Nightlife events: Oct. 8-15

Friday
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Jxhnny Bliss / Drama the Artist / Yung Yash / Faro Gee; $12.
Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Nick Shoulders / Todd Day Wait, $15.
Cappy's Hotpost Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. 402 Band.
Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Schucks Brothers.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Hard Knox.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Stately Wayne Manor / Joyous Wolf.
James Arthur Vineyards — 6-8 p.m. Ghost tours, mini-paranormal investigation and wine, $45.
Junto Winery (Seward) — 7-9 p.m. Tom and Wes Duo.
Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. City Limits Band.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Acoustic Rooster.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Mike Rye.
Zoo Bar — 5-7 p.m. Mezcal Brothers, $8; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Cory Grinder and the Playboy Scouts, $8.
Saturday
1867 Bar — 9 p.m. Turquoise / Guilt Vacation / Sunrise At Sea, $7.
Bodega's Alley — 4 p.m. Phandemic Band.
Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Local H / Radkey, $15 (advance) or $18.
Duffy's Tavern — 8 p.m. Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Beyond Collossus.
Rosie's Downtown — 2 p.m. Sidetrack Band.
Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Overtime, $25-$200.
Storm Cellar — 7:30-9 p.m. Second Saturday Jazz: Tandem Moons; 9:30-11:30 p.m. Chris Leach Project.
VFW 3606 — 7-10 p.m. Hayseed Cowboys.
Sunday
Pla Mor Ballroom — 8 p.m. Sheila Greenland and Lucas Minor.
Roc n' Joe — 3-6 p.m. Bobby Gadoury.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Jelly Roll, $30.
Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show: Stephen Taylor and Brittany Tilander.
Monday
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Trivia.
Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny.
Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop.
Zoo Bar — 5:15 p.m. Emily Bass and Friends; 7-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover.
Tuesday
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Karaoke with Cool J, 1418 O St.
Boiler Brewing downtown — 7-9 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes, 129 N. 10th St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Latin night: Muevete Tuesdays, host Furashi, 1630 P St.
Bourbon Theatre — 7 p.m. Andrew McMahon, $35 general; $119 table of 2; $238 table of 4; $2 minor fee at door. Bourbontheatre.com.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Singo, 5560 S. 48th St.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 7-10 p.m. Party on the Patio: Local Crew, 5551 S. 48th St.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. Line dancing, $5; 7-10 p.m. Jam session with Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — 2-5 p.m. Chess Club, free to play.
Rosie's Downtown — 7-10 p.m. Open-mic night: 30-minute slots, sign up on Facebook.
Rumology — 7:30 p.m Sign-up; 8 p.m. Storytelling begins.
Shotguns Bar — 9 p.m.-1 a.m. karaoke.
Storm Cellar — 9:30 p.m. sign-up; 10 p.m. comedy open-mic night.
White Elm Brewing Haymarket — 7 p.m. trivia.
Zoo Bar — 7-9 p.m. Jazzocracy; 9 p.m.-midnight, DJ Relic, no cover.
Wednesday
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 7-10 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury.
Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage.
Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden.
Brewsky's (East) — 7 p.m. Trivia.
Bourbon Theatre — 7:30 p.m. Black Label Society, $45 adv.; $50 day of show; $150 table of 2; $300 table of 4; $2 minor fee at the door. Bourbontheatre.com.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo.
Gray's Keg — 6 p.m. Bike Night.
Hub Cafe — 5-7 p.m. Farmers' market.
Kinkaider — 7 p.m. Trivia.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke.
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m.-midnight. karaoke; host Manuel de la Torre.
Rumology — 7-9 p.m. "Game of Thrones" trivia, host Gato, cash prizes; Flydogz food items for purchase.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band.
Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Michael Charles and Band, Blues Hall of Fame, $10.
Thursday
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.
Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. open mic night.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo.
Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. College Night: live DJ.
Royal Grove — 7 p.m. Cold, $20-$200. Theroyalgrove.com.
Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open-mic, singers welcome.
Zoo Bar — 9:30-11:30 p.m. S---hook Karaoke.
Next Friday
Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Weathers / Aaron Taos / Kenzo Cregan; $15 general; $50 VIP package; $2 minor fee at the door. Bourbontheatre.com.
Cappy's Hotpost Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Tim Zach.
Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Music Bingo People, win prizes.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Salt Creek Pirates.
Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Steel City Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.
Pinnacle Bank Arena — 7 p.m. Chris Stapleton. PinnacleBankArena.com.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Half Nicks.
Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Bear Grillz / Nicky Rage / Loveland / Anonagon, $18. Theroyalgrove.com.
Tack Room — 9 p.m. Karoke contest with Cool J, prizes for 1st and 2nd place.
Wilderness Ridge — 6-9 p.m. Kelly Oh Brian.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Swaul Pope / Wick ’O Rya / Funkmammoth, $8.