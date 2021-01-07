On Stream: Illuminating Bee Gees documentary showing on HBO and HBO Max

Anyone who was alive in the late 1970s has Bee Gees songs permanently seared into their brains.
Inescapable, to say the least.
The Brothers Gibb could be considered the voice of the disco era -- no question the resonant sound in 1977's "Saturday Night Fever" soundtrack, which went platinum with hits like “Stayin’ Alive,” “Night Fever,” “More Than a Woman,” “You Should Be Dancing.” “Jive Talkin’” and “How Deep is Your Love.”
Then, almost overnight, the disco bubble burst and the Bee Gees disappeared from the top of the pop charts.
But that’s just one part of the story of these musical brothers that’s told in “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart,” the illuminating documentary now showing on HBO and streaming on HBO Max.
Directed by Frank Marshall, who made “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” and “Seabiscuit,” the documentary is framed by the memories of Barry Gibb, the only surviving Gibb brother. It reaches back to England in the 1950s, where oldest brother Barry and twins Maurice and Robin formed their first band, a skiffle group.
Moving to Australia in 1958, the harmony-singing brothers became Down Under faves before returning to England, hooking up with Robert Stigwood, who became their manager, and starting their first hit-making, fame-generating run.
That’s all viewed through rarely seen vintage films and stills, and heard through recollections of Barry Gibb, Eric Clapton (who Stigwood also managed) and various musicians, including Lulu, who married Maurice Gibb in 1969.
Then came the first downturn, and breakup and comeback. That one started in Miami, where the brothers went to make a last-chance album. There -- here’s where the documentary is particularly revelatory -- Barry Gibb discovered his falsetto, changing the vocal sound of the group, which had decided to embrace R&B, thanks to producer Afif Mardin.
“Jive Talkin’” and “Nights on Broadway” followed and the Bee Gees were on their way to international superstardom -- again glimpsed through previously unseen footage from recording studios, concerts and home.
Understandably, the documentary wraps up rather quickly, touching on littlest brother Andy’s career, troubles and his joining the group just before he died. It examines the group's comeback -- first as songwriters and then performers -- before saying goodbye to Maurice, who died after surgery in 2003, and Robin, who passed away from cancer in 2012.
The documentary is authorized, so there’s not a lot of detailing of the Bee Gees’ multiple breakups, bouts with alcoholism and drug abuse, or even the “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” movie that flopped upon its 1978 release.
And, as is the case with nearly every music documentary with subjects who were at their peak in the ‘50, ‘60s, ‘70s or ‘80s, there are some contemporary musicians brought on to talk about the Bee Gees to try to keep the picture from becoming merely a nostalgia fest.
That usually fails. But here it works with Noel Gallagher of Oasis providing some insight on being in a band with a brother and familial harmonies, Coldplay’s Chris Martin on dealing with fame, producer Mark Ronson breaking down the Bee Gees sound and Justin Timberlake, who continues to be a huge Bee Gees fan.
As for the music, well, it’s all over the documentary. And, if you’re one of those who carries it forever in your mental jukebox, it will return in glorious earworm fashion and, like it or not, won’t go away.
