were at the Lied Center for Performing Arts got just that Monday night, courtesy of Leonidas Kavakos, who played the “Willemotte” Stradivarius of 1734, crafted just three years before Antonio Stradivari died.
Arguably the most famous instrument of any kind, the Stradivarius violin has served as the model for high end violins and is said to sound richer and better than any other violin. That’s been disputed but it sure had a beautiful sound in the hands of the acclaimed Greek violinist Monday.
Stradivari made about 1,100 instruments -- harps, guitars, violas and cellos as well as violins - in his Cremona, Italy shop in the late 1600s and early 1700s. Only about 650 of the instruments are known to survive and just 244 violins.
One certainty -- a genuine Stradivarius violin is the world’s most expensive instrument. They’ve sold for as much as $14 million and the very best are valued at $20 million or more.