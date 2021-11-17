 Skip to main content
Nightlife events: Nov. 19-26
Nightlife events: Nov. 19-26

Friday

1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Brent Windler / Canterbury Lane / After Arizona / Turquoise, $7.

Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge.  

Auld Pavilion: Antelope Park — 10 a.m. Bill Chrastil; noon, Quilts of Valor presentation. 

Bodega's Alley — 8 p.m. Gallivant.

Boombox Social — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Blac. 

Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dory Marsh. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. The Fallen, $5.

CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke. 

Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 8 p.m. Levi William. 

Gray's Keg — 6-8 p.m. Cottonwood Creek Band; 9 p.m. Boondox Band. 

Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.

Rococo Theatre — 5:30 p.m. "Celebrate Judy" Scholarship night: Bel Airs / Darryl White Jazz Trio / Gears II. Tickets: joltnebraska.org/jolt-store or 402-432-3171.

Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m. Westwind Band. 

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Dirty Boots Band. 

Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Puddle of Mudd / Paisty Jenny / The Rewind; $27-$240.

Rumology — 9 p.m. Nebraska Jr., aka, Jared Alberico. 

Screamers — 8 p.m. Flyovers A Cappella group: Holiday dinner and show, $30, must RSVP. Reservations: Screamersdining.com

Tack Room — 9 p.m. karaoke. 

Wilderness Ridge — 6 p.m. Josh Hoyer. 

Zoo Bar — 5-7 p.m. Vic Medley, $5.

Saturday 

1867 Bar — 4-9 p.m. "Movember" Men's Mental Health event: Motel Citizens / Hardly / Whitmore / Hosting Monsters.

Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5. 

Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Squad. 

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Doc Peterson comedy night; $21.50, seated; $43, balcony table of 2; $86, balcony, table of 4; $2, minor fee at door.

Branched Oak Observatory — 7:30 p.m. JAV Wine and stargazing.

Brothers — 10 p.m. Live DJ Tiago Rey. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Lemon Fresh Day, $5.

Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Beer Money Band. 

Roca Tavern — 8 p.m.-midnight. November Birthday Bash. 

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Custom 20. 

Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Blue Oyster Cult; $40-$400 Theroyalgrove.com

Storm Cellar — 7:30 p.m. "We like to have fun here": Comedy Night. 

Zoo Bar — 9 p.m.-midnight. DJ Relic, no cover. 

Sunday 

Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Southern Cross Band and Steel City. 

Roc n' Joe — 3-6 p.m. Bobby Gadoury. 

Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show: Matthew Blevins. 

Monday 

1867 Bar — 7 p.m. trivia.

Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny.

Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night.

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop.

Zoo Bar — 5:15 p.m. Emily Bass and Friends; 7:30-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover.

Tuesday 

Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. karaoke with Cool J, 1418 O St.

Boiler Brewing downtown — 7-9 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes.

Boombox Social —7-10 p.m. Bingo.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Singo.

Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 6:30 p.m. Paul Siebert. 

Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. Line dancing, $5; 7-10 p.m. Jam session with Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.

Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso 2-5 p.m. Chess Club, free to play.  

Rosie's Downtown — 7-10 p.m. Open-mic night: 30-minute slots, sign up on Facebook.  

Storm Cellar — 9:30 p.m. sign-up; 10 p.m. comedy open-mic night. 

White Elm Brewing — 7-9 p.m. trivia; play on the odd numbered calendar dates. 

Zoo Bar — 7-9 p.m. Jazzocracy; 9 p.m.-midnight, DJ Relic, no cover. 

Wednesday 

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo. 

Barry's — 7 p.m. Music Bingo. 

Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 6-9 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury and Paul Siebert.

Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage.

Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden.

Brewsky's (East) 7 p.m. trivia. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia. 

Fox Bar & Grill — 7-9 p.m. The Music Bingo People. 

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo.

Gray's Keg — 6 p.m. Bike Night; 9 p.m. The Wave Band. 

Kinkaider — 7 p.m. Bingo. 

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke.

Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m.-midnight. Karaoke; host Manuel de la Torre. 

Rumology — 7-9 p.m. trivia, host Gato, cash prizes.

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band. 

Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Toasted Ponies, $8; 9:30 p.m. Mike Semrad & the Riverhawks, $8.

Thursday 

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.

Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz.

Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick.

Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 4-7 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live piano lounge. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia. 

CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke. 

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo. 

Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. College night: live DJ.

Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open-mic, singers welcome.  

Zoo Bar — 9:30-11:30 p.m. S---hook Karaoke. 

Next Friday

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Am Fm Band.

CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke. 

Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 8 p.m. Themotherdudes. 

Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Hookt. 

Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Dirty Boots Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.

Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Virtual Riot, $25. Theroyalgrove.com

Zoo Bar — 4-7 p.m. Wondermonds, $8.

