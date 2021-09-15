 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nightlife events: Sept. 17-24
0 Comments
Nightlife events

Nightlife events: Sept. 17-24

  • 0
Aaron Naylor

Aaron Naylor of Kansas City will headline Zoolarious on Sunday at 8 p.m. at Zoo Bar.

 Photo courtesy of Facebook

Friday 

1867 Bar — 9 p.m. Top-Notch Defective / Noogy / Stronghold / DSM-5; $10 advance, $13 at the door.

Auld Pavilion at Antelope Park  10 a.m. Live music with Kelly McGovern; MC Norm Hamel; noon. Quilts of Valor presentation, snacks and coffee provided, 1650 Memorial Drive.

Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge. 

Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5, 21 and over. 

Bourbon Theatre — 6:15 p.m. Lincoln on the Streets: In This Moment / Black Veil Brides; $39-$60.

Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dustin West "Johnny Cash Tribute," 6 p.m. Hake Catering. 

Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 8 p.m. Trent Brown and Company. 

Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Bound by Years. 

Lincoln Eagles Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Silver Wings Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime time cafe open.

Pinnacle Bank Arena — 7 p.m. Kane Brown / Chris Lane / Restless Band. Tickets: Pinnaclebankarena.com

Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke. 

Roc 'n Joe — 7 p.m. Music Bingo. 

Rumology — 7 p.m. J-Rod, Jared Olson, / Jimbo, Jim Moore.

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Custom 20. 

Tack Room — 9 p.m. karaoke. 

Wilderness Ridge — 6-9 p.m. Kelly Oh Brian. 

Zoo Bar —  5-7 p.m. Wags and the Recess Players, $8. 

Saturday 

1867 Bar — 8 p.m. Embers Light / Bombs Blast / Hosting Monsters / Whitmore, $5.

Brother's Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. live DJ, dancing.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Kevy Cav. 

Bourbon Theatre — 9 p.m. K'Sean / Double 00; $10, advance; $15, day of show; $2, minor fee at door. Tickets: Bourbontheatre.com

Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5, 21 and over. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9:30 p.m. 402 Band. 

Capital Cigar Lounge — 4-8 p.m. Wheels for Warriors USA and Detail Garage event: cars, cigars, food trucks, vendor booths, pin-up photo opportunity, 

Cosmic Eye — 6-p.m. Paint-a-Stave Craft night, must purchase an item to participate, materials supplied.  

Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Waltzer. 

Haymarket Ironhorse Park — 9-10:59 a.m. Oasis Blugrass Band. 

Indigo Bridge — 2:30 p.m. Audry Kohler book signing and free writing workshop. Register: bit.ly/3zBAdUo.

James Arthur Vineyards — 5-8 p.m. JAV Anniversary: Tom Roth / Bill Chrastil; 5-7 p.m. Dinner & Company. Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.

Moonshiners Saloon — 7 p.m. sign-up; 7:30 p.m. luck-of-the-draw dart tournament. 

Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke. 

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Spare Change. 

Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Slushii, $15, age 18 and up,. Tickets: Theroyalgrove.com

Storm Cellar — 8 p.m. Comedy night: Ben Putz, host; featuring Cameron Logsdon and Brad Stewart, $10. 

Zoo Bar — 9 p.m. DJ Relic, no cover. 

Sunday 

Capitol View Winery — 3-5 p.m. Sunday. Josh Hoyer, bring a chair or blanket.

Cosmic Eye Brewing — 1 p.m. Pizza; 2 p.m. Bingo, win prizes. 

James Arthur Vineyards — 2-5 p.m. Live music on the deck: Chris Sayre.

Kinkaider Brewing — 4-7 p.m. Live music series: Wade D. Brown. 

Pla Mor Ballroom — 6:30 p.m. doors; 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Lucas Minor / Hayseed Cowboys. 

Roc 'n Joe — 3-6 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge. 

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. karaoke open-mic night; hosts James Ray and Sam Talent. 

White Elm Brewing (Haymarket) — 5-7 p.m. Music Bingo, prizes, free to play. 

Zoo — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show.

Monday 

Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny.

Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night.

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop.

Zoo Bar — 5:15 p.m. Emily Bass and Friends; 7-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover.

Tuesday 

1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Trivia.

Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Karaoke with Cool J, 1418 O St.

Boiler Brewing downtown — 7-9 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes, 129 N. 10th St.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Latin night: Muevete Tuesdays, host Furashi, 1630 P St.

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Avatar; $25, adv.; $30, day of show; $100, table of 2; $200, table of 4; $2, minor fee at door. Tickets: Bourbontheatre.com

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Singo, 5560 S. 48th St.

Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 7-10 p.m. Party on the Patio: Paul Siebert, 5551 S. 48th St.  

Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. Line dancing, $5; 7-10 p.m. Jam session with Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.

Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso 2-5 p.m. Chess Club, free to play.  

Rumology — 8 p.m. Storytelling night. 

Shotguns Bar — 9 p.m.-1 a.m. karaoke.

Storm Cellar — 9:30 p.m. sign-up; 10 p.m. comedy open-mic night. 

White Elm Brewing Haymarket — 7 p.m. trivia. 

Zoo Bar — 7-9 p.m. Jazzocracy; 9 p.m.-midnight, DJ Relic, no cover. 

Wednesday 

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo. 

Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 7-10 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury.

Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage.

Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden.

Brewsky's (East) — 7 p.m. Trivia. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia. 

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo.

Gray's Keg — 6 p.m. Bike Night.

Hub Cafe — 5-7 p.m. Farmers' market. 

Kinkaider — 7 p.m. "The Office" trivia. 

Lincoln Community Foundation Garden — noon, Tidball Barger Band. 

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke.

Rumology — 7-9 p.m. Football trivia, host Gato, cash prizes.

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band. 

Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Vanessa Collier / Hadden Sayers; $12 adv.; $15 day of show.

Thursday 

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.

Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz.

Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia. 

CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.

Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. open mic night. 

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke. 

Lincoln Calling Music Festival — See website for complete schedule, $25-$125, 13th and P to 14th and O streets. Tickets: Lincolncalling.com.

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo. 

Royal Grove — 7 p.m. Sam Grow, $15, all ages show. 

Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open-mic, singers welcome.  

Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — 6-9 p.m. Ro Hempel. 

Storm Cellar — 

Tackroom — 7-10 p.m. Hillbilly Deluxe Band. 

Union Plaza — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Hub & Soul music series: 23rd Vibration / Jarana. 

Next Friday 

1867 Bar — 9 p.m. Gestalt / A Band Called Hemingway / Ski Wives, $8, adv.; $10, door. 

Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge. 

Bourbon Theatre 9 p.m. Randall King / Jake Bush; $17, adv.; $20, day of show; $2, minor fee at the door. Tickets: Bourbontheatre.com

Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5, 21 and over. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9:30 p.m. Shoot to Thrill. 

Lincoln Calling Music Festival — See website for complete schedule, $25-$125, 13th and P to 14th and O streets. Tickets: Lincolncalling.com.

Lincoln Eagles Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Southern Cross; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.

Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke. 

Roc 'n Joe — 7 p.m. Music Bingo. 

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Hell Toupee. 

Rumology — 9 p.m. Levi William. 

Tack Room — 9 p.m. karaoke. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Chrissy Teigen has had 'cheek fat' removed from face

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
How to watch the 2021 MTV VMAs
Music

How to watch the 2021 MTV VMAs

After a socially-distant show filmed from different locations in New York last year, the 2021 MTV VMAs will air Sunday, live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Here's what to expect.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News