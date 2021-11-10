Nightlife events: Nov. 12-19

Friday
Bodega's Alley — 8 p.m. Daniel and the Deliverance Band.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. The Wrecks / Hembree / Mothe; $18, adv. ; $22, day of show; $60, table of 2; $120, table of 4; $2, minor fee at the door.
Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dustin West.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Swap Meet Sally.
Crescent Moon — 7-9 p.m. Back Alley Betties.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 8 p.m. Tim Budig Band.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Party of 5.
Lied Center — 7:30 p.m. Lincoln Symphony's Orchestra, "Brandenberg & Becker." Liedcenter.org.
Roc 'n Joe — 6 p.m. Duo Boom Band.
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m. Ghettoblaster.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Jerry Pranksters.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Jo Dee Messina / Kaylyn Sahs. Theroyalgrove.com.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Denise Howe.
Storm Cellar — 9 p.m. Ro Hempel, $5.
Tack Room — 9 p.m. Karaoke.
Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Mark Stuart and the Bastard Sons $12, adv.; $15, day of show; 9 p.m. 23rd Vibration Band,
Saturday
Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5.
Bourbon Theatre — 9 p.m. 1st Verse / Keezy Kuts / Dez / 1ne / Big KO; $10 adv.; $15, day of show.
Brothers — 10 p.m. Live DJ Tiago Rey.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Swap Meet Sally.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Kyle Sayler Country band.
Kinkaider — 9 a.m.- midnight. Tailgate by the Train: Rascal Martinez; Grata Food Kitchen.
Rosie's Downtown — 9:30 p.m. Great Divide, $20.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Pickle & the Ticket.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Trvp Squad & Friends Vol.4. Theroyalgrove.com.
Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Big Daddy Caleb & the Chargers, $8; 9:30 p.m. Kris Lager Band, $10.
Sunday
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. The Steel Woods; $18, adv.; $22, day of show; $64, table of 2; $128, table of 4; $2, minor fee at door.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Bordertown / McKenzie Jalynn.
Roc n' Joe — 3-6 p.m. Bobby Gadoury.
Royal Grove — 7 p.m. Raven; $15-$185. Theroyalgrove.com.
Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show.
Monday
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. trivia.
Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny.
Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop.
Zoo Bar — 5:15 p.m. Emily Bass and Friends; 7-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover.
Tuesday
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. karaoke with Cool J, 1418 O St.
Boiler Brewing downtown — 7-9 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes.
Boombox Social —7-10 p.m. Bingo.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Singo.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. Line dancing, $5; 7-10 p.m. Jam session with Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — 2-5 p.m. Chess Club, free to play.
Rosie's Downtown — 7-10 p.m. Open-mic night: 30-minute slots, sign up on Facebook.
Storm Cellar — 9:30 p.m. sign-up; 10 p.m. comedy open-mic night.
White Elm Brewing — 7-9 p.m. trivia; play on the odd numbered calendar dates.
Zoo Bar — 7-9 p.m. Jazzocracy; 9 p.m.-midnight, DJ Relic, no cover.
Wednesday
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 6-9 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury and Paul Siebert.
Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage.
Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Squirrel Nut Zippers; $33, adv.; $38, day of show; $140, table of 2; $280, table of 4; $2, minor fee at door.
Brewsky's (East) — 7 p.m. trivia.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia.
Fox Bar & Grill — 7-9 p.m. The Music Bingo People.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo.
Gray's Keg — 6 p.m. Bike Night.
Kinkaider — 7 p.m. Bingo.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke.
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m.-midnight. Karaoke; host Manuel de la Torre.
Royal Grove — 6:30 p.m. RA / Any Given Sin; $20-$90. Theroyalgrove.com.
Rumology — 7-9 p.m. Holiday food trivia, host Gato, cash prizes.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band.
Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Harper; 9:30 p.m. Vibe Check, no cover.
Thursday
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 4-7 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live piano lounge.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. 8 p.m. $25, adv.; $30, day of show; $100, table of 2; $200, table of 4; $2, minor fee at door.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo.
Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. College night: live DJ; 9 p.m. Dillon Gage.
Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open-mic, singers welcome.
Zoo Bar —6-9 p.m. Roots Rockers; 9:30-11:30 p.m. S---hook Karaoke.
Next Friday
Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge.
Bodega's Alley — 8 p.m. Gallivant.
Boombox Social — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Blac.
Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dory Marsh.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. The Fallen.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 8 p.m. Levi William.
Gray's Keg — 6-8 p.m. Cottonwood Creek Band; 9 p.m. Boomdox Band.
Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Rick's BD Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.
Rococo Theatre — 5:30 p.m. "Celebrate Judy" Scholarship night: Bel Airs / Darryl White Jazz Trio / Gears II. Tickets: joltnebraska.org/jolt-store.
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m. Westwind Band.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Dirty Boots Band.