Nightlife events : July 23-25

Friday
Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge.
Capitol View Winery (Roca) — 7-9 p.m. Salt Creek Pirates; 6 p.m.
Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. Toasted Ponies, $5; 6-8 p.m. Parker's Smokehouse.
The Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 8 p.m.-midnight. Party on the patio: Tim Buddig.
James Arthur Vineyards — 6-9 p.m. The Turpin Trio.
Lincoln Airport — 7 p.m. "Wizard of Oz," $35 per car, suggested donation.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Cowboy D Band, $5; 5:30-8:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.
Lincoln Exposed — 5 p.m. Festival starts, night one: Bodega's Alley / Bourbon Theatre / Duffy's Tavern / Zoo Bar / 1867 Bar. Tickets: Facebook.com/events/duffys-tavern/lincoln-exposed-redux.
Moonshiners Saloon — 9:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. karaoke.
Roca Tavern — Roca Hoedown: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Velvet Elvis, inside stage; 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Lloyd McCarter and the Honky Tonk Revival outside stage; food from Hatch's Barbeque for purchase, $10 cover.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Dillon Gage.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Manuel de la Torre.
SouthPointe Pavilions — 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Innocence.
Storm Cellar — 9 p.m. Reggae-Funk: Cruz Control.
Tack Room — 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Hillbilly Deluxe Band.
Saturday
Brother's Bar — live DJ, dancing, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
CHI Health Nebraska Heart — 2-4:30 p.m. "The Sandlot," free movie.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 1-6 p.m. $1000 open poker tournament.
Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. Killer Garage Band, $5; 6-8 p.m. HF Crave burgers.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Nicki Rezac and Paul Hanich.
Lincoln Exposed — 5 p.m. Festival starts, night two: Bodega's Alley / Bourbon Theatre / Duffy's Tavern / Zoo Bar / 1867 Bar. Tickets: Facebook.com/events/duffys-tavern/lincoln-exposed-redux.
Moonshiner's Saloon — 7 p.m. sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Luck-of-the Draw Dart Tournament.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke.
Roca Tavern — Roca Hoedown: 5-9 p.m. Acoustic Rooster, inside stage; 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Wheeztones, outside stage; food from Hatch's Barbeque for purchase.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Jerry Pranksters.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Noise Pollution: AC/DC Tribute, $15 -$150.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Manuel de la Torre, no cover.
Storm Cellar — 7:30 p.m. "We like to have fun here," comedy with Zach Peterson and Tim Northern; 9 p.m. Creative Sound & Flow, / B Positive / R + D, 18 and up show.
Tack Room — 9 p.m. Hillbilly Deluxe Band.
VFW 3606 — 5-7:30 p.m. Steak night; 7-10:30 p.m. Country Outlaws.
White Elm Brewing (Van Dorn) — 5-8 p.m. Food truck night: Golden Goat Pizza.
Sunday
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 3 p.m. $1000 open poker tournament.
Deer Spring Winery — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wine & Howl Aninmal Ambassadors fundraiser, live music, food, vendor booths.
John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell — 7 p.m. Picnic in the Park, bring your own picnic, enjoy Dean Haist, trumpet soloist; Carolyn Barber, conductor.
Kinkaider Brewing — 4-7 p.m. Live music series: Lucas Kellison.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. Free dance lesson, with paid admission; 8 p.m. Jake Gill and Cowboy D Band.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 1-6 p.m. Jam Pup Jam festival: 23rd Vibration / HOOKT / Gunnison; fundraiser for Negril Pup Rescue and The Phoenix Remix, $20.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. karaoke.
White Elm Brewing (Haymarket) — 5-7 p.m. Music Bingo, prizes, free to play.
Zoo — 8-10 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show.