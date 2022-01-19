Nightlife events: Jan. 21-28

Friday
Art & Soul — 6-8 p.m. Piano Fridays with Bobby Gadoury.
Boombox Social — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Flycuts.
Bourbon Theatre — 9 p.m. Waiting for Parry / Blandford / Bliss.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Echophonic, $5.
Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Lloyd McCarter and the HTR, $10.
Saturday
Boombox Social — 10 p.m. DJ Furashi.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Ryan Hurd, $28.
Brewsky's Haymarket — 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Blazin' pianos, $5.
Brother's Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Live DJ, Tiago Rey.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. On the Fritz, $5.
Duffy's Tavern — 7-9 p.m. Country dance lessons; 9 p.m.-1 a.m. College Night: The Searchers Band, 18+ show, $5 cover, age 18-21; no cover, age 21+.
Lied Center for the Performing Arts — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Charlie & the Chocolate Factory," tickets: Liedcenter.org
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Karaoke.
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m. Savannah Chestnut, $5.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Chicken Fried Moses.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Greg Simon Trio.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. Susanna Lee.
Zoo Bar — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Ro Hempel, $8.
Sunday
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Kingdom Collapse / Silent Theory / Dear Freida / Ember's Light / As Tides Rise, $12.
Duffy's Tavern — 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Goosehound / Top Notch Defective / Inhushedtones / Salvador Kubrick, $5 cover.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 8-11:30 p.m. Jake Gill / Ashton Dugan.
Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Showcase.
Monday
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. trivia.
Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Live DJ.
Duffy's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop.
Zoo Bar — 7:30-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover.
Tuesday
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Pub quiz.
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. karaoke with Cool J, 1418 O St.
Boiler Brewing downtown — 7-9 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes.
Boombox Social — 7-10 p.m. Bingo.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Liquid Stranger, $30-$45.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Singo.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. Line dancing, $5; 7-10 p.m. Jam session with Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — 2-5 p.m. Chess Club, free to play.
Rosie's Downtown — 7-10 p.m. Open-mic night: 30-minute slots, sign up on Facebook.
Storm Cellar — 9:30 p.m. sign-up; 10 p.m. comedy open-mic night.
White Elm Brewing — 7-9 p.m. trivia; play on the odd numbered calendar dates.
Zoo Bar — 7 p.m. Zoolarious: Sean Patton; 9 p.m. Jazzocracy; 9 p.m.-midnight, DJ Relic, no cover.
Wednesday
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo.
Barry's — 7 p.m. Music Bingo.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 6-9 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury.
Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage.
Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden.
Brewsky's (East) — 7 p.m. trivia.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia.
Crescent Moon — 7-8:45 p.m. Writer's open-mic night.
Duffy's Tavern — 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Joe and Tay, no cover.
Fox Bar & Grill — 7-9 p.m. The Music Bingo People.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo.
Kinkaider — 7 p.m. Shrek trivia.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke.
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m.-midnight. Karaoke: host Manuel de la Torre.
Rumology — 7-9 p.m. Betty White Trivia Night.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band.
Thursday
1867 Bar —7 p.m. Mario Kart Doubledash, $5. Register: kickbackgaminglincoln@gmail.com.
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia.
Boombox Social — 7-9 p.m. Family Feud game; 9 p.m. Lation Fusion: Furashi.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.
Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. Singer-songwriter open-mic night.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke.
Kinkaider — 7 p.m. Cabin Fever music series: Mike Serad.
Lied Center — 7:30 p.m. "Charlie and the Choclate Factory." Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo.
Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. 18+night: Tony Traynor, no cover
Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. Open-mic, singers welcome.
Zoo Bar — 9:30-11:30 p.m. S***hook live band karaoke.
Next Friday
Art & Soul — 6-8 p.m. Piano Fridays with Bobby Gadoury.
Boombox Social — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ KevyCav.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Tech Ng9e.
Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Riverhawks Band.
Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Dirty Boots;Prime Time Cafe is open.
Royal Grove — 7 p.m. Rock of Ages: American Cancer Society Benefit: Tucker's August / Hookt / 1 Trak Mind. Theroyalgrove.com.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Mike Semrad.
Tack Room — 9 p.m. Karoke.
Zoo Bar — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 p.m. Midwest Coast, $6.