On The Beat: 'Against The Odds 1974-1982' essential listening for Blondie fans

I vividly remember the first time I saw Blondie -- instantly taken by their girl-group punk rock and the charismatic, entertaining Debbie Harry,

I've been a fan ever since, even when it wasn't cool to like Blondie because they weren't punk enough or were commercial sellouts or whatever else their detractors threw at them.

So, I guess, it shouldn't be a shock that, for the last week, I've been captivated by “Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982,” the definitive collection of the work of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers who are, not surprisingly, the biggest selling, most popular group to come out of CBGB, the legendary New York punk club of the ‘70s.

The set, which is being released Friday, comes in multiple forms and formats. I got the eight CD version along with the two volumes of liner notes, track by track commentary, an illustrated discography and a plethora of previously unpublished photos.

Taken as a whole, it’s revelatory.

The music, made of remasters of the six albums they released before the band collapsed in 1982 and 36 previously unreleased tracks pulled from an “archive” stored in an outbuilding at guitarist Chris Stein’s home near Woodstock, N.Y.

Hearing it all chronologically, the set’s a vivid reminder of Blondie’s rapid transitions and stylistic changes that took them from the aforementioned channeling of The Shangri-Las into spiky guitar rock through the “disco rock” that yielded their biggest hits “Heart of Glass” and “Call Me” to having the first rap hit with 1981’s “Rapture.”

That’s enhanced by the track-by-track oral history in which the band members and producers Richard Gottherer and Mike Chapman (who each also contribute an essay about working with the group) break down the origins and developments of each song – whether or not it was released.

Some of the unreleased tracks – and there weren’t that many because the producers were efficient as the band cranked out the records – trace the development of songs – like “The Disco Song” from their earliest days, which became a number called “Once I Had a Love” that got its name changed to “Heart of Glass” as Harry and Chapman made it full disco rock.

The oral history also reveals some details that aren’t close to musically important, but put the songs into different contests – like the fact that Stein named “Sunday Girl” after one of Harry’s cats who had disappeared during a time when she was out of town and he was missing both.

The biographical elements of the liner notes are a fine, succinct, straight forward history of the band, from Harry’s days in The Stilettos, through their pop peak to their seemingly inevitable, drug-tinged, internal struggle, burned out crash in 1982. They reformed in 1997 and continue to record and perform with original members Harry, Stein and Clem Burke. But those years aren’t covered in the set.

That said, for a more in-depth look at the band, I’d recommend Harry’s “Making Tracks: The Rise of Blondie,” her memoir, and, for entertainment purposes, the great rock critic Lester Bangs’ 1980 “Blondie.”

For those who have all the Blondie albums – and don’t want the remastered versions (which sound spectacular), there’s a 3 CD package of the unreleased tracks and alternate takes of some of the hits. That might be good enough, and provide some of the insight of the full set.

But for fans, like me, “Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982” is essential.

Now, if I can just get “The Tide Is High” out of repeat listen in my head….