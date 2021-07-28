Nightlife events : July 30-Aug. 6

Friday
Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge.
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Jerry Pranksters.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Nick Hoff Time Comedy tour, $15 adv.; $20 day of show.
Capitol View Winery (Roca) — 7-9 p.m. B Street Band; 6 p.m.
Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. The Private Stock Band, $5; 6-8 p.m. Pressed Food truck.
Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. The Fey LP Release / The Zooeys / M Shah.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Houston Band: TJ Broscoff / Kearney Band: Dage Lee.
James Arthur Vineyards — 6-8 p.m. Ghost Tour in the Vineyards, $45. Tickets: Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Dirty Boots,$5; 5:30-8:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.
Moonshiners Saloon — 9:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. karaoke.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke.
Roca Tavern — 8:30 p.m. karakoke, host Craigerator.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Custom 20.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Kontages, "Music is Medicine" tour, $10.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Matt Briggs.
SouthPointe Pavilions — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Hector Anchondo Band.
Storm Cellar — 9 p.m. DeathGod / Pop G / ZayK / Semiyon Evans / Duxe Th3 God, age 18 and up, $5 cover.
Tack Room — 9 p.m.-1 a.m. karaoke.
Zoo Bar — 5-7 p.m. Wags and the Recess Players, $8.
Saturday
Brother's Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. live DJ, dancing.
Cellar 426 (Ashland) — 6:30-9 p.m. Out Loud Band, $6. Tickets: Facebook.com/cellar426winery.
Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. Sandy Creek Pickers, $5; 6-8 p.m. HF Crave burgers.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. S***hook, karaoke.
Haymarket Ironhorse Park — 9-10:59 a.m. Tim Javorsky & the Jazz Cartel.
James Arthur Vineyards music series — 2-7 p.m. Outdoor vendor show; 6-9 p.m. Birch & Killion Band; grilled food items for purchase, no cover.
Moonshiner's Saloon — 7 p.m. sign-up; 7:30 p.m. luck-of-the-draw dart tournament.
Pla Mor Polka Fest — Day one — Schedule of live music: 1 p.m. Angie Kriz and Polka Tunes; 2 p.m Ken Janak; 3 p.m. Angie Kriz; 4 p.m. Ken Janak; 5 p.m. Leo Lonnie; 6 p.m. Ken Shuda; 7 p.m. Leo Lonnie; 8 p.m. Ken Shuda; Czech food including: roast pork, brats, sweet 'n sour cabbage and Kolaches.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke.
Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Laika Beats, all ages show, $12.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Orion Walsh, no cover.
Storm Cellar — 9 p.m. Latin Night: Jarana.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m. DJ Relic, no cover.
Sunday
Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. The Almas / The Long Awaited / Dear Freida.
John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell — 7 p.m."Movie Night: Music of Hollywood," music inspired by Motion Pictures; Tony Falcone, conductor; Terry Rush, trombone soloist.
Kinkaider Brewing — 4-7 p.m. Live music series: SAS Band.
Pla Mor Polka Fest — Day two: 1-4 p.m. Barefoot Becky and the Ivanhoe Dutchman; Czech food including: roast pork brats, cabbage and kolaches.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. karaoke, hosts James Ray and Sam Talent.
White Elm Brewing (Haymarket) — 5-7 p.m. Music Bingo, prizes, free to play.
Zoo — 8-10 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show.
Monday
Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny.
Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop.
Zoo Bar — 5:15 – 7:15 p.m. Emily Bass and Friends; 7-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover.
Tuesday
1867 Bar — 7 p.m Trivia.
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Karaoke with Cool J, 1418 O St.
Boiler Brewing downtown — 7-9 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes, 129 N. 10th St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Latin night: Muevete Tuesdays, host Furashi, 1630 P St.
Bourbon Theatre — 7:30 p.m. Pop Evil Band, "Versatile" tour, $20, adv.; $25, day of show; $80, table of two; $160, table of 4; $2, minor fee at the door.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Singo, 5560 S. 48th St.
The Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 7-10 p.m. Party on the patio: Those Two Guys Band.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. Line dancing, $5; 7-10 p.m. Jam session with Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-8:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — 2-5 p.m. Chess Club, free to play.
Shotguns Bar — 9 p.m.-1 a.m. karaoke.
Storm Cellar — 9:30 p.m. sign-up; 10 p.m. comedy open-mic night.
White Elm Brewing Haymarket — 7 p.m. trivia.
Zoo Bar — 7-9 p.m. Jazzocracy; 9 p.m. DJ Relic, no cover.
Wednesday
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 7-10 p.m. Jazz Wednesday with Bobby Gadoury.
Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage.
Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo.
Gray's Keg — 6 p.m. Bike Night.
Hub Cafe — 5-7 p.m. live music and farmers market.
Lincoln Foundation Garden — noon. Oasis Bluegrass Band.
Mill at Telegraph — 6-9 p.m. Raw Nerve.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke.
Rumology — 7-9 p.m. Back to the Future trivia, host Gato, cash prizes; FLYDOGZ food for purchase.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting.
Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Polly O'Keary and the Rhythm Method, $10.
Thursday
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz; free Nacho bar.
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. DJ Blac / Spencelove / SQUAD, no cover.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke.
Hazel Abel Park — 7 p.m. TOBY tent style show: "Cinderella," free.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo.
Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open-mic, singers welcome.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — 6-9 p.m. Shawn Russell.
Stransky Park concert series — 7-9 p.m. Andy William & the Nebraska All Stars.
Storm Cellar — 8 p.m. Bike night.
Next Friday
1867 Bar — 8 p.m. El Perro with Parker Griggs of Radio Moscow / Spirit Mother / Beast Eagle / Mad Alchemy, $10 adv.; $13, door, 21 and up.
Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge.
Capitol View Winery — 7-9 p.m. Acoustic Crossroads: Classic Rock, Beatles and Elvis Presley music.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Sketchy Lucky.
James Arthur Vineyards — 7-8:30 p.m. "Yer Mom's Comedy," $20 p.m.
Moonshiners Saloon — 9:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. karaoke.