NKOTB coming to Lincoln next summer

New Kids on the Block join Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all to perform a medley of "Step by Step," "Whatta Man," and "Hangin' Tough" featuring surprise musical guests Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue. The band also announces their Mixtape Tour 2022 with Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue and Rick Astley!

“The Mixtape Tour 2022” will bring New Kids on the Block and Salt-N-Pepa back to Pinnacle Bank Arena on June 11.

This time, the “You Got It (The Right Stuff)” '80s boy band will also bring English pop star -- and “rickroll” meme sensation -- Rick Astley and R&B/pop vocal group En Vogue to complete the nostalgic package that will play more than 50 cities next year.

"The Mixtape Tour" with Tiffany, Naughty By Nature and Debbie Gibson, drew more than 10,000 predominantly female fans to the arena in 2019. That tour, the most successful since NKOTB reunited in 2008, grossed more than $53 million and sold more than 650,000 tickets.

“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019 and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on MixTape Tour 2022,” Donnie Wahlberg said in the tour announcement release. “Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audience through all the emotions.”

NKOTB, which first played Lincoln at the Nebraska State Fair in the mid-'80s, has been a tour staple since Donnie Wahlberg, Danny Wood, Jonathan and Jordan Knight and Joey McIntyre got back together 13 years ago, after having split up in 1994.