On The Beat: Alice Cooper coming to Ralston next year

It’s been six years since Alice Cooper delivered one of the best rock ‘n’ roll shows ever at Pinnacle Bank Arena. And I’ve managed to miss his area appearances since.
So there’s no way I won’t be going to see Alice, his band and, I’m sure, his boa constrictor when he plays Ralston Arena on April 4.
Cooper was 67 when he played Lincoln. He’ll be 74 by the time he gets to Omaha. But he still had his voice then, and reports I’ve received after a Wichita, Kansas, show this fall are that he’s still got it now.
And you can guarantee that the show will be entertainingly theatrical -- Alice lost the “shock” factor decades ago -- and very well played by an extremely tight band.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, who has been at it for more than 40 years, will likely toss in a song or two from “Detroit Stories,” the album Cooper released in February that became his first No. 1 on the Billboard charts -- after 28 previous solo and Alice Cooper Band releases.
But most of the show -- and it is a real show -- will be made up of hits from “No More Mister Nice Guy," “Billion Dollar Babies” to “Dirty Diamonds" and “School’s Out.”
Along the way, Alice will likely have to battle a Frankenstein-like monster and, almost certainly, get his head chopped off in a guillotine. It doesn’t get more fun than that.
The truly good news, in addition to the show itself, is that tickets are a very reasonable $39.50. They go on sale Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. Not that it matters all that much, but Buckcherry will be opening the Ralston show.
There’s another big concert coming to Omaha that same week -- Santana will be returning to the CHI Health Center Arena on April 9. Tickets for that show, part of Santana’s “Blessings and Miracles Tour,” go on sale Dec. 17.
The scheduling of both shows is keeping with the latest that I’m hearing about major concert tours for 2022.
Rather than coming out early in the year, as many expected six months ago, the tours are holding off until at least spring and many until the fall -- delays created by the uncertainty of COVID-19 and its potential negative impact on multi-date tours that can’t afford to have a handful of dates canceled because of a virus flareup.
Mojo Filter bids farewell to Crawford
Patrick Crawford, who founded the Lincoln classic rock band Mojo Filter with Ian Lapsley, is hanging up his keyboards and guitar -- at least publicly.
“After 28 years plus, I am retiring from the music scene,” Crawford wrote in a Facebook message. “It has been a wild and wonderful ride.”
So Mojo Filter is throwing a retirement bash for and with Crawford at CJ’s Neighborhood Bar and Grill from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday. Cover charge is $5 to catch Crawford’s last show with the band and bid him farewell.
