Nightlife events: Oct. 8-15
Friday  

1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Jxhnny Bliss / Drama the Artist / Yung Yash / Faro Gee; $12. 

Art & Soul  6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury.

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Nick Shoulders / Todd Day Wait, $15. 

Cappy's Hotpost Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. 402 Band. 

Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Schucks Brothers. 

Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Hard Knox.

Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Stately Wayne Manor / Joyous Wolf. 

James Arthur Vineyards — 6-8 p.m. Ghost tours, mini-paranormal investigation and wine, $45. 

Junto Winery (Seward) — 7-9 p.m. Tom and Wes Duo. 

Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. City Limits Band.

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Acoustic Rooster. 

Rumology — 9 p.m. Mike Rye.  

Zoo Bar — 5-7 p.m. Mezcal Brothers, $8; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Cory Grinder and the Playboy Scouts, $8.

Saturday 

1867 Bar — 9 p.m. Turquoise / Guilt Vacation / Sunrise At Sea, $7. 

Bodega's Alley — 4 p.m. Phandemic Band.  

Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5. 

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Local H / Radkey, $15 (advance) or $18.

Duffy's Tavern — 8 p.m. Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal. 

Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Beyond Collossus.  

Rosie's Downtown — 2 p.m. Sidetrack Band. 

Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Overtime, $25-$200.

Storm Cellar — 7:30-9 p.m. Second Saturday Jazz: Tandem Moons; 9:30-11:30 p.m. Chris Leach Project.  

VFW 3606 — 7-10 p.m. Hayseed Cowboys.

Sunday 

Pla Mor Ballroom — 8 p.m. Sheila Greenland and Lucas Minor. 

Roc n' Joe — 3-6 p.m. Bobby Gadoury. 

Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Jelly Roll, $30. 

Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show: Stephen Taylor and Brittany Tilander.

Monday 

1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Trivia.

Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny.

Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night.

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop.

Zoo Bar — 5:15 p.m. Emily Bass and Friends; 7-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover.

Tuesday 

Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Karaoke with Cool J, 1418 O St.

Boiler Brewing downtown — 7-9 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes, 129 N. 10th St.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Latin night: Muevete Tuesdays, host Furashi, 1630 P St.

Bourbon Theatre — 7 p.m. Andrew McMahon, $35 general; $119 table of 2; $238 table of 4; $2 minor fee at door. Bourbontheatre.com

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Singo, 5560 S. 48th St.

Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 7-10 p.m. Party on the Patio: Local Crew, 5551 S. 48th St.

Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. Line dancing, $5; 7-10 p.m. Jam session with Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.

Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso 2-5 p.m. Chess Club, free to play.  

Rosie's Downtown — 7-10 p.m. Open-mic night: 30-minute slots, sign up on Facebook.  

Rumology — 7:30 p.m Sign-up; 8 p.m. Storytelling begins.

Shotguns Bar — 9 p.m.-1 a.m. karaoke.

Storm Cellar — 9:30 p.m. sign-up; 10 p.m. comedy open-mic night. 

White Elm Brewing Haymarket — 7 p.m. trivia.

Zoo Bar — 7-9 p.m. Jazzocracy; 9 p.m.-midnight, DJ Relic, no cover. 

Wednesday 

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo. 

Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 7-10 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury.

Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage.

Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden.

Brewsky's (East) 7 p.m. Trivia. 

Bourbon Theatre — 7:30 p.m. Black Label Society, $45 adv.; $50 day of show; $150 table of 2; $300 table of 4; $2 minor fee at the door. Bourbontheatre.com

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia. 

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo.

Gray's Keg — 6 p.m. Bike Night.

Hub Cafe — 5-7 p.m. Farmers' market. 

Kinkaider — 7 p.m. Trivia. 

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke.

Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m.-midnight. karaoke; host Manuel de la Torre. 

Rumology — 7-9 p.m. "Game of Thrones" trivia, host Gato, cash prizes; Flydogz food items for purchase. 

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band. 

Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Michael Charles and Band, Blues Hall of Fame, $10. 

Thursday 

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.

Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz.

Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia. 

CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.

Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. open mic night. 

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke. 

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo. 

Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. College Night: live DJ. 

Royal Grove — 7 p.m. Cold, $20-$200. Theroyalgrove.com

Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open-mic, singers welcome.  

Zoo Bar — 9:30-11:30 p.m. S---hook Karaoke. 

Next Friday

Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge.

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m.  Weathers / Aaron Taos / Kenzo Cregan; $15 general; $50 VIP package; $2 minor fee at the door. Bourbontheatre.com.

Cappy's Hotpost Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Tim Zach.  

Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Music Bingo People, win prizes.  

Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Salt Creek Pirates. 

Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Steel City Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.

Pinnacle Bank Arena — 7 p.m. Chris Stapleton. PinnacleBankArena.com

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Half Nicks. 

Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Bear Grillz / Nicky Rage / Loveland / Anonagon, $18. Theroyalgrove.com

Tack Room — 9 p.m. Karoke contest with Cool J, prizes for 1st and 2nd place. 

Wilderness Ridge — 6-9 p.m. Kelly Oh Brian. 

Zoo Bar — 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Swaul Pope / Wick ’O Rya / Funkmammoth, $8.

