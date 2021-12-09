On The Beat: Alice Cooper coming to Ralston next year

It’s been six years since Alice Cooper delivered one of the best rock ‘n’ roll shows ever at Pinnacle Bank Arena. And I’ve managed to miss his area appearances since.

So there’s no way I won’t be going to see Alice, his band and, I’m sure, his boa constrictor when he plays Ralston Arena on April 4.

Cooper was 67 when he played Lincoln. He’ll be 74 by the time he gets to Omaha. But he still had his voice then, and reports I’ve received after a Wichita, Kansas, show this fall are that he’s still got it now.

And you can guarantee that the show will be entertainingly theatrical -- Alice lost the “shock” factor decades ago -- and very well played by an extremely tight band.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, who has been at it for more than 40 years, will likely toss in a song or two from “Detroit Stories,” the album Cooper released in February that became his first No. 1 on the Billboard charts -- after 28 previous solo and Alice Cooper Band releases.

But most of the show -- and it is a real show -- will be made up of hits from “No More Mister Nice Guy," “Billion Dollar Babies” to “Dirty Diamonds" and “School’s Out.”