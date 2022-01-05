Nightlife events: Jan. 7-14

Friday
Boombox Social — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Flycuts.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 4-8 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge.
Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-8 p.m. Prime Time Cafe is open.
Pinnacle Bank Arena — 8 p.m. Eric Church. Ticketmaster.com.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Jerry Pranksters.
Rosie's Downtown — 5 p.m. Eric Church pre-party: Silas Creek Band, must RSVP: call 402-420-6498.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Space Laces. Theroyalgrove.com.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Tandem Moons.
Storm Cellar— 7:30 p.m. Comedy special.
Tack Room — 9 p.m. Karaoke.
Zoo Bar — 5 p.m. Tony Meza and Chupacabra
Saturday
Boombox Social — 10 p.m. DJ Furashi.
Brewsky's Haymarket — 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Blazin' pianos, $5.
Brother's Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Live DJ, Tiago Rey.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Karaoke, 4947 Holdrege.
Zoo Bar — 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Tucker Hill Citizens Brigade.
Sunday
Pla Mor Ballroom — 8-11:30 p.m. Lucas Minor / McKenzie JaLynn.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Tom Ficke.
Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Showcase.
Monday
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. trivia.
Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny.
Duffy's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop.
Zoo Bar — 7:30-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover.
Tuesday
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Pub quiz.
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. karaoke with Cool J, 1418 O St.
Boiler Brewing downtown — 7-9 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes.
Boombox Social — 7-10 p.m. Bingo.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Singo.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. Line dancing, $5; 7-10 p.m. Jam session with Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — 2-5 p.m. Chess Club, free to play.
Rosie's Downtown — 7-10 p.m. Open-mic night: 30-minute slots, sign up on Facebook.
Storm Cellar — 9:30 p.m. sign-up; 10 p.m. comedy open-mic night.
White Elm Brewing — 7-9 p.m. trivia; play on the odd numbered calendar dates.
Zoo Bar — 7-9 p.m. Jazzocracy; 9 p.m.-midnight, DJ Relic, no cover.
Wednesday
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Inhuman Condition / Micawber / Crusadist / D.N.D. / Hiraeth, $15.
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo.
Barry's — 7 p.m. Music Bingo.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 6-9 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury.
Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage.
Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden.
Brewsky's (East) — 7 p.m. trivia.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia.
Crescent Moon — 7-8:45 p.m. Writer's open-mic night.
Fox Bar & Grill — 7-9 p.m. The Music Bingo People.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo.
Kinkaider — 7 p.m. The Wildwoods.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke.
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m.-midnight. Karaoke: host Manuel de la Torre.
Royal Grove — 7:30 p.m. Jeff Hardy meet and greet, $20-$150. Theroyalgrove.com.
Rumology — 7-9 p.m. Trivia night returns.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band.
Thursday
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Casey Donahew, $25, general; $90, table of 2; $180, table of 4; $2 minor fee.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.
Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. Singer-songwriter open-mic night.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo.
Roca Tavern — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Lloyd McCarter and the HTR.
Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. 18+night: Jake Kloefkorn.
Royal Grove — 7:30 p.m. Jeff Hardy wrestling Superstar meet and greet, $20-$150.
Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. Open-mic, singers welcome.
Zoo Bar — 9:30-11:30 p.m. S***hook live band karaoke.
Next Friday
Art & Soul — 6-8 p.m. Piano Fridays with Bobby Gadoury.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Happy Endings Band, $5.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Riverhawks Band.
Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Loose Cannons Band; 5:30-8 p.m. Prime Time Cafe is open.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Shawn Cole / Drunk Monkey Band.
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m. Switchback, $5.
Royal Grove — 8:30 p.m. La Energía Nortena / Cultura Nortena, $40-$150. Theroyalgrove.com.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Jake Kloefkorn.