Nightlife events: Nov. 26-Dec. 3

Friday
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. AM FM Band.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 8 p.m. Themotherdudes.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Hookt.
Kinkaider — 9 p.m. Those Uke Boys.
Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Dirty Boots Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.
Rosie's Downtown — 9:30 a.m. Sidetrack Band.
Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Virtual Riot, $25. Theroyalgrove.com.
Zoo Bar — 4-7 p.m. Wondermonds, $8.
Saturday
Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Stuck on the Moon / Thayo / Monte Alkansas. Bourbontheatre.com.
Brothers — 10 p.m. Live DJ Tiago Rey.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. S***hook, karaoke.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Halfnicks Band.
Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, $10; 9 p.m.-midnight. DJ Relic, no cover.
Sunday
James Arthur Vineyards — 2-5 p.m. Holiday music series: Denise Howe. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Sheila Greenwood / Hayseed Cowboys.
Roc n' Joe — 3-6 p.m. Bobby Gadoury.
Zoo Bar — 3-7 p.m. Kelly Streeter Benefit: Live bands featuring Tony Meza / Chupacabra / Mezcal Brothers / Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, $20; 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show.
Monday
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. trivia.
Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Filth / Ice Wrist / Drug Salad / Phantom. Bourbontheatre.com
Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop.
Zoo Bar — 5:15 p.m. Emily Bass and Friends; 7:30-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover.
Tuesday
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Pub quiz.
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. karaoke with Cool J, 1418 O St.
Boiler Brewing downtown — 7-9 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes.
Boombox Social —7-10 p.m. Bingo.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Singo.
Lied Center — 7:30 p.m. Prism Trio, $5-$50. Liedcenter.org.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. Line dancing, $5; 7-10 p.m. Jam session with Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — 2-5 p.m. Chess Club, free to play.
Rosie's Downtown — 7-10 p.m. Open-mic night: 30-minute slots, sign up on Facebook.
Storm Cellar — 9:30 p.m. sign-up; 10 p.m. comedy open-mic night.
White Elm Brewing — 7-9 p.m. trivia; play on the odd numbered calendar dates.
Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Mike Zito, $12, adv.; $15, day of show; 9 p.m.-midnight, DJ Relic, no cover.
Wednesday
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo.
Barry's — 7 p.m. Music Bingo.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 6-9 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury and Paul Siebert.
Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage.
Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden.
Brewsky's (East) — 7 p.m. trivia.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia.
Fox Bar & Grill — 7-9 p.m. The Music Bingo People.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo.
Gray's Keg — 6 p.m. Bike Night; 9 p.m. The Wave Band.
Kinkaider — 7 p.m. Bingo.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke.
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m.-midnight. Karaoke: host Manuel de la Torre.
Rumology — 7-9 p.m. Christmas trivia, host Gato, cash prizes.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band.
Zoo Bar — 9:30 p.m. Vibe Check.
Thursday
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 4-7 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live piano lounge.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.
Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. Open-mic night.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo.
Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. College night: Dave Marks and Bob Brady.
Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open-mic, singers welcome.
Zoo Bar — 6-8 p.m. Joe and Tay, $6; 9:30-11:30 p.m. S---hook karaoke.
Next Friday
Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge.
Boombox Social — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Blac.
Capitol View Winery — 6:30-9:30 p.m. Scott Meradith.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke.
James Arthur Vineyards — 7-9 p.m. Judy Anderson and David Claus perform holiday favorites and Broadway show tunes.
Lied Center — 7:30 p.m. Student dance project, $7, adults; $6, students; $5, seniors. Liedcenter.org.
Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Shadow Ridge Band;5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.
Plamor Ballroom — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Singles dance party.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Hookt.
Tack Room — 9 p.m. karaoke.
Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. John Primer, $12 adv.; $15, day of show.