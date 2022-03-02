 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NIGHTLIFE

Nightlife events: March 4-11

Friday 

Art & Soul — 6-8 p.m. Piano Fridays with Bobby Gadoury. 

Bodega's Alley — 8 p.m. Ezra / Night Push / Magic Dragan, $5.

Boombox Social — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Flycuts. 

Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5.  

Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dave and Tammy Duo. 

Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 7:30 p.m. 2 of 4 Band.  
 
Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Loose Cannons, 5:30-8 p.m. Prime Time Cafe is open. 
 
Rococo Theatre — 8 p.m. Paragon Ragtime Orchestra: "Syncopation for the Nation," $25. Rococotheatre.com.

People are also reading…

 
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m. Justin Kane Band. 
 
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Chickn' Fried Moses. 
 
Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Cumbia Band: Groupo Control Lupe Degallado / DJ Toons, $25 cover. 
 
Rumology — 9 p.m. Dueling Pianos: Rich Caruso / Bobby Gadoury. 
 
Tack Room — 9 p.m. Karaoke. 

Zoo Bar — 5-7 p.m. Mezcal Brothers, $8; 9 p.m. David Graham / The Eskimo Brothers, $10. 

Saturday 

Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Jerry Pranksters, $8.

Boombox Social — 10 p.m. Live DJ.

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Lost Dog Street Band / Resonant Rogues; 8 p.m. $20; $60, table of 2; $120, table of 2, $120; $2 minor fee at the door. Bourbontheatre.com.

Brewsky's Haymarket — 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Blazin' Pianos, $5.

Brother's Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Live DJ, Tiago Rey.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. On the Fritz Band. 

Duffy's Tavern — 9:30 p.m. Parking lot party: The Blind Searchers / The Credentials; $5, 18 and over. 

Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Kurt Allen. 

Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Karaoke.

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. American Rebel Tour. 

Rumology — 9 p.m. Lee Bowles. 

Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Gooding Band, $10; 9 p.m. A Ferocious Jungle Cat, $8.

Sunday 

Big Sal's — 9 p.m. Karoke.

Bourbon Theatre — 7:30 p.m. Manchester Orchestra. Bourbontheatre.com

Cactus — 6-8 p.m. Music Bingo.

Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Tami Hall / Bordertown.

Duffy's Tavern — 9 p.m. Alkyvad / Neon Zoo, $5.

Gray's Keg —7 p.m. First Jason / Arcade Radio / And Inhushed Tones, $5. 

Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Showcase.

Monday 

Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play.

Duffy's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night.

Rosie's Downtown — 6 p.m. Registration starts. Cornhole tournament every Monday.

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop.

Zoo Bar — 7-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band: open Blues Jam, no cover.

Tuesday 

Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. karaoke with Cool J, 1418 O St.

Boiler Brewing downtown — 7-9 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes.

Boombox Social — 7-10 p.m. Bingo.

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Rival Sons / The Velveteers; $25, adv.; $30, day of show; $100, table of 2; $200, table of 4; $2, minor fee at the door. Bourbontheatre.com 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Singo.

Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 6:30 p.m. Tom Ficke. 

Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. Line dancing, $5; 7-10 p.m. Jam session with Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.

Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso 2-5 p.m. Chess Club, free to play.  

Rosie's Downtown — 7-10 p.m. Open-mic night: 30-minute slots, sign up on Facebook.  

White Elm Brewing — 7-9 p.m. trivia; play on the odd numbered calendar dates. 

Zoo Bar — 7-9 p.m. Jazzocracy: DJ Relic and DJ Funk Tonne; 9 p.m.-midnight, Shake a Tail Feather, 

Wednesday 

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo. 

Barry's — 7 p.m. Music Bingo. 

Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage.

Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ blac, no cover. 

Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 6-9 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury.

Brewsky's (East) 7 p.m. trivia. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia. 

Crescent Moon — 7 p.m. song-writers open-mic night. 

Duffy's Tavern — 10 p.m. Ryan Biter, singer-songwriter.

Fox Bar & Grill — 7-9 p.m. The Music Bingo People. 

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo.

Kinkaider — 7-9 p.m. Bingo. 

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke.

Rumology — 8 p.m. Folk Rock with Tom Ficke. 

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band. 

Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Jose Ramirez; 9 p.m. Vibe Check, no cover. 

Thursday 

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.

Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz.

Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. "Office" trivia.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia. 

Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. Singer-songwriter open-mic night. 

Duffy's Tavern — 9:30 p.m. Big World / King Pink / SUNFO, $5.

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke. 

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo. 

Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. 18+night: Ryan Winkler, no cover.

Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Josh Ward.

Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. Open-mic, singers welcome.  

Zoo Bar — 9:30-11:30 p.m. S***hook live band karaoke. 

Next Friday 

Art & Soul  6-8 p.m. Piano Fridays with Bobby Gadoury. 
 
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Cruz Control / Neon Zoo. 

Boombox Social — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Live DJ. 

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Jxhnny Bliss / Yung Steez / Jay Influential / Swizzy B / Statik the Rapper / HoodrichsH33D / Christ.opher; $10-$12. Bourbontheatre.com

Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5.  

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. The Fishheads Band. 
 
Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Daniel Christian. 
 
Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m.; Dirty Boots; Prime Time Cafe is open. 
 
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m. Trent Brown Band. 

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Halfnicks. 

Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Stoned Level.

Rumology — 9 p.m. Emily Bass / Aaron Stroesser. 

Tack Room — 9 p.m. Karoke. 

Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Bruce Katz; 9:30 p.m. Mezcal Brothers, $8.

