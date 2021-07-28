 Skip to main content
Nightlife events : July 30-Aug. 6
Nightlife events

Nightlife events : July 30-Aug. 6

Friday 

Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge.

Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Jerry Pranksters. 

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Nick Hoff Time Comedy tour, $15 adv.; $20 day of show. 

Capitol View Winery (Roca) — 7-9 p.m. B Street Band; 6 p.m. 

Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. The Private Stock Band, $5; 6-8 p.m. Pressed Food truck. 

Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. The Fey LP Release / The Zooeys / M Shah.

Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Houston Band: TJ Broscoff / Kearney Band: Dage Lee.

James Arthur Vineyards — 6-8 p.m. Ghost Tour in the Vineyards, $45. Tickets: Jamesarthurvineyards.com.

Lincoln Eagles Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Dirty Boots,$5; 5:30-8:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.

Moonshiners Saloon — 9:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. karaoke. 

Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke. 

Roca Tavern — 8:30 p.m. karakoke, host Craigerator. 

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Custom 20. 

Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Kontages, "Music is Medicine" tour, $10.

Rumology — 9 p.m. Matt Briggs.

SouthPointe Pavilions — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Hector Anchondo Band. 

Storm Cellar — 9 p.m. DeathGod / Pop G / ZayK / Semiyon Evans / Duxe Th3 God, age 18 and up, $5 cover. 

Tack Room — 9 p.m.-1 a.m. karaoke. 

Zoo Bar — 5-7 p.m. Wags and the Recess Players, $8. 

Saturday 

Brother's Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. live DJ, dancing.

Cellar 426 (Ashland) — 6:30-9 p.m. Out Loud Band, $6. Tickets: Facebook.com/cellar426winery.

Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. Sandy Creek Pickers, $5; 6-8 p.m. HF Crave burgers.

Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. S***hook, karaoke. 

Haymarket Ironhorse Park — 9-10:59 a.m. Tim Javorsky & the Jazz Cartel. 

James Arthur Vineyards music series — 2-7 p.m. Outdoor vendor show; 6-9 p.m. Birch & Killion Band; grilled food items for purchase, no cover. 

Moonshiner's Saloon — 7 p.m. sign-up; 7:30 p.m. luck-of-the-draw dart tournament. 

Pla Mor Polka Fest — Day one — Schedule of live music: 1 p.m. Angie Kriz and Polka Tunes; 2 p.m Ken Janak; 3 p.m. Angie Kriz; 4 p.m. Ken Janak; 5 p.m. Leo Lonnie; 6 p.m. Ken Shuda; 7 p.m. Leo Lonnie; 8 p.m. Ken Shuda; Czech food including: roast pork, brats, sweet 'n sour cabbage and Kolaches.

Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke. 

Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Laika Beats, all ages show, $12. 

Rumology — 9 p.m. Orion Walsh, no cover. 

Storm Cellar — 9 p.m. Latin Night: Jarana. 

Zoo Bar — 9 p.m. DJ Relic, no cover. 

Sunday 

Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. The Almas / The Long Awaited / Dear Freida.

John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell — 7 p.m."Movie Night: Music of Hollywood," music inspired by Motion Pictures; Tony Falcone, conductor; Terry Rush, trombone soloist. 

Kinkaider Brewing — 4-7 p.m. Live music series: SAS Band. 

Pla Mor Polka Fest — Day two: 1-4 p.m. Barefoot Becky and the Ivanhoe Dutchman; Czech food including: roast pork brats, cabbage and kolaches. 

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. karaoke, hosts James Ray and Sam Talent. 

White Elm Brewing (Haymarket) — 5-7 p.m. Music Bingo, prizes, free to play. 

Zoo — 8-10 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show.

Monday 

Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny.

Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night.

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop.

Zoo Bar — 5:15 – 7:15 p.m. Emily Bass and Friends; 7-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover.

Tuesday 

1867 Bar — 7 p.m Trivia.

Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Karaoke with Cool J, 1418 O St.

Boiler Brewing downtown — 7-9 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes, 129 N. 10th St.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Latin night: Muevete Tuesdays, host Furashi, 1630 P St.

Bourbon Theatre — 7:30 p.m. Pop Evil Band, "Versatile" tour, $20, adv.; $25, day of show; $80, table of two; $160, table of 4; $2, minor fee at the door.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Singo, 5560 S. 48th St.

The Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 7-10 p.m. Party on the patio: Those Two Guys Band. 

Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. Line dancing, $5; 7-10 p.m. Jam session with Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-8:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.

Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — 2-5 p.m. Chess Club, free to play. 

Shotguns Bar — 9 p.m.-1 a.m. karaoke.

Storm Cellar — 9:30 p.m. sign-up; 10 p.m. comedy open-mic night. 

White Elm Brewing Haymarket — 7 p.m. trivia. 

Zoo Bar — 7-9 p.m. Jazzocracy; 9 p.m. DJ Relic, no cover. 

Wednesday 

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo. 

Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 7-10 p.m. Jazz Wednesday with Bobby Gadoury.

Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage.

Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia. 

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo.

Gray's Keg — 6 p.m. Bike Night. 

Hub Cafe — 5-7 p.m. live music and farmers market. 

Lincoln Foundation Garden — noon. Oasis Bluegrass Band. 

Mill at Telegraph — 6-9 p.m. Raw Nerve. 

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke.

Rumology — 7-9 p.m. Back to the Future trivia, host Gato, cash prizes; FLYDOGZ food for purchase. 

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting.

Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Polly O'Keary and the Rhythm Method, $10.

Thursday

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.

Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz; free Nacho bar.

Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. DJ Blac / Spencelove / SQUAD, no cover. 

Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia. 

CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia. 

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke. 

Hazel Abel Park — 7 p.m. TOBY tent style show: "Cinderella," free. 

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo. 

Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open-mic, singers welcome.  

Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — 6-9 p.m. Shawn Russell.

Stransky Park concert series — 7-9 p.m. Andy William & the Nebraska All Stars. 

Storm Cellar — 8 p.m. Bike night.

Next Friday 

1867 Bar — 8 p.m. El Perro with Parker Griggs of Radio Moscow / Spirit Mother / Beast Eagle / Mad Alchemy, $10 adv.; $13, door, 21 and up. 

Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge.

Capitol View Winery — 7-9 p.m. Acoustic Crossroads: Classic Rock, Beatles and Elvis Presley music.

Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Sketchy Lucky. 

James Arthur Vineyards — 7-8:30 p.m. "Yer Mom's Comedy," $20 p.m. 

Moonshiners Saloon — 9:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. karaoke. 

Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke. 

Rosie's Sportsbar & Grill — 9 p.m. Hell Toupee. 

Rumology — 9 p.m. Jake Kloefkorn, no cover. 

Tack Room — 9 p.m. karaoke. 

Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Bel-Airs $12, adv; $15, day of show; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Juke Box Gyro, $6, door.

Review: Bull Face rocks Lincoln Exposed
Music

Review: Bull Face rocks Lincoln Exposed

  • Updated

Hammering at their heavy guitar, riff-driven proto-punk, Bull Face tore through their set “ahead of schedule” ending 10 minutes early, L. Kent Wolgamott writes -- and there wasn’t a bad song in the bunch, a rarity from a new group.

What's Going On
Music

What's Going On

  • Updated

Ashley McBride, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Wednesday. Ashley McBryde was to play the Bourbon Theatre on March 19, 2020. But her show became the f…

