Nightlife events: March 4-11

Friday
Art & Soul — 6-8 p.m. Piano Fridays with Bobby Gadoury.
Bodega's Alley — 8 p.m. Ezra / Night Push / Magic Dragan, $5.
Boombox Social — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Flycuts.
Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5.
Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dave and Tammy Duo.
Zoo Bar — 5-7 p.m. Mezcal Brothers, $8; 9 p.m. David Graham / The Eskimo Brothers, $10.
Saturday
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Jerry Pranksters, $8.
Boombox Social — 10 p.m. Live DJ.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Lost Dog Street Band / Resonant Rogues; 8 p.m. $20; $60, table of 2; $120, table of 2, $120; $2 minor fee at the door. Bourbontheatre.com.
Brewsky's Haymarket — 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Blazin' Pianos, $5.
Brother's Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Live DJ, Tiago Rey.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. On the Fritz Band.
Duffy's Tavern — 9:30 p.m. Parking lot party: The Blind Searchers / The Credentials; $5, 18 and over.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Kurt Allen.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Karaoke.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. American Rebel Tour.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Lee Bowles.
Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Gooding Band, $10; 9 p.m. A Ferocious Jungle Cat, $8.
Sunday
Big Sal's — 9 p.m. Karoke.
Bourbon Theatre — 7:30 p.m. Manchester Orchestra. Bourbontheatre.com.
Cactus — 6-8 p.m. Music Bingo.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Tami Hall / Bordertown.
Duffy's Tavern — 9 p.m. Alkyvad / Neon Zoo, $5.
Gray's Keg —7 p.m. First Jason / Arcade Radio / And Inhushed Tones, $5.
Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Showcase.
Monday
Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play.
Duffy's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night.
Rosie's Downtown — 6 p.m. Registration starts. Cornhole tournament every Monday.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop.
Zoo Bar — 7-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band: open Blues Jam, no cover.
Tuesday
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. karaoke with Cool J, 1418 O St.
Boiler Brewing downtown — 7-9 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes.
Boombox Social — 7-10 p.m. Bingo.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Rival Sons / The Velveteers; $25, adv.; $30, day of show; $100, table of 2; $200, table of 4; $2, minor fee at the door. Bourbontheatre.com
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Singo.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 6:30 p.m. Tom Ficke.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. Line dancing, $5; 7-10 p.m. Jam session with Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — 2-5 p.m. Chess Club, free to play.
Rosie's Downtown — 7-10 p.m. Open-mic night: 30-minute slots, sign up on Facebook.
White Elm Brewing — 7-9 p.m. trivia; play on the odd numbered calendar dates.
Zoo Bar — 7-9 p.m. Jazzocracy: DJ Relic and DJ Funk Tonne; 9 p.m.-midnight, Shake a Tail Feather,
Wednesday
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo.
Barry's — 7 p.m. Music Bingo.
Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage.
Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ blac, no cover.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 6-9 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury.
Brewsky's (East) — 7 p.m. trivia.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia.
Crescent Moon — 7 p.m. song-writers open-mic night.
Duffy's Tavern — 10 p.m. Ryan Biter, singer-songwriter.
Fox Bar & Grill — 7-9 p.m. The Music Bingo People.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo.
Kinkaider — 7-9 p.m. Bingo.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke.
Rumology — 8 p.m. Folk Rock with Tom Ficke.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band.
Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Jose Ramirez; 9 p.m. Vibe Check, no cover.
Thursday
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. "Office" trivia.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia.
Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. Singer-songwriter open-mic night.
Duffy's Tavern — 9:30 p.m. Big World / King Pink / SUNFO, $5.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo.
Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. 18+night: Ryan Winkler, no cover.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Josh Ward.
Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. Open-mic, singers welcome.
Zoo Bar — 9:30-11:30 p.m. S***hook live band karaoke.
Next Friday
Boombox Social — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Live DJ.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Jxhnny Bliss / Yung Steez / Jay Influential / Swizzy B / Statik the Rapper / HoodrichsH33D / Christ.opher; $10-$12. Bourbontheatre.com.
Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Halfnicks.
Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Stoned Level.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Emily Bass / Aaron Stroesser.
Tack Room — 9 p.m. Karoke.
Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Bruce Katz; 9:30 p.m. Mezcal Brothers, $8.