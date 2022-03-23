 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NIGHTLIFE

Nightlife events: March 25-April 1

Friday 

Art & Soul  6-8 p.m. Piano Fridays with Bobby Gadoury.  

Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Squad. 

Boombox Social — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Live DJ. 

Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5.  

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Red Eye.
 
Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wildwoods Duo.
 
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 7:30 p.m. Overhauled. 
 
Gray's Keg — 8 p.m. Comedy night: Copenhagen Bandit. 
 
Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m.; Steel City; Prime Time Cafe is open. 
 
Meadowlark — 7:30-9:30 p.m. Haylee Bice: singer and song-writer. 
 
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m. Buffalo Galaxy.

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. March Madness watch party. 

Rumology — 9 p.m. Mike Semrad. 

Tack Room — 9 p.m. Karaoke. 

Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Lil' Ed and the Blues Imperials, $12; 9:30 p.m. Ro Hempel, $8.

Saturday 

1867 Bar — 7 p.m. VEAUX / Ski Wives.

Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Mr. E & the Stringless Kite. 

Boombox Social — 10 p.m. Live DJ.

Brewsky's Haymarket — 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Blazin' Pianos, $5.

Brother's Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Live DJ, Tiago Rey.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Happy Endings, $5. 

Duffy's Tavern — 9:30 p.m. 4 on the Floor. 

Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Rock With Wave, $5.

Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Karaoke.

Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m. Private event

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill 9 p.m. March Madness watch party. 

Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Monxx. Theroyalgrove.com

Rumology — 9 p.m. "Bobalone" piano lounge: with Bob Marshall.

Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials, $12; 9 p.m.-1 a.m. The Zooeys / Cheesy Bandito, $8.

Sunday 

Big Sal's — 9 p.m. Karaoke.

Cactus — 6-8 p.m. Music Bingo.

Duffy's Tavern — 9 p.m. Jeremy Mercy / The Rapture Orphans.

Pla Mor Ballroom — 2-4 p.m. Angie Kriz / Polkatoons; 7 p.m. dance lessons, free with paid admission; 8-11:30 p.m. Lucas Minor.  

Storm Cellar — 8 p.m.-midnight. Karaoke. 

Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarius: Kenyon Adamcik and John-Michael Bond. 

Monday 

Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play.

Duffy's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night.

Rosie's Downtown — 6 p.m. Registration starts. Cornhole tournament every Monday.

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop.

Zoo Bar — 7:30-10:30 p.m. Zoo Barz Poetry, Prose and Flows with DJ Relic.

Tuesday 

Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. karaoke with Cool J, 1418 O St.

Boiler Brewing downtown — 7-9 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes.

Boombox Social — 7-10 p.m. Bingo.

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Subtronics. Bourbontheatre.com.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Singo.

Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 7:30 p.m. Daniel Christian. 

Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. Line dancing, $5; 7-10 p.m. Jam session with Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.

Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso 2-5 p.m. Chess Club, free to play.  

Rosie's Downtown — 7-10 p.m. Open-mic night: 30-minute slots, sign up on Facebook.  

White Elm Brewing — 7-9 p.m. trivia; play on the odd numbered calendar dates. 

Zoo Bar — 7-9 p.m. Jazzocracy; 9-midnight. Shake-a-Tail-Feather: Spinning classic vinyl night with DJ Relic / DJ Funk Tonne. 

Wednesday 

1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Scott H. Biram / JD Pinkus / All Knowing McGill; $15, adv.; $18, at the door. 

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo. 

Barry's — 7 p.m. Music Bingo. 

Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open-mic and stage.

Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ blac, no cover. 

Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 6-9 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury.

Brewsky's (East) 7 p.m. trivia. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia. 

Crescent Moon — 7 p.m. song-writers open-mic night. 

Duffy's — 9:30 p.m. Magic K. 

Fox Bar & Grill — 7-9 p.m. The Music Bingo People. 

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo.

Kinkaider — 7-9 p.m. Bingo. 

Meadowlark Coffee — 7:30-9:30 p.m. open-mic night. 

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke.

Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8 p.m. Folk Rock with Tom Ficke. 

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band.

Zoo Bar — 9-11:30 p.m. Hot Garbage / yoo doo right / A Painting of Water / Dirty Talker; $5. 

Thursday 

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.

Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz.

Big Sal's — 9 p.m. karaoke.

Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia. 

Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. Singer-songwriter open-mic night. 

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke. 

Meadowlark Coffee — 5-10 p.m. Board games for play.

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo. 

Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. 18+night: The Local Crew Band.

Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Bailo / Ricky Remedy.

Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. Open-mic, singers welcome.  

Storm Cellar — 8 p.m.-midnight. 23rd Vibration. 

Zoo Bar — 10:30-11:55 p.m. S***hook karaoke. 

Next Friday 

Art & Soul — 6-8 p.m. Piano Fridays with Bobby Gadoury.  

Bodega's Alley —  9 p.m. Powder Blue. 

Boombox Social — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Live DJ. 

Bourbon Theatre — 9 p.m. Jukebox Charley. Bourbontheatre.com

Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5.  

Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Terry Keefe and John Baylor. 
 
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m Tim Zach. 
 
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Monsters at Bay / Hold your Breath. 
 
Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m.; Shadow Ridge; Prime Time Cafe is open. 
 
Meadowlark — 7:30-9:30 p.m. Any Pappas & the Jukebox Gyro.
 
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Jerry Pranksters.

Rumology — 9 p.m. Dueling pianos: Bobby Gadoury / Rich Caruso.

Tack Room — 9 p.m. Karoke. 

Zoo Bar — 5-7 p.m. Scallywags, $8.

