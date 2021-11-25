 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nightlife events: Nov. 26-Dec. 3
0 Comments
NIGHTLIFE

Nightlife events: Nov. 26-Dec. 3

  • 0
Wondermonds

The Wondermonds play at the Zoo Bar on Friday at 4 p.m.

 Courtesy photo

Friday 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. AM FM Band.

CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke. 

Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 8 p.m. Themotherdudes. 

Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Hookt. 

Kinkaider — 9 p.m. Those Uke Boys. 

Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Dirty Boots Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.

Rosie's Downtown — 9:30 a.m. Sidetrack Band.

Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Virtual Riot, $25. Theroyalgrove.com

Zoo Bar — 4-7 p.m. Wondermonds, $8.

Saturday 

Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5. 

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Stuck on the Moon / Thayo / Monte Alkansas. Bourbontheatre.com

Brothers — 10 p.m. Live DJ Tiago Rey. 

Gray's Keg —  9 p.m. S***hook, karaoke. 

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Halfnicks Band. 

Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, $10; 9 p.m.-midnight. DJ Relic, no cover. 

Sunday 

James Arthur Vineyards — 2-5 p.m. Holiday music series: Denise Howe. Jamesarthurvineyards.com

Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Sheila Greenwood / Hayseed Cowboys. 

Roc n' Joe — 3-6 p.m. Bobby Gadoury. 

Zoo Bar — 3-7 p.m. Kelly Streeter Benefit: Live bands featuring Tony Meza / Chupacabra / Mezcal Brothers / Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, $20; 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show.

Monday 

1867 Bar — 7 p.m. trivia.

Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny.

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Filth / Ice Wrist / Drug Salad / Phantom. Bourbontheatre.com

Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night.

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop.

Zoo Bar — 5:15 p.m. Emily Bass and Friends; 7:30-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover.

Tuesday 

1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Pub quiz. 

Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. karaoke with Cool J, 1418 O St.

Boiler Brewing downtown — 7-9 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes.

Boombox Social —7-10 p.m. Bingo.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Singo.

Lied Center — 7:30 p.m. Prism Trio, $5-$50. Liedcenter.org

Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. Line dancing, $5; 7-10 p.m. Jam session with Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.

Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso 2-5 p.m. Chess Club, free to play.  

Rosie's Downtown — 7-10 p.m. Open-mic night: 30-minute slots, sign up on Facebook.  

Storm Cellar — 9:30 p.m. sign-up; 10 p.m. comedy open-mic night. 

White Elm Brewing — 7-9 p.m. trivia; play on the odd numbered calendar dates. 

Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Mike Zito, $12, adv.; $15, day of show; 9 p.m.-midnight, DJ Relic, no cover. 

Wednesday

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo. 

Barry's — 7 p.m. Music Bingo. 

Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 6-9 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury and Paul Siebert.

Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage.

Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden.

Brewsky's (East) 7 p.m. trivia. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia. 

Fox Bar & Grill — 7-9 p.m. The Music Bingo People. 

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo.

Gray's Keg — 6 p.m. Bike Night; 9 p.m. The Wave Band. 

Kinkaider — 7 p.m. Bingo. 

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke.

Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m.-midnight. Karaoke: host Manuel de la Torre. 

Rumology — 7-9 p.m. Christmas trivia, host Gato, cash prizes.

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band. 

Zoo Bar — 9:30 p.m. Vibe Check.

Thursday 

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.

Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz.

Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick.

Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 4-7 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live piano lounge. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia. 

CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.

Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. Open-mic night. 

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke. 

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo. 

Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. College night: Dave Marks and Bob Brady. 

Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open-mic, singers welcome.  

Zoo Bar — 6-8 p.m. Joe and Tay, $6; 9:30-11:30 p.m. S---hook karaoke. 

Next Friday 

Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge.

Boombox Social — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Blac.

Capitol View Winery — 6:30-9:30 p.m. Scott Meradith. 

CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke.

James Arthur Vineyards — 7-9 p.m. Judy Anderson and David Claus perform holiday favorites and Broadway show tunes.

Lied Center — 7:30 p.m. Student dance project, $7, adults; $6, students; $5, seniors. Liedcenter.org

Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Shadow Ridge Band;5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.

Plamor Ballroom — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Singles dance party. 

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Hookt. 

Tack Room — 9 p.m. karaoke.

Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. John Primer, $12 adv.; $15, day of show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Songs to get you ready for Thanksgiving

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Music

What's Going On - Nov. 19

  • Updated

Celebrate Judy Scholarship Event with The Bel Airs, The Darryl White Jazz Trio and the Gears II, Rococo Theatre, 5:30 p.m. Friday. The Bel Air…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News