Nightlife events: Oct. 22-29

Friday
1867 Bar — 8 p.m. Comedy night: Serenity Dougherty / Jamie Thaney, $10.
Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge.
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Second Avenue.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Salt Creek / Mad Dag and the 20-20's; $10 adv.; $12 day of show; $25 ticket and t-shirt; $40, table of 2; $80, table of 4; $2, minor fee at the door.
Cappy's Hotpost Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. On the Fritz.
Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Bert & Scott.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Karaoke.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Dewey Hartwig Conspiracy.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Arcade Radio Band.
Lied Center for Performing Arts — 7:30 p.m. Lincoln Friend's of Chamber Music: Baltimore Consort; $30, adults; $5, students. Liedcenter.org.
Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Cole Younger; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.
Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. Sidetrack Band.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Dirty Boots.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Comedy showcase: Hunter James, $5.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Manuel de la Torre.
Tack Room — 9 p.m. karaoke.
Zoo Bar — 5-7 p.m. Wondermonds, $8.
Saturday
Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5.
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Mr. E & The Stringless Kite / Head Change.
Brothers — 10 p.m. Live DJ Tiago Rey.
Cappy's Hotpost Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Red Eye.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 8 p.m.-midnight. MoJo Filter, $5.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Vampires Everywhere Band.
Lied Center — 7:30 p.m. The Righteous Brothers, $!7.50-$75. Liedcenter.org.
Rosie's Downtown — 11:30 a.m. Sidetrack Band.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Dad Rock.
Royal Grove — 8:30 p.m. Scru Face Jean, $10. Theroyalgrove.com.
Storm Cellar — 8 p.m. Big Daddy Caleb & the Chargers.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m.-midnight. DJ Relic, no cover.
Sunday
Pla Mor Ballroom — 8 p.m.
Roc n' Joe — 3-6 p.m. Bobby Gadoury.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Jelly Roll, $30.
Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show.
Monday
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Trivia.
Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny.
Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop.
Zoo Bar — 5:15 p.m. Emily Bass and Friends; 7-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover.
Tuesday
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Karaoke with Cool J, 1418 O St.
Boiler Brewing downtown — 7-9 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Latin night: Muevete Tuesdays, host Furashi.
Bourbon Theatre — 7 p.m. Dollskin / Gymshorts / Arcade Radio; $12, adv.; $15, day of show; $2, minor fee at the door. Bourbontheatre.com.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Singo.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 7-10 p.m. Come 2gether Duo.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. Line dancing, $5; 7-10 p.m. Jam session with Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — 2-5 p.m. Chess Club, free to play.
Rosie's Downtown — 7-10 p.m. Open-mic night: 30-minute slots, sign up on Facebook.
Rumology — 7:30 p.m Sign-up; 8 p.m. Storytelling begins.
Shotguns Bar — 9 p.m.-1 a.m. karaoke.
Storm Cellar — 9:30 p.m. sign-up; 10 p.m. comedy open-mic night.
White Elm Brewing Haymarket — 7 p.m. trivia.
Zoo Bar — 7-9 p.m. Jazzocracy; 9 p.m.-midnight, DJ Relic, no cover.
Wednesday
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 7-10 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury.
Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage.
Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden.
Brewsky's (East) — 7 p.m. Trivia.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo.
Gray's Keg — 6 p.m. Bike Night.
Hub Cafe — 5-7 p.m. Farmers' market.
Kinkaider — 7 p.m. Halloween trivia.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke.
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m.-midnight. karaoke; host Manuel de la Torre.
Rumology — 7-9 p.m. "Rocky Horror" trivia, host Gato, cash prizes.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band.
Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Paul Nelson, guitarist, $12 adv.; $15 day of show.
Thursday
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.
Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. open mic night.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke.
Lied Center — 7:30 p.m. Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra presents "Movie Music of John Williams": Star Wars, Harry Potter, Jurassic Park and Raiders of the Lost Ark; $34-$100. Liedcenter.org.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo.
Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. College Night: live DJ.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Blackhawk, $20-$240. Theroyalgrove.com.
Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open-mic, singers welcome.
Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Gabe Stillman, $10; 9:30-11:30 p.m. S---hook Karaoke.
Next Friday
1867 Bar — 9 p.m. Goosehound / Dear Frieda / Pathos & Logos.
Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge.
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. A Ferocious Jungle Cat / Ro Hempel.
Bourbon Theatre — 7 p.m. Cheesy Bandito / Hardly Distressed Damsels / Gnostic Girls, 18 and up; $10; $2 minor fee at door. Bourbontheatre.com.
Capitol Cigar Lounge — 9 p.m. Halloween party and costume contest; DJ Swift.
Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Beatles Sing-along with Bob Marshall.
Cappy's Hotpost Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Halloween party and costume contest; Guettoblaster Band.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Karaoke.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 8 p.m. Slyder James Band.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Ruplicants.
Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Loose Canons; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.
Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Party Favor Band, 18 and up; $15-$18.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Tom Ficke, no cover.
Tack Room — 9 p.m. Halloween party and costume contest; 1st and 2nd place prizes.
Zoo Bar — 5-7 p.m. Wags and the Recess Players, $8.