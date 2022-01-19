 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nightlife events: Jan. 21-28
NIGHTLIFE

Friday 

Art & Soul — 6-8 p.m. Piano Fridays with Bobby Gadoury. 

Boombox Social — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Flycuts. 

Bourbon Theatre — 9 p.m. Waiting for Parry / Blandford / Bliss.

Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Echophonic, $5.
 
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Karaoke. 
 
Lied Center for the Performing Arts — 7:30 p.m. "Charlie & the Chocolate Factory." Tickets: Liedcenter.org
 
Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Steel City Band; 5:30-8 p.m. Prime Time Cafe is open. 
 
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m. 402 Band, $5.
 
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Shawn Cole / Drunk Monkey. 
 
Royal Grove — 9 p.m. The Floozies / SunSquabi / Phyphr, / JMNM. Theroyalgrove.com
 
Rumology — 9 p.m. Lee Bowes, acoustic. 
 
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. Mungion. 
 
Tack Room — 9 p.m. Karoke. 

Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Lloyd McCarter and the HTR, $10.

Saturday 

Boombox Social — 10 p.m. DJ Furashi.

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Ryan Hurd, $28. 

Brewsky's Haymarket — 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Blazin' pianos, $5.

Brother's Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Live DJ, Tiago Rey.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. On the Fritz, $5.

Duffy's Tavern — 7-9 p.m. Country dance lessons; 9 p.m.-1 a.m. College Night: The Searchers Band, 18+ show, $5 cover, age 18-21; no cover, age 21+.

Lied Center for the Performing Arts — 2 p.m. and  7:30 p.m. Charlie & the Chocolate Factory," tickets: Liedcenter.org

Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Karaoke.

Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m. Savannah Chestnut, $5.

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Chicken Fried Moses. 

Rumology — 9 p.m. Greg Simon Trio. 

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. Susanna Lee. 

Zoo Bar — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Ro Hempel, $8.

Sunday 

1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Kingdom Collapse / Silent Theory / Dear Freida / Ember's Light / As Tides Rise, $12.

Duffy's Tavern — 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Goosehound / Top Notch Defective / Inhushedtones / Salvador Kubrick, $5 cover.

Pla Mor Ballroom  8-11:30 p.m. Jake Gill / Ashton Dugan. 

Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Showcase.

Monday 

1867 Bar — 7 p.m. trivia.

Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Live DJ.

Duffy's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night.

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop.

Zoo Bar — 7:30-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover.

Tuesday 

1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Pub quiz. 

Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. karaoke with Cool J, 1418 O St.

Boiler Brewing downtown — 7-9 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes.

Boombox Social — 7-10 p.m. Bingo.

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Liquid Stranger, $30-$45.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Singo.

Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. Line dancing, $5; 7-10 p.m. Jam session with Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.

Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso 2-5 p.m. Chess Club, free to play.  

Rosie's Downtown — 7-10 p.m. Open-mic night: 30-minute slots, sign up on Facebook.  

Storm Cellar — 9:30 p.m. sign-up; 10 p.m. comedy open-mic night. 

White Elm Brewing — 7-9 p.m. trivia; play on the odd numbered calendar dates. 

Zoo Bar — 7 p.m. Zoolarious: Sean Patton; 9 p.m. Jazzocracy; 9 p.m.-midnight, DJ Relic, no cover. 

Wednesday 

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo. 

Barry's — 7 p.m. Music Bingo. 

Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 6-9 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury.

Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage.

Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden.

Brewsky's (East) 7 p.m. trivia. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia. 

Crescent Moon — 7-8:45 p.m. Writer's open-mic night. 

Duffy's Tavern — 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Joe and Tay, no cover.

Fox Bar & Grill — 7-9 p.m. The Music Bingo People. 

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo.

Kinkaider — 7 p.m. Shrek trivia. 

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke.

Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m.-midnight. Karaoke: host Manuel de la Torre. 

Rumology — 7-9 p.m. Betty White Trivia Night. 

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band. 

Thursday 

1867 Bar —7 p.m. Mario Kart Doubledash, $5. Register: kickbackgaminglincoln@gmail.com.

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.

Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz.

Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia.

Boombox Social — 7-9 p.m. Family Feud game; 9 p.m. Lation Fusion: Furashi. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia. 

CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.

Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. Singer-songwriter open-mic night. 

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke. 

Kinkaider — 7 p.m. Cabin Fever music series: Mike Serad. 

Lied Center — 7:30 p.m.  "Charlie and the Choclate Factory." Tickets: Liedcenter.org.

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo. 

Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. 18+night: Tony Traynor, no cover

Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. Open-mic, singers welcome.  

Zoo Bar — 9:30-11:30 p.m. S***hook live band karaoke. 

Next Friday 

Art & Soul  6-8 p.m. Piano Fridays with Bobby Gadoury. 

Boombox Social — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ KevyCav. 

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Tech Ng9e. 

Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5.  

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Judd Hoos, $8.
 
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Karaoke. 

Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Riverhawks Band. 

Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Dirty Boots;Prime Time Cafe is open. 

Royal Grove — 7 p.m. Rock of Ages: American Cancer Society Benefit: Tucker's August / Hookt / 1 Trak Mind. Theroyalgrove.com.

Rumology — 9 p.m. Mike Semrad. 

Tack Room — 9 p.m. Karoke. 

Zoo Bar — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 p.m. Midwest Coast, $6.

