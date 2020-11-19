On Stream: Albums from Chris Stapleton, AC/DC, Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings

As we stare down a long coronavirus winter, Ground Zero will be regularly presenting “On Stream" — recommendations of media that can be obtained via online services, such as Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and Apple TV and audio outlets like Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon PrimeHD.
We’re starting with three albums that are well worth checking out.
Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over”
Years ago, I wrote that Merle Haggard is country music. Now that "Hag" has left us, that designation belongs to Chris Stapleton, who, in the past five years, has come to embody real country.
That can be heard on “Starting Over,” his fourth solo album and first since 2017. Stapleton delivers a set of songs that covers the range of styles — ballads, honky-tonkers, Southern rockers and bluesy shuffles — and hits on classic country themes, from love songs like “When I’m With You” to “Maggie’s Song” about his dog and the closer about “Nashville, TN.”
Joined by Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers on some of the songs, along with his wife, Morgane, whose voice beautifully blends Stapleton’s rich Kentucky baritone, Stapleton and producer Dave Cobb have crafted a captivating record.
Rolling Petty-ish rock into the title cut, the album gets swampy on “Devil Made Me Think Twice,” hits on ’70s soul with the string-drenched ballad “Cold,” and turns Guy Clark’s acoustic ballad “Worry B Gone” into the aforementioned shuffle. But it’s all, at its core, country.
An ace songwriter who’s had songs done by the likes of Adele, Stapleton has penned some gems here, including “Watch You Burn,” a pained wail about mass shooters that he began after the 2017 killings at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas.
All that makes “Starting Over,” by far, the best country album of 2020. Actually, it’s one of the best of the year, regardless of style.
And Stapleton, who we can hope makes his Pinnacle Bank Arena date next fall, is country music.
AC/DC, “Power Up"
There’s a new AC/DC album, the band's first in six years. And, well, it’s an AC/DC album.
That’s good news, simply because the Australian hard-rock icons have been heard from again after the death of guitarist Malcolm Young and the hearing problems of singer Brian Johnson.
But Johnson was able to return to the band, and Malcolm’s nephew Stevie Young fit into the riff master’s guitar slot, giving AC/DC a renewed powerhouse lineup to deliver a set of new songs.
Are any of the new songs likely to become greatest hits or crack the setlist after a tour behind “Power Up” is over? Probably not. But are they solid, hard-riffing rock ’n' roll that will more than satisfy AC/DC’s legion of followers.
Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, “Just Dropped in to See What Condition My Rendition Was In"
The great soul singer Sharon Jones died four years ago, leaving behind a bunch of recordings she made with The Dap-Kings, the crack soul/R&B band that backed her and other artists like Amy Winehouse.
Deriving its name from the Kenny Rogers and the First Edition song “Just Dropped In to See What Condition My Condition Was In” (which appears on the record), this album cobbles together 13 songs. About half are previously unreleased numbers that Jones and The Dap-Kings took on and made their own.
Some of the renditions, like Prince’s “Take Me With U” and Janet Jackson’s “What Have You Done for Me Lately” don’t sound much like the originals. Others, like Fontella Bass’ “Rescue Me” and Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” are right up The Dap-Kings’ alley.
And their slinky, funky, horn-punctuated take on Woody’s Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land” is killer, with Jones’ inimitable vocals making it soulfully fresh and meaningful.
