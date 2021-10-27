Nightlife events: Oct. 29 Nov. 5

Friday
1867 Bar — 9 p.m. Goosehound / Dear Frieda / Pathos & Logos.
Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge.
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. A Ferocious Jungle Cat / Ro Hempel.
Bourbon Theatre — 7 p.m. Cheesy Bandito / Hardly Distressed Damsels / Gnostic Girls, 18 and up; $10; $2 minor fee at door. Bourbontheatre.com.
Capitol Cigar Lounge — 9 p.m. Halloween party and costume contest; DJ Swift.
Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Beatles Sing-along with Bob Marshall.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Red Eye.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Karaoke.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 8 p.m. Slyder James Band.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Ruplicants.
Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Loose Canons; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.
Pinnacle Bank Arena — 8 p.m. Comedian Joe Rogan.
Rosie's Downtown — 7:30 p.m. Sidetrack Band.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Sundown.
Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Party Favor Band, 18 and up; $15-$18.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Tom Ficke, no cover.
Tack Room — 9 p.m. Halloween party and costume contest; 1st and 2nd place prizes, gift certificates and t-shirts.
TADA Theatre — 7:30 p.m. TADA Tenors; $10, adults; $7 OLLI.
Zoo Bar — 5-7 p.m. Wags and the Recess Players, $8.
Saturday
1867 Bar — 6 p.m. The Dead Rabbitts / Craig Mabbitt; $12, adv.
Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury and Andrew Mell Duo.
Barry's — 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Halloween Bash and costume contest; DJ GriG.
Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5.
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Jerry Pranksters.
Bourbon Theatre — 8:30 p.m. Ultimate '70's music: Pet Rock Band, wear your costume; $15, general; $60, table of 2; $120, table of 4; $2 minor fee at door.
Brothers — 10 p.m. Live DJ Tiago Rey.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Halloween party and costume contest; GhettoBlaster Band.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 8 p.m.-midnight. Cole Younger & The Renegades, $5.
Deer Springs Winery — 6-8 p.m. Steve Nolan, outdoor concert, hayride and s'mores.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Halloween party with S---hook; awards for best pirate and wench costumes.
Kinkaider — 9 a.m.-midnight. Tailgate by the Train: Rascal Martinez Band; food items from Grata.
Rosie's Downtown — 11:30 a.m. Sidetrack Band.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Dad Rock.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. The LACS Band, $10. Theroyalgrove.com.
TADA Theatre — 8 p.m. TADA Tenors; $5, adults and OLLI.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m.-midnight. DJ Relic, no cover.
Sunday
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Emo music / Zac Thomas; costume contest, $10 adv.
Cosmic Eye — 2-7 p.m. Wear a costume, get $1 off every item purchased, grab bags and make crafts.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Dirty Boots / Goodnight & Bale.
Roc n' Joe — 3-6 p.m. Bobby Gadoury.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Hell Toupee.
TADA Theatre — 2 p.m. $15, adults; $12, OLLI.
Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show.
Monday
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Trivia.
Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny.
Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop.
Zoo Bar — 5:15 p.m. Emily Bass and Friends; 7-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover.
Tuesday
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Karaoke with Cool J, 1418 O St.
Boiler Brewing downtown — 7-9 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes.
Boombox Social —7-10 p.m. Bingo.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Singo.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. Line dancing, $5; 7-10 p.m. Jam session with Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — 2-5 p.m. Chess Club, free to play.
Rosie's Downtown — 7-10 p.m. Open-mic night: 30-minute slots, sign up on Facebook.
Rumology — 7:30 p.m Sign-up; 8 p.m. Storytelling begins.
Shotguns Bar — 9 p.m.-1 a.m. karaoke.
Storm Cellar — 9:30 p.m. sign-up; 10 p.m. comedy open-mic night.
Zoo Bar — 7-9 p.m. Jazzocracy; 9 p.m.-midnight, DJ Relic, no cover.
Wednesday
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 7-10 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury.
Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage.
Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden.
Brewsky's (East) — 7 p.m. Trivia.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia.
Fox Bar & Grill — 7-9 p.m. The Music Bingo People.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo.
Gray's Keg — 6 p.m. Bike Night.
Hub Cafe — 5-7 p.m. Farmers' market.
Kinkaider — 7 p.m. Bingo.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke.
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m.-midnight. karaoke; host Manuel de la Torre.
Rumology — 7-9 p.m. trivia, host Gato, cash prizes.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band.
Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. John Nemeth; 9:30-11:30 p.m. Vibe Check.
Thursday
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick.
Bourbon Theatre — 7 p.m. Clozee / Tripp ST., CLOZEE; $25, standing room only; $28, day of show; $80, table of 2; $160, table of 4, $2 minor fee at door.Bourbontheatre.com.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.
Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. open mic night.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke.
Lied Center — BeauSoleil / Michael Doucet, $10-$40.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo.
Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. College Night: live DJ.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Blackhawk, $20-$240. Theroyalgrove.com.
Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open-mic, singers welcome.
Zoo Bar — 9:30-11:30 p.m. S---hook Karaoke.
Next Friday
Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge.
Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Daniel Christian.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Halloween Bash with Guettoblaster.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Karaoke.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 8 p.m. Riverbanks.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Acoustic Rooster.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. David Nail / Tom O'Connor. Theroyalgrove.com.