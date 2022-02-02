 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NIGHTLIFE

Nightlife events: Feb. 4-11

Friday 

Art & Soul — 6-8 p.m. Piano Fridays with Bobby Gadoury. 

Bodega's Alley — 8 p.m. Head Change: 3 year anniversary party. 

Boombox Social — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Flycuts. 

Bourbon Theatre — 8:30 p.m. DMAD / HighJak / Kamaal Malik / Blau; $10; $2 minor fee at door; all ages show. Bourbontheatre.com.  

Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5. 
 
James Arthur Vineyard — 2-7 p.m. Valentine's Vendor show. 
 
Lied Center — "35 mm: A Musical Exhibition" presented by Omni Arts Nebraska; 7:30 p.m.; $18, adults; $14, seniors age 62 and up; $10, students and OLLI members. Liedcenter.org

Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Hayseed Cowboys; 5:30-8 p.m. Prime Time Cafe is open. 
 
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m. 18 + party: DJ Hold 'em Up, no cover, 21+. 
 
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Pickle & the Ticket.
 
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Valentino Khan. Theroyalgrove.com
 
Rumology — 9 p.m. Denise Howe, no cover.  
 
Tack Room — 9 p.m. Karoke. 

Zoo Bar — 9 p.m. Mike Bourne / The Kansas City Boogie, $8.

Saturday 

1867 Bar — James1stGen / Juke The Tiger / C10 / Tuggy Yuxk / Faro Gee, $10.

Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Exile on O Street. 

Boombox Social — 10 p.m. KevyCav. 

Bourbon Theatre — 9 p.m. Stunna 4 Vegas / Double00 / K Sean / Drewrill / Chris.topher / Drop Boyz; $30, adv.; $35, day of show; $100, VIP table of 2; $200, VIP table of 4. Bourbontheatre.com.

Brewsky's Haymarket — 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Blazin' pianos, $5.

Brother's Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Live DJ, Tiago Rey.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 8 p.m. Swap Meet Sally, $5.

Lied Center — "35 mm: A Musical Exhibition" presented by Omni Arts Nebraska; 7:30 p.m.;$18, adults; $14, seniors age 62 and up; $10, students and OLLI members. Liedcenter.org

Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Karaoke.

Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m. Emmet Bower Band, $10.

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Roadtrip.

Royal Grove — 9 p.m. DJ Toons / Conjento Nueva Alianza, $20.

Rumology — 9 p.m. Ember and Oak, no cover 

Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. James Armstrong, $10; 9 p.m.-midnight. Seven inches of Soul Band.

Sunday 

1867 — 4-8 p.m. Paws and Draws: Phoenix Remix Animal Rescue; bring your furry friend. 

Duffy's Tavern — 9 p.m. Alex Eberhardt, $5.

Lied Center — "35 mm: A Musical Exhibition" presented by Omni Arts Nebraska; 2 p.m.; $18, adults; $14, seniors age 62 and up; $10, students and OLLI members. Liedcenter.org

Pla Mor Ballroom — 8-11:30 p.m. Dirty Boots / Mckenzie Jalynn. 

Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious: Mike O'Keefe, $10. 

Monday 

1867 Bar — 7 p.m. trivia.

Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Live DJ.

Duffy's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night.

Rosie's Downtown — 6 p.m. Registration starts. Cornhole tournament every Monday.

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop.

Zoo Bar — 7:30-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover. 

Tuesday 

1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Pub quiz. 

Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. karaoke with Cool J, 1418 O St.

Boiler Brewing downtown — 7-9 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes.

Boombox Social — 7-10 p.m. Bingo.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Singo.

Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. Line dancing, $5; 7-10 p.m. Jam session with Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.

Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso 2-5 p.m. Chess Club, free to play.  

Rosie's Downtown — 7-10 p.m. Open-mic night: 30-minute slots, sign up on Facebook.  

Storm Cellar — 9:30 p.m. sign-up; 10 p.m. comedy open-mic night. 

White Elm Brewing — 7-9 p.m. trivia; play on the odd numbered calendar dates. 

Zoo Bar — 7-9 p.m. Jazzocracy; 9 p.m.-midnight, DJ Relic and DJ Funk Tonne, no cover. 

Wednesday 

1867 Bar — 7:30 p.m. The Casualties / Bombs Blast / Tiananmen Squares / Cutthroat Kids; $18, adv.; $20, day of show. 

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo. 

Barry's — 7 p.m. Music Bingo. 

Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 6-9 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury.

Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage.

Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden.

Brewsky's (East) 7 p.m. trivia. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia. 

Crescent Moon — 7-8:45 p.m. Writer's open-mic night. 

Duffy's Tavern — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. John Dietrich, no cover. 

Fox Bar & Grill — 7-9 p.m. The Music Bingo People. 

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo.

Kinkaider — 7 p.m. trivia. 

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke.

Rumology — 9 p.m. Tom Ficke. 

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band. 

Zoo Bar — 9:30 p.m. Vibe Check, no cover. 

Thursday 

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.

Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz.

Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. "Office" trivia.

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m Bryce Vine; $30, adv; $35, day of show; $90, table of 2; $180, table of 4; $125, meet and greet; $2 minor fee at the door. Bourbontheatre.com

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia. 

CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.

Cosmic Eye — 6-8 p.m. "Teen Wolf" trivia. 

Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. Singer-songwriter open-mic night. 

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke. 

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo. 

Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. 18+night: Will Hutchinson, no cover

Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. Open-mic, singers welcome.  

Zoo Bar — 9:30-11:30 p.m. S***hook live band karaoke. 

Next Friday 

Art & Soul  6-8 p.m. Piano Fridays with Bobby Gadoury. 

Boombox Social — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Latin night: DJ Toons.

Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5.  

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Lemon Fresh Day, no cover.
 
Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Cole Younger; Prime Time Cafe is open. 

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Old Country.

Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m. Live music. 

Rumology — 9 p.m. Frailin' Hearts Band. 

Storm Cellar — 8 p.m. Comedy night: Nick Allen. 

Tack Room — 9 p.m. Karoke. 

