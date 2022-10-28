On the Beat: Albums still matter — some thoughts on Taylor Swift's "Midnights"

Albums, we're told, no longer matter. We’re back in a singles era where songs are cherry picked from streaming services and slapped into playlists concocted by algorithms, influencers and exploratory listeners themselves.

If nothing else, Taylor Swift’s “Midnight” proves that notion is, at best, overstated and, in the case of top-shelf artists, just flat wrong.

To wit, in its first four days after its release at midnight Oct. 21, Swift’s 10th album earned more than 1.3 equivalent album units in the U.S., according to Billboard, making it the biggest selling album in a single week since Adele moved 3.4 million copies of “25” back in 2015.

Impressively, traditional album sales – digital downloads, on CD, vinyl and cassettes, made up more than 1 million of those units, with a half-million of those on vinyl, the most ever on vinyl since 1991

As for streaming, “Midnights” became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day on Oct. 21, and racked up, according to Billboard, 357 million on-demand official streams on both audio and video in its first four days of release.

So, it's clear that, at least for Taylor, the legions of Swifties, her label, streamers and retailers, albums still matter.

As ever, however, commercial success doesn’t necessarily mean that the record is anything more than popular. And that’s where “Midnights” becomes a fascinating case study for 2022.

Critics have almost uniformly embraced the album, with 22 positive, two mixed and no negative reviews compiled on Metacritic.

You can count me in those ranks. Her most sonically consistent record, the Jack Antonoff-produced album places Swift inside a mix of swirling synths for a set of late night reflections on romance, rejection and revenge that, are as always with Taylor, well written and at least semi-autobiographical.

The autobiography has fans sussing out who each of the songs is about – it’s apparently a social media era birthright to know – and care – about celebrity romances and breakups.

Those lyrics have been widely quilted in reviews, analyzing Swift’s oft-dazzling writing and generating comparisons to, among others, Bob Dylan.

That dog doesn’t hunt for me. But I’m not really a lyrics guy – if the words were the most important thing on a record, we could just read them and dispense with the music and their delivery.

And it’s there where Swift and Antonoff really connect with “Midnights,” which works as a loose concept low-key pop album of late night musings.

Swift being Swift, prolific and calculated, released seven more songs at 3 a.m. on the 21st, creating a “3AM Edition” of “Midnights.”

It took just one listen to understand why those songs didn’t make the “official” release. They don’t fit with the mood, tone or concept – once again demonstrating that albums matter.

That said, the “3AM” songs might very well satisfy some, like the Journal Star’s Andrew Wegley, who judges albums on their “bangers.” There are only a couple on “Midnights.” “3AM” has a couple more, which may have spoiled the album but are likely to get lots of listens down the road.

A final point here – and again, it might only be applicable to Swift and artists at her level. “Midnights” is also a triumph of marketing and promotion, hyped with speculation and a teaser video first shown, of all places, during the Oct. 20 Prime Video NFL streamcast (Al Michaels probably shouldn’t give up his day job to become a music commentator).

But no singles were released before the full record hit the streaming services - giving it the same impact of the unannounced “surprise” drops and proving, on yet another level, that albums still matter.