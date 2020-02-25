No strangers to Lincoln -- Zac Brown Band returns for concert and donuts

No guarantees, but the PBA set is likely to include “Colder Weather” a song that takes place at “a truck stop diner just outside of Lincoln” -- yet another of the band’s Capital City connections.

Then there are the covers -- last time around, they did either bits and pieces or full versions of -- to name a few -- Van Morrison's “Into The Mystic,” Hozier’s “Take It to Church,” Billy Joel’s “The Longest Time,” The Beatles’ “Eleanor Rigby,” The Dixie Chicks’ “Long Time Gone’ and Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode.”

“Tomorrow we hit the rehearsal room, really really hard, trying to work up some new covers,” Fryar said. “I’m sure there will be four or five of them, tightening up some old stuff, working on new things. “We’ll take a nugget and put it into one of our songs. That makes it fun and fresh for the fans, but also for us.”

Time for the unfair question. Do you have a favorite song or two when you play live?

“It changes from night to night,” Fryar said. “Everyone in the band, categorically, will answer that question this way. Sometimes, for me, it’s ‘Uncaged.’ Sometimes, it’s ‘Chicken Fried,' believe it or not. I never know what my favorite song is that night until I’ve played it.