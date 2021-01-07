On Stream: Illuminating Bee Gees documentary showing on HBO and HBO Max

That’s all viewed through rarely seen vintage films and stills, and heard through recollections of Barry Gibb, Eric Clapton (who Stigwood also managed) and various musicians, including Lulu, who married Maurice Gibb in 1969.

Then came the first downturn, and breakup and comeback. That one started in Miami, where the brothers went to make a last-chance album. There -- here’s where the documentary is particularly revelatory -- Barry Gibb discovered his falsetto, changing the vocal sound of the group, which had decided to embrace R&B, thanks to producer Afif Mardin.

“Jive Talkin’” and “Nights on Broadway” followed and the Bee Gees were on their way to international superstardom -- again glimpsed through previously unseen footage from recording studios, concerts and home.

Understandably, the documentary wraps up rather quickly, touching on littlest brother Andy’s career, troubles and his joining the group just before he died. It examines the group's comeback -- first as songwriters and then performers -- before saying goodbye to Maurice, who died after surgery in 2003, and Robin, who passed away from cancer in 2012.