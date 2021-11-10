 Skip to main content
Nightlife events: Nov. 12-19
NIGHTLIFE

  • Updated
Friday 

Bodega's Alley — 8 p.m. Daniel and the Deliverance Band. 

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. The Wrecks / Hembree / Mothe; $18, adv. ; $22, day of show; $60, table of 2; $120, table of 4; $2, minor fee at the door.

Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dustin West. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Swap Meet Sally. 

Crescent Moon — 7-9 p.m. Back Alley Betties.

Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 8 p.m. Tim Budig Band.

Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Party of 5. 

Lied Center — 7:30 p.m. Lincoln Symphony's Orchestra, "Brandenberg & Becker." Liedcenter.org

Roc 'n Joe — 6 p.m. Duo Boom Band. 

Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m. Ghettoblaster.

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Jerry Pranksters. 

Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Jo Dee Messina / Kaylyn Sahs. Theroyalgrove.com

Rumology — 9 p.m. Denise Howe. 

Storm Cellar — 9 p.m. Ro Hempel, $5.

Tack Room — 9 p.m. Karaoke. 

Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Mark Stuart and the Bastard Sons $12, adv.; $15, day of show; 9 p.m. 23rd Vibration Band, 

Saturday 

Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5. 

Bourbon Theatre — 9 p.m. 1st Verse / Keezy Kuts / Dez / 1ne / Big KO; $10 adv.; $15, day of show. 

Brothers — 10 p.m. Live DJ Tiago Rey. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Swap Meet Sally. 

Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Kyle Sayler Country band.  

Kinkaider — 9 a.m.- midnight. Tailgate by the Train: Rascal Martinez; Grata Food Kitchen.  

Rosie's Downtown — 9:30 p.m. Great Divide, $20. 

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Pickle & the Ticket.

Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Trvp Squad & Friends Vol.4. Theroyalgrove.com

Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Big Daddy Caleb & the Chargers, $8; 9:30 p.m. Kris Lager Band, $10. 

Sunday 

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. The Steel Woods; $18, adv.; $22, day of show; $64, table of 2; $128, table of 4; $2, minor fee at door.

Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Bordertown / McKenzie Jalynn. 

Roc n' Joe — 3-6 p.m. Bobby Gadoury. 

Royal Grove — 7 p.m. Raven; $15-$185. Theroyalgrove.com

Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show.

Monday 

1867 Bar — 7 p.m. trivia.

Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny.

Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night.

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop.

Zoo Bar — 5:15 p.m. Emily Bass and Friends; 7-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover.

Tuesday 

Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. karaoke with Cool J, 1418 O St.

Boiler Brewing downtown — 7-9 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes.

Boombox Social —7-10 p.m. Bingo.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Singo.

Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. Line dancing, $5; 7-10 p.m. Jam session with Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.

Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso 2-5 p.m. Chess Club, free to play.  

Rosie's Downtown — 7-10 p.m. Open-mic night: 30-minute slots, sign up on Facebook.  

Storm Cellar — 9:30 p.m. sign-up; 10 p.m. comedy open-mic night. 

White Elm Brewing — 7-9 p.m. trivia; play on the odd numbered calendar dates. 

Zoo Bar — 7-9 p.m. Jazzocracy; 9 p.m.-midnight, DJ Relic, no cover. 

Wednesday 

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo. 

Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 6-9 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury and Paul Siebert.

Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage.

Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden.

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Squirrel Nut Zippers; $33, adv.; $38, day of show; $140, table of 2; $280, table of 4; $2, minor fee at door.

Brewsky's (East) 7 p.m. trivia. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia. 

Fox Bar & Grill — 7-9 p.m. The Music Bingo People. 

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo.

Gray's Keg — 6 p.m. Bike Night.

Kinkaider — 7 p.m. Bingo. 

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke.

Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m.-midnight. Karaoke; host Manuel de la Torre. 

Royal Grove — 6:30 p.m. RA / Any Given Sin; $20-$90. Theroyalgrove.com

Rumology — 7-9 p.m. Holiday food trivia, host Gato, cash prizes.

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band. 

Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Harper; 9:30 p.m. Vibe Check, no cover. 

Thursday 

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.

Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz.

Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick.

Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 4-7 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live piano lounge. 

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. 8 p.m. $25, adv.; $30, day of show; $100, table of 2; $200, table of 4; $2, minor fee at door.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia. 

CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke. 

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo. 

Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. College night: live DJ; 9 p.m. Dillon Gage.

Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open-mic, singers welcome.  

Zoo Bar —6-9 p.m. Roots Rockers; 9:30-11:30 p.m. S---hook Karaoke. 

Next Friday 

Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge.  

Bodega's Alley — 8 p.m. Gallivant.

Boombox Social — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Blac. 

Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dory Marsh. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. The Fallen.

CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke. 

Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 8 p.m. Levi William. 

Gray's Keg — 6-8 p.m. Cottonwood Creek Band; 9 p.m. Boomdox Band. 

Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Rick's BD Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.

Rococo Theatre — 5:30 p.m. "Celebrate Judy" Scholarship night: Bel Airs / Darryl White Jazz Trio / Gears II. Tickets: joltnebraska.org/jolt-store.

Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m. Westwind Band. 

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Dirty Boots Band. 

Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Puddle of Mudd / Paisty Jenny / The Rewind; $27-$240.

Rumology — 9 p.m. Nebraska Jr. aka Jared Alberico. 

Tack Room — 9 p.m. karaoke. 

Wilderness View — Kelly O'Brian.

