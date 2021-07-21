 Skip to main content
Nightlife events : July 23-25
Nightlife events : July 23-25

Friday

Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge.

Capitol View Winery (Roca) — 7-9 p.m. Salt Creek Pirates; 6 p.m. 

Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. Toasted Ponies, $5; 6-8 p.m. Parker's Smokehouse.

The Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 8 p.m.-midnight. Party on the patio: Tim Buddig.

James Arthur Vineyards — 6-9 p.m. The Turpin Trio. 

Lincoln Airport — 7 p.m. "Wizard of Oz," $35 per car, suggested donation.

Lincoln Eagles Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Cowboy D Band, $5; 5:30-8:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.

Lincoln Exposed — 5 p.m. Festival starts, night one: Bodega's Alley / Bourbon Theatre / Duffy's Tavern / Zoo Bar / 1867 Bar. Tickets: Facebook.com/events/duffys-tavern/lincoln-exposed-redux.

Moonshiners Saloon — 9:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. karaoke. 

Roca Tavern — Roca Hoedown: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Velvet Elvis, inside stage; 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Lloyd McCarter and the Honky Tonk Revival outside stage; food from Hatch's Barbeque for purchase, $10 cover. 

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Dillon Gage. 

Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke. 

Rumology — 9 p.m. Manuel de la Torre.

SouthPointe Pavilions — 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Innocence. 

Storm Cellar — 9 p.m. Reggae-Funk: Cruz Control.

Tack Room — 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Hillbilly Deluxe Band.

Saturday

Brother's Bar — live DJ, dancing, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

CHI Health Nebraska Heart — 2-4:30 p.m. "The Sandlot," free movie.

CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 1-6 p.m. $1000 open poker tournament. 

Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. Killer Garage Band, $5; 6-8 p.m. HF Crave burgers.

Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Nicki Rezac and Paul Hanich.

Lincoln Exposed — 5 p.m. Festival starts, night two: Bodega's Alley / Bourbon Theatre / Duffy's Tavern / Zoo Bar / 1867 Bar. Tickets: Facebook.com/events/duffys-tavern/lincoln-exposed-redux.

Moonshiner's Saloon — 7 p.m. sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Luck-of-the Draw Dart Tournament. 

Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke. 

Roca Tavern — Roca Hoedown: 5-9 p.m. Acoustic Rooster, inside stage; 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Wheeztones, outside stage; food from Hatch's Barbeque for purchase.

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Jerry Pranksters.

Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Noise Pollution: AC/DC Tribute, $15 -$150.

Rumology — 9 p.m. Manuel de la Torre, no cover. 

Storm Cellar — 7:30 p.m. "We like to have fun here," comedy with Zach Peterson and Tim Northern; 9 p.m. Creative Sound & Flow, / B Positive /  R + D, 18 and up show. 

Tack Room — 9 p.m. Hillbilly Deluxe Band. 

VFW 3606 — 5-7:30 p.m. Steak night; 7-10:30 p.m. Country Outlaws. 

White Elm Brewing (Van Dorn) — 5-8 p.m. Food truck night: Golden Goat Pizza. 

Sunday 

CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 3 p.m. $1000 open poker tournament. 

Deer Spring Winery — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wine & Howl Aninmal Ambassadors fundraiser, live music, food, vendor booths. 

John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell — 7 p.m. Picnic in the Park, bring your own picnic, enjoy Dean Haist, trumpet soloist; Carolyn Barber, conductor.

Kinkaider Brewing — 4-7 p.m. Live music series: Lucas Kellison. 

Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. Free dance lesson, with paid admission; 8 p.m. Jake Gill and Cowboy D Band. 

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 1-6 p.m. Jam Pup Jam festival: 23rd Vibration / HOOKT / Gunnison; fundraiser for Negril Pup Rescue and The Phoenix Remix, $20.

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. karaoke. 

White Elm Brewing (Haymarket) — 5-7 p.m. Music Bingo, prizes, free to play. 

Zoo — 8-10 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show.

