Nightlife events : July 9-16

Friday
Art & Soul — 6-8 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge.
Antelope Park Bandshell — 8:45 p.m. "Tom and Jerry," free movie.
Bodega's Alley — 10 p.m. Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal; $8 adv.; $12 day of show.
Capitol View Winery (Roca) — 7-9 p.m. Tidball & Barger Band, no cover; 6 p.m. Hake Catering.
Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. Josh Hoyer, $5; 6-8 p.m. Motorfood food truck.
Duffy's — 7 p.m doors; 8 p.m. show: blet / Peachie / Marie Crisler, $5, 21 and up.
The Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Party on the patio: Custom 20.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Hayseed Cowboys, $5; 5:30-8:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.
Moonshiner's Saloon — 9:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. karaoke.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke.
Rumology — 9 p.m. David Boye.
SouthPointe Pavilions — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Boom Band.
Tack Room — 9 p.m. karaoke.
Zoo Bar — 5-7 p.m. Matt Cox and the Marauders, $8; 9:30 p.m.-midnight. Bassel and the Supernaturals, $10.
Saturday
Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. McGovern String Band, $5; 6-8 p.m. HF Crave burgers.
James Arthur Vineyards — 6-9 p.m. Josh Hoyer, no cover; Dinner & Co.
Moonshiner's Saloon — 7 p.m. sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Luck-of-the Draw Dart Tournament.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke.
Rosie's Sportsbar & Grill — 9 p.m. Greg G and Route 3.
Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Doctor P / Funtcase, $22.
Rumology — 8 p.m. Round 3 of Comedy Gauntlet, host Gato.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. Art and Live Music + Mixed Media painting class.
Tack Room — 9 p.m. Southern Cross.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m.-midnight. DJ Relic, no cover.
Sunday
Capitol View Winery (Roca) — 3-5 p.m. Josh Hoyer, no cover.
John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell — "You Make Me Feel So Young," Bob Krueger, conductor; Luke Anderson, trombone soloist; Young Artist competition winner, free, bring a blanket, chair and picnic.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. Free dance lesson, with paid admission; 8 p.m. Lucas Minor / Derryl Perry.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. karaoke.
Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Jason D. Williams, $20 adv.; $25 day of show; 8 p.m.-midnight. Zoolarous Comedy show.
Monday
Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny.
Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians; 7 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. show.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop.
Zoo Bar — 5:15 – 7:15 p.m. Emily Bass and Friends; 7-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover.
Tuesday
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Karaoke with Cool J, 1418 O St.
Boiler Brewing downtown — 7-9 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes, 129 N. 10th St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Latin night: Muevete Tuesdays, host Furashi, 1630 P St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Singo, 5560 S. 48th St.
The Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 7-10 p.m. Party on the patio: Paul Siebert.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. Line dancing, $5; 7-10 p.m. Jam session with Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-8:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — 2 p.m. Chess Club, free to play.
Royal Grove — 7 p.m. Gemini Syndrome / Eva Under Fire / A Killer’s Confession / Pushing Veronica, $20, all ages show.
Shotguns Bar — 9 p.m.-1 a.m. karaoke.
Storm Cellar — 9:30 p.m. sign-up; 10 p.m. comedy open-mic night.
Zoo Bar — 7-9 p.m. Jazzocracy; 9 p.m. DJ Relic, no cover.
Wednesday
Backswing Brewing Co. — music bingo, 7-9 p.m.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 7-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury.
Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage.
Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo.
Gray's Keg — 6 p.m. Bike Night.
Hub Cafe — 5-7 p.m. live music and farmers' market.
Lincoln Foundation Garden — noon. Bobby Gadoury.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke.
Rumology — 7-9 p.m. Breaking Bad trivia, host Gato.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting.
Zoo Bar — Indigenous, $15 adv.; $20 day of show.
Thursday
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz; free Nacho bar.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Tab Benoit / Alastair Greene; $30, day of show; $100, table of two; $200, table of 4, $2 minor fee at door.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo.
Rumology — 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — 6-9 p.m. Lucas Kellison.
Stransky Park concert series — 7-9 p.m. Clementine & the Mandarin Oranges.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m.-midnight. S***hook, no cover.
Next Friday
Art & Soul — 6-8 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge.
Capitol View Winery (Roca) — 7-9 p.m. Midnight Wanderers; 6 p.m Hake Catering.
Duffy's — 7 p.m doors; 8 p.m. show: blet / Peachie / Marie Crisler, $5, 21 and up.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 8-midnight. Themotherdudes.
James Arthur Vineyards — 6-8 p.m. Ghost Tours in the Vineyard, $45.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Hillbilly Deluxe Band, $5; 5:30-8:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.
Moonshiner's Saloon — 9:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. karaoke.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Southern Accents: Tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers; $15-$160, all ages show.