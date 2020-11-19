On Stream: Albums from Chris Stapleton, AC/DC, Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings

An ace songwriter who’s had songs done by the likes of Adele, Stapleton has penned some gems here, including “Watch You Burn,” a pained wail about mass shooters that he began after the 2017 killings at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas.

All that makes “Starting Over,” by far, the best country album of 2020. Actually, it’s one of the best of the year, regardless of style.

And Stapleton, who we can hope makes his Pinnacle Bank Arena date next fall, is country music.

AC/DC, “Power Up"

There’s a new AC/DC album, the band's first in six years. And, well, it’s an AC/DC album.

That’s good news, simply because the Australian hard-rock icons have been heard from again after the death of guitarist Malcolm Young and the hearing problems of singer Brian Johnson.

But Johnson was able to return to the band, and Malcolm’s nephew Stevie Young fit into the riff master’s guitar slot, giving AC/DC a renewed powerhouse lineup to deliver a set of new songs.