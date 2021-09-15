Nightlife events: Sept. 17-24

Friday
1867 Bar — 9 p.m. Top-Notch Defective / Noogy / Stronghold / DSM-5; $10 advance, $13 at the door.
Auld Pavilion at Antelope Park — 10 a.m. Live music with Kelly McGovern; MC Norm Hamel; noon. Quilts of Valor presentation, snacks and coffee provided, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge.
Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5, 21 and over.
Bourbon Theatre — 6:15 p.m. Lincoln on the Streets: In This Moment / Black Veil Brides; $39-$60.
Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dustin West "Johnny Cash Tribute," 6 p.m. Hake Catering.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 8 p.m. Trent Brown and Company.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Bound by Years.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Silver Wings Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime time cafe open.
Pinnacle Bank Arena — 7 p.m. Kane Brown / Chris Lane / Restless Band. Tickets: Pinnaclebankarena.com.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke.
Roc 'n Joe — 7 p.m. Music Bingo.
Rumology — 7 p.m. J-Rod, Jared Olson, / Jimbo, Jim Moore.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Custom 20.
Tack Room — 9 p.m. karaoke.
Wilderness Ridge — 6-9 p.m. Kelly Oh Brian.
Zoo Bar — 5-7 p.m. Wags and the Recess Players, $8.
Saturday
1867 Bar — 8 p.m. Embers Light / Bombs Blast / Hosting Monsters / Whitmore, $5.
Brother's Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. live DJ, dancing.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Kevy Cav.
Bourbon Theatre — 9 p.m. K'Sean / Double 00; $10, advance; $15, day of show; $2, minor fee at door. Tickets: Bourbontheatre.com.
Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5, 21 and over.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9:30 p.m. 402 Band.
Capital Cigar Lounge — 4-8 p.m. Wheels for Warriors USA and Detail Garage event: cars, cigars, food trucks, vendor booths, pin-up photo opportunity,
Cosmic Eye — 6-p.m. Paint-a-Stave Craft night, must purchase an item to participate, materials supplied.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Waltzer.
Haymarket Ironhorse Park — 9-10:59 a.m. Oasis Blugrass Band.
Indigo Bridge — 2:30 p.m. Audry Kohler book signing and free writing workshop. Register: bit.ly/3zBAdUo.
James Arthur Vineyards — 5-8 p.m. JAV Anniversary: Tom Roth / Bill Chrastil; 5-7 p.m. Dinner & Company. Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.
Moonshiners Saloon — 7 p.m. sign-up; 7:30 p.m. luck-of-the-draw dart tournament.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Spare Change.
Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Slushii, $15, age 18 and up,. Tickets: Theroyalgrove.com.
Storm Cellar — 8 p.m. Comedy night: Ben Putz, host; featuring Cameron Logsdon and Brad Stewart, $10.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m. DJ Relic, no cover.
Sunday
Capitol View Winery — 3-5 p.m. Sunday. Josh Hoyer, bring a chair or blanket.
Cosmic Eye Brewing — 1 p.m. Pizza; 2 p.m. Bingo, win prizes.
James Arthur Vineyards — 2-5 p.m. Live music on the deck: Chris Sayre.
Kinkaider Brewing — 4-7 p.m. Live music series: Wade D. Brown.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 6:30 p.m. doors; 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Lucas Minor / Hayseed Cowboys.
Roc 'n Joe — 3-6 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. karaoke open-mic night; hosts James Ray and Sam Talent.
White Elm Brewing (Haymarket) — 5-7 p.m. Music Bingo, prizes, free to play.
Zoo — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show.
Monday
Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny.
Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop.
Zoo Bar — 5:15 p.m. Emily Bass and Friends; 7-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover.
Tuesday
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Trivia.
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Karaoke with Cool J, 1418 O St.
Boiler Brewing downtown — 7-9 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes, 129 N. 10th St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Latin night: Muevete Tuesdays, host Furashi, 1630 P St.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Avatar; $25, adv.; $30, day of show; $100, table of 2; $200, table of 4; $2, minor fee at door. Tickets: Bourbontheatre.com.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Singo, 5560 S. 48th St.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 7-10 p.m. Party on the Patio: Paul Siebert, 5551 S. 48th St.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. Line dancing, $5; 7-10 p.m. Jam session with Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — 2-5 p.m. Chess Club, free to play.
Rumology — 8 p.m. Storytelling night.
Shotguns Bar — 9 p.m.-1 a.m. karaoke.
Storm Cellar — 9:30 p.m. sign-up; 10 p.m. comedy open-mic night.
White Elm Brewing Haymarket — 7 p.m. trivia.
Zoo Bar — 7-9 p.m. Jazzocracy; 9 p.m.-midnight, DJ Relic, no cover.
Wednesday
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 7-10 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury.
Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage.
Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden.
Brewsky's (East) — 7 p.m. Trivia.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo.
Gray's Keg — 6 p.m. Bike Night.
Hub Cafe — 5-7 p.m. Farmers' market.
Kinkaider — 7 p.m. "The Office" trivia.
Lincoln Community Foundation Garden — noon, Tidball Barger Band.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke.
Rumology — 7-9 p.m. Football trivia, host Gato, cash prizes.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band.
Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Vanessa Collier / Hadden Sayers; $12 adv.; $15 day of show.
Thursday
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.
Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. open mic night.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke.
Lincoln Calling Music Festival — See website for complete schedule, $25-$125, 13th and P to 14th and O streets. Tickets: Lincolncalling.com.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo.
Royal Grove — 7 p.m. Sam Grow, $15, all ages show.
Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open-mic, singers welcome.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — 6-9 p.m. Ro Hempel.
Storm Cellar —
Tackroom — 7-10 p.m. Hillbilly Deluxe Band.
Union Plaza — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Hub & Soul music series: 23rd Vibration / Jarana.
Next Friday
1867 Bar — 9 p.m. Gestalt / A Band Called Hemingway / Ski Wives, $8, adv.; $10, door.
Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge.
Bourbon Theatre — 9 p.m. Randall King / Jake Bush; $17, adv.; $20, day of show; $2, minor fee at the door. Tickets: Bourbontheatre.com.
Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5, 21 and over.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9:30 p.m. Shoot to Thrill.
Lincoln Calling Music Festival — See website for complete schedule, $25-$125, 13th and P to 14th and O streets. Tickets: Lincolncalling.com.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Southern Cross; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.