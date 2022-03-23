Nightlife events: March 25-April 1

Friday
Art & Soul — 6-8 p.m. Piano Fridays with Bobby Gadoury.
Boombox Social — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Live DJ.
Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. March Madness watch party.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Mike Semrad.
Tack Room — 9 p.m. Karaoke.
Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Lil' Ed and the Blues Imperials, $12; 9:30 p.m. Ro Hempel, $8.
Saturday
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. VEAUX / Ski Wives.
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Mr. E & the Stringless Kite.
Boombox Social — 10 p.m. Live DJ.
Brewsky's Haymarket — 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Blazin' Pianos, $5.
Brother's Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Live DJ, Tiago Rey.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Happy Endings, $5.
Duffy's Tavern — 9:30 p.m. 4 on the Floor.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Rock With Wave, $5.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Karaoke.
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m. Private event
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. March Madness watch party.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Monxx. Theroyalgrove.com.
Rumology — 9 p.m. "Bobalone" piano lounge: with Bob Marshall.
Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials, $12; 9 p.m.-1 a.m. The Zooeys / Cheesy Bandito, $8.
Sunday
Big Sal's — 9 p.m. Karaoke.
Cactus — 6-8 p.m. Music Bingo.
Duffy's Tavern — 9 p.m. Jeremy Mercy / The Rapture Orphans.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 2-4 p.m. Angie Kriz / Polkatoons; 7 p.m. dance lessons, free with paid admission; 8-11:30 p.m. Lucas Minor.
Storm Cellar — 8 p.m.-midnight. Karaoke.
Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarius: Kenyon Adamcik and John-Michael Bond.
Monday
Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play.
Duffy's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night.
Rosie's Downtown — 6 p.m. Registration starts. Cornhole tournament every Monday.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop.
Zoo Bar — 7:30-10:30 p.m. Zoo Barz Poetry, Prose and Flows with DJ Relic.
Tuesday
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. karaoke with Cool J, 1418 O St.
Boiler Brewing downtown — 7-9 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes.
Boombox Social — 7-10 p.m. Bingo.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Subtronics. Bourbontheatre.com.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Singo.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 7:30 p.m. Daniel Christian.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. Line dancing, $5; 7-10 p.m. Jam session with Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — 2-5 p.m. Chess Club, free to play.
Rosie's Downtown — 7-10 p.m. Open-mic night: 30-minute slots, sign up on Facebook.
White Elm Brewing — 7-9 p.m. trivia; play on the odd numbered calendar dates.
Zoo Bar — 7-9 p.m. Jazzocracy; 9-midnight. Shake-a-Tail-Feather: Spinning classic vinyl night with DJ Relic / DJ Funk Tonne.
Wednesday
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Scott H. Biram / JD Pinkus / All Knowing McGill; $15, adv.; $18, at the door.
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo.
Barry's — 7 p.m. Music Bingo.
Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open-mic and stage.
Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ blac, no cover.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 6-9 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury.
Brewsky's (East) — 7 p.m. trivia.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia.
Crescent Moon — 7 p.m. song-writers open-mic night.
Duffy's — 9:30 p.m. Magic K.
Fox Bar & Grill — 7-9 p.m. The Music Bingo People.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo.
Kinkaider — 7-9 p.m. Bingo.
Meadowlark Coffee — 7:30-9:30 p.m. open-mic night.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke.
Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8 p.m. Folk Rock with Tom Ficke.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band.
Zoo Bar — 9-11:30 p.m. Hot Garbage / yoo doo right / A Painting of Water / Dirty Talker; $5.
Thursday
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz.
Big Sal's — 9 p.m. karaoke.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia.
Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. Singer-songwriter open-mic night.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke.
Meadowlark Coffee — 5-10 p.m. Board games for play.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo.
Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. 18+night: The Local Crew Band.
Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Bailo / Ricky Remedy.
Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. Open-mic, singers welcome.
Storm Cellar — 8 p.m.-midnight. 23rd Vibration.
Zoo Bar — 10:30-11:55 p.m. S***hook karaoke.
Next Friday
Art & Soul — 6-8 p.m. Piano Fridays with Bobby Gadoury.
Boombox Social — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Live DJ.
Bourbon Theatre — 9 p.m. Jukebox Charley. Bourbontheatre.com.
Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Dueling pianos: Bobby Gadoury / Rich Caruso.
Tack Room — 9 p.m. Karoke.
Zoo Bar — 5-7 p.m. Scallywags, $8.