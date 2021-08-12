On the Beat: Andrea von Kampen to celebrate 'That Spell' with Saturday show in Omaha

Last March, Andrea von Kampen went into Ashland’s Silver Street studio to make an album with engineer James Fleege.
In August von Kampen, Fleege and her brother, co-producer and keyboardist David, completed the recording and sent it to Omaha’s Doug Van Sloun for mastering.
Last week, “That Spell,” von Kampen’s debut album, was released on Fantasy Records.
By far, her most accomplished release, “That Spell” finds von Kampen’s pure soprano texture floating and flying above the beautiful instrumentation that goes far beyond the acoustic guitar-rooted sound commonly associated with folk music.
“Before we started, James and I had a conversation in terms of where we wanted to go sonically,” von Kampen said. “On my previous records, I pretty much played the song down on the guitar, then brought in some other instruments, did the vocals and it was good to go. Since we had all the time in the world this time, let’s see what we can do.”
What they could do included doubling von Kampen’s vocals on some passages, using layered vocals like strings and adding a flugelhorn and handclap-like percussion to the title track.
They even added a lush string arrangement written by David to a gorgeous slow, piano-rooted take on The Beach Boys’ “Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder)”
“All the string players in Lincoln and Omaha had no work, said von Kampen who made the “Pet Sounds” classic her own. “So, when we asked ‘do you want to come in and play four or five cello parts?’ the answer was yes.”
An intimate recording, you can hear her fingers squeak on the guitar strings on “Wedding Song,” “That Spell” is filled with touchingly penned songs about life, love and interpersonal connections that are richer, deeper and more mature than von Kampen’s previous recordings.
“I do sort of feel like this record reflects me getting older,” she said. “That’s the benefit of folk music. You write what you know, what you’ve experienced. I’m only 26. I don’t have everything figured out. But I think with each of the records I keep moving forward.”
“That Spell” has, deservedly, received strong reviews for the beautiful, ethereal folk music, and increased von Kampen’s national visibility in just a few days.,
Von Kampen, who played the Newport Folk Festival last month, will celebrate the album’s release with an all-ages 8 p.m. Saturday show at Omaha’s Slowdown where she’ll be joined by Molly Parden.
That show, she hopes, will be the kickoff for a fall tour that will take her to New England and see her open 10 shows for The Wood Brothers and Joe Pug.
“I’m definitely excited about the release, then with the rise of COVID cases, I’m a little worried about shows being cancelled,” she said. “The thought of doing this all over is horrible.”
Lincoln on The Streets
Boston's mighty Irish punkers Dropkick Murphys will make their Lincoln debut Friday when they take the outdoor stage on Centennial Mall for the first Lincoln on the Streets concert of 2021.
The Murphys, who are celebrating their 25th anniversary and just released the brilliant "Turn Up The Dial," their 10th album, will be joined by co-headliner Rancid, the NorCal punk pioneers who are celebrating 30 years together
The Bronx will open the show that's part of the nation-spanning “Boston To Berkeley II” tour. A limited number of $45 tickets remain for the show and are available at bourbontheatre.com.
