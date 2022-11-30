 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nu metal and death metal coming to Bourbon Theatre this weekend

jason d. williams

Jason D. Williams beings his high-energy stage act to the Zoo Bar on Sunday for a 5 p.m. show.

 Courtesy photo

From Ashes to New, 7 p.m. Saturday, Bourbon Theatre. Rap metallists From Ashes to New will bring music from their three-volume series of EPs “Quarantine Chronicles” to the Bourbon Friday as the Pennsylvania band led by Matt Brandyberry plays one of the last dates on its “Until We Break” tour. Mixing hip-hop with hard-edged guitar rock, From Ashes to New carries on the nu metal sound originated by the likes of Korn and Limp Bizkit.

Of The Trees: Codex Natura, 8 p.m. Saturday, The Royal Grove, Underground bass music’s Of The Trees is an electronic music project of Portland, Maine producer Codex Natura that melds hip-hop, ambient and dance music into emotive soundscapes that vary from heavy deep bass anthems to jazzy piano arrangements.

Jason D. Williams, 5 p.m. Sunday, Zoo Bar. Pumping piano madman Jason D. Williams returns to the Zoo Bar Sunday for what will likely be a tribute show to his mentor, role model and friend Jerry Lee Lewis, who died Oct. 28. A frequent Zoo visitor, Williams always puts on entertaining rock ‘n’ roll/country shows – just like Jerry Lee did for decades.

Cannibal Corpse with Dark Funeral, Immolation, Black Anvil, 7 p.m. Sunday, Bourbon Theatre. Death metal icons Cannibal Corpses have been roaring, screaming and hammering away since 1988, freaking out parents with their controversial album art while connecting with the kids, who sent their most record album “Violence Unimagined” to No. 45 on the Billboard Top 200 records chart. Black metal bands Dark Funeral, from Sweden, and Immolation and Black Anvil, from New York, will open the show.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

