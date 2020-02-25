No strangers to Lincoln -- Zac Brown Band returns for concert and donuts

More than any other national tour act, members of the Zac Brown Band are no strangers to Lincoln.
In 2014, the eclectic country outfit spent a few days rehearsing at Pinnacle Bank Arena before beginning their “Great American Road Trip Tour.” Four years later, they did the same, kicking off their “Down The Rabbit Hole Tour” after about a week of practicing in Lincoln.
Spending their nights downtown -- “living the college life” -- as multi-instrumentalist Clay Cook said in 2018, the ZBB members have got some favorite uniquely Lincoln spots.
Just ask drummer Chris Fryar.
“There’s a donut shop that is right across the street from our hotel, Hurts Donut,” Fryar said. “That place is like donut Disneyland. I had the biggest bear claw apple fritter I’ve ever had there. And the biggest cinnamon roll. It was the size of a hubcap.”
This year, however, ZBB didn’t rehearse and start its tour out in Lincoln. Instead, they’ll be bringing “The Owl Tour” to the arena Saturday.
The tour is named after “The Owl,” the genre-bending album ZBB released in September that incorporates EDM beats, hip-hop-style lyrics, a good helping of pop and some rock.
“Zac had this really beautiful idea about wanting to work with some of the greatest pop producers around today,” Fryar said. “We had several different guys get involved -- Max Martin, Poo Bear and Skrillex. We were going down the path with these great pop minds -- we’d do what we do, create what we create and have that producer come in and shape it and color it. ... 'The Owl’ for us, was to see what we could do to kick the genre up a little.”
The genre is country music. But, well before “The Owl” was released, it was clear, from their shows and the records that ZBB isn’t a straight-up country outfit.
In fact, Fryar said, it has never been pure country, even back in 2008 when “Chicken Fried” topped the country charts and sent “The Foundation,” the group’s debut album, up to No. 9 on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart.
“I think it’s safe to say country music, country music radio and fans were the first sort of genre group to embrace what we do,” Fryar said. “Immediately, we were able to project to the fans that we’re the kind of band that likes to play different things. We’re not just a country band.
“At the risk of comparing us to an iconic group, which we might or might not be, it’s hard to pinpoint what we sound like in genre terms. What is the Dave Matthew Band? Only they sound that way. The same could be said for the Allman Brothers and the Grateful Dead. The Alllmans might have invented Southern rock, but they’re really not a 'Southern rock' band. The Grateful Dead is, in my opinion, more than just a jam band.
“I would like to hope that one day when we’re done, people will say we were a country band, but we're more than that. We all have varied musical tastes and influences and bring those in. We try to color outside the lines a lot.”
As much as ZBB twists their brand of country on their records, it’s even more diverse in concert.
“We change lanes every night when we play on stage,” Fryar said. “Our catalog is so varied, we’ll do something that sounds like a rock song, we’ll do a country ballad or a power ballad and then something that’s EDM dance music. We’re changing lanes, musically speaking from song to song.”
That has to be hard for the drummer, who has to keep the sprawling ensemble on track.
“It’s exceptionally challenging as far as the drumming is concerned,” Fryar said. “There are eight people on stage. I don’t want to overplay and step on anyone’s toes. Somebody might have a great musical idea that they’re playing and I don’t want to squash that. But, at the same time, I have to be the weaver of the golden thread that stitches all these things together.”
Fryar didn’t know exactly what ZBB would be playing on “The Owl Tour” when we talked earlier this month. That bend was still in the process of putting together a setlist that incorporated songs from “The Owl” without creating a show that runs for hours and hours.
“We’re in the really beautiful position of having had a lot of radio success over the years,” Fryar said “While we don’t play all our singles, we try to include a lot of them, otherwise people might not want to show up. So there aren’t a lot of spots in the set list for new songs, and we have to choose them kind of carefully.”
No guarantees, but the PBA set is likely to include “Colder Weather” a song that takes place at “a truck stop diner just outside of Lincoln” -- yet another of the band’s Capital City connections.
Then there are the covers -- last time around, they did either bits and pieces or full versions of -- to name a few -- Van Morrison's “Into The Mystic,” Hozier’s “Take It to Church,” Billy Joel’s “The Longest Time,” The Beatles’ “Eleanor Rigby,” The Dixie Chicks’ “Long Time Gone’ and Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode.”
“Tomorrow we hit the rehearsal room, really really hard, trying to work up some new covers,” Fryar said. “I’m sure there will be four or five of them, tightening up some old stuff, working on new things. “We’ll take a nugget and put it into one of our songs. That makes it fun and fresh for the fans, but also for us.”
Time for the unfair question. Do you have a favorite song or two when you play live?
“It changes from night to night,” Fryar said. “Everyone in the band, categorically, will answer that question this way. Sometimes, for me, it’s ‘Uncaged.’ Sometimes, it’s ‘Chicken Fried,' believe it or not. I never know what my favorite song is that night until I’ve played it.
Fryar wasn’t sure exactly what he’d be doing when ZBB got to Lincoln. They play in Moline, Illinois, on Friday and have a long drive to Lincoln overnight. But they don’t have a show on Sunday -- which means Fryar might have a shot at going back to donut heaven.
“If I can sneak away, I’ll definitely stop in at that place,” he said.
