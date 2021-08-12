On the Beat: Andrea von Kampen to celebrate 'That Spell' with Saturday show in Omaha

“All the string players in Lincoln and Omaha had no work, said von Kampen who made the “Pet Sounds” classic her own. “So, when we asked ‘do you want to come in and play four or five cello parts?’ the answer was yes.”

An intimate recording, you can hear her fingers squeak on the guitar strings on “Wedding Song,” “That Spell” is filled with touchingly penned songs about life, love and interpersonal connections that are richer, deeper and more mature than von Kampen’s previous recordings.

“I do sort of feel like this record reflects me getting older,” she said. “That’s the benefit of folk music. You write what you know, what you’ve experienced. I’m only 26. I don’t have everything figured out. But I think with each of the records I keep moving forward.”

“That Spell” has, deservedly, received strong reviews for the beautiful, ethereal folk music, and increased von Kampen’s national visibility in just a few days.,

Von Kampen, who played the Newport Folk Festival last month, will celebrate the album’s release with an all-ages 8 p.m. Saturday show at Omaha’s Slowdown where she’ll be joined by Molly Parden.