NKOTB coming to Lincoln next summer

“The Mixtape Tour 2022” will bring New Kids on the Block and Salt-N-Pepa back to Pinnacle Bank Arena on June 11.
This time, the “You Got It (The Right Stuff)” '80s boy band will also bring English pop star -- and “rickroll” meme sensation -- Rick Astley and R&B/pop vocal group En Vogue to complete the nostalgic package that will play more than 50 cities next year.
"The Mixtape Tour" with Tiffany, Naughty By Nature and Debbie Gibson, drew more than 10,000 predominantly female fans to the arena in 2019. That tour, the most successful since NKOTB reunited in 2008, grossed more than $53 million and sold more than 650,000 tickets.
“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019 and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on MixTape Tour 2022,” Donnie Wahlberg said in the tour announcement release. “Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audience through all the emotions.”
NKOTB, which first played Lincoln at the Nebraska State Fair in the mid-'80s, has been a tour staple since Donnie Wahlberg, Danny Wood, Jonathan and Jordan Knight and Joey McIntyre got back together 13 years ago, after having split up in 1994.
The show will be packed with hits from the four acts that have sold more than 150 million albums combined, with NKOTB doing songs like “Hangin’ Tough” and “Step By Step;” Salt-N-Pepa doing “Push It,” “Shoop” and “Whatta Man;” Astley singing “Never Gonna Give You Up” and “Together Forever;” and En Vogue bringing “Don’t Let Go (Love),” “Free Your Mind” and “Give It Up, Turn It Loose.”
Tickets for the show go sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices are not yet available.
The MixTape Tour is the fourth announced arena concert for 2022, along with Eric Church, Jan. 7, Ghost and Volbeat Feb. 4 and Elton John, March 27.