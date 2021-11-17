Nightlife events: Nov. 19-26

Friday
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Brent Windler / Canterbury Lane / After Arizona / Turquoise, $7.
Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge.
Auld Pavilion: Antelope Park — 10 a.m. Bill Chrastil; noon, Quilts of Valor presentation.
Bodega's Alley — 8 p.m. Gallivant.
Boombox Social — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Blac.
Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dory Marsh.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. The Fallen, $5.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 8 p.m. Levi William.
Gray's Keg — 6-8 p.m. Cottonwood Creek Band; 9 p.m. Boondox Band.
Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.
Rococo Theatre — 5:30 p.m. "Celebrate Judy" Scholarship night: Bel Airs / Darryl White Jazz Trio / Gears II. Tickets: joltnebraska.org/jolt-store or 402-432-3171.
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m. Westwind Band.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Dirty Boots Band.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Puddle of Mudd / Paisty Jenny / The Rewind; $27-$240.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Nebraska Jr., aka, Jared Alberico.
Screamers — 8 p.m. Flyovers A Cappella group: Holiday dinner and show, $30, must RSVP. Reservations: Screamersdining.com.
Tack Room — 9 p.m. karaoke.
Wilderness Ridge — 6 p.m. Josh Hoyer.
Zoo Bar — 5-7 p.m. Vic Medley, $5.
Saturday
1867 Bar — 4-9 p.m. "Movember" Men's Mental Health event: Motel Citizens / Hardly / Whitmore / Hosting Monsters.
Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5.
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Squad.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Doc Peterson comedy night; $21.50, seated; $43, balcony table of 2; $86, balcony, table of 4; $2, minor fee at door.
Branched Oak Observatory — 7:30 p.m. JAV Wine and stargazing.
Brothers — 10 p.m. Live DJ Tiago Rey.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Lemon Fresh Day, $5.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Beer Money Band.
Roca Tavern — 8 p.m.-midnight. November Birthday Bash.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Custom 20.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Blue Oyster Cult; $40-$400 Theroyalgrove.com.
Storm Cellar — 7:30 p.m. "We like to have fun here": Comedy Night.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m.-midnight. DJ Relic, no cover.
Sunday
Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Southern Cross Band and Steel City.
Roc n' Joe — 3-6 p.m. Bobby Gadoury.
Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show: Matthew Blevins.
Monday
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. trivia.
Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny.
Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop.
Zoo Bar — 5:15 p.m. Emily Bass and Friends; 7:30-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover.
Tuesday
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. karaoke with Cool J, 1418 O St.
Boiler Brewing downtown — 7-9 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes.
Boombox Social —7-10 p.m. Bingo.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Singo.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 6:30 p.m. Paul Siebert.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. Line dancing, $5; 7-10 p.m. Jam session with Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — 2-5 p.m. Chess Club, free to play.
Rosie's Downtown — 7-10 p.m. Open-mic night: 30-minute slots, sign up on Facebook.
Storm Cellar — 9:30 p.m. sign-up; 10 p.m. comedy open-mic night.
White Elm Brewing — 7-9 p.m. trivia; play on the odd numbered calendar dates.
Zoo Bar — 7-9 p.m. Jazzocracy; 9 p.m.-midnight, DJ Relic, no cover.
Wednesday
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo.
Barry's — 7 p.m. Music Bingo.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 6-9 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury and Paul Siebert.
Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage.
Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden.
Brewsky's (East) — 7 p.m. trivia.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia.
Fox Bar & Grill — 7-9 p.m. The Music Bingo People.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo.
Gray's Keg — 6 p.m. Bike Night; 9 p.m. The Wave Band.
Kinkaider — 7 p.m. Bingo.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke.
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m.-midnight. Karaoke; host Manuel de la Torre.
Rumology — 7-9 p.m. trivia, host Gato, cash prizes.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band.
Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Toasted Ponies, $8; 9:30 p.m. Mike Semrad & the Riverhawks, $8.
Thursday
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 4-7 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live piano lounge.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo.
Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. College night: live DJ.
Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open-mic, singers welcome.
Zoo Bar — 9:30-11:30 p.m. S---hook Karaoke.
Next Friday
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Am Fm Band.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 8 p.m. Themotherdudes.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Hookt.
Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Dirty Boots Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.
Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Virtual Riot, $25. Theroyalgrove.com.
Zoo Bar — 4-7 p.m. Wondermonds, $8.