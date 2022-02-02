Nightlife events: Feb. 4-11

Friday
Art & Soul — 6-8 p.m. Piano Fridays with Bobby Gadoury.
Bodega's Alley — 8 p.m. Head Change: 3 year anniversary party.
Boombox Social — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Flycuts.
Bourbon Theatre — 8:30 p.m. DMAD / HighJak / Kamaal Malik / Blau; $10; $2 minor fee at door; all ages show. Bourbontheatre.com.
People are also reading…
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m. Mike Bourne / The Kansas City Boogie, $8.
Saturday
1867 Bar — James1stGen / Juke The Tiger / C10 / Tuggy Yuxk / Faro Gee, $10.
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Exile on O Street.
Boombox Social — 10 p.m. KevyCav.
Bourbon Theatre — 9 p.m. Stunna 4 Vegas / Double00 / K Sean / Drewrill / Chris.topher / Drop Boyz; $30, adv.; $35, day of show; $100, VIP table of 2; $200, VIP table of 4. Bourbontheatre.com.
Brewsky's Haymarket — 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Blazin' pianos, $5.
Brother's Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Live DJ, Tiago Rey.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 8 p.m. Swap Meet Sally, $5.
Lied Center — "35 mm: A Musical Exhibition" presented by Omni Arts Nebraska; 7:30 p.m.;$18, adults; $14, seniors age 62 and up; $10, students and OLLI members. Liedcenter.org.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Karaoke.
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m. Emmet Bower Band, $10.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Roadtrip.
Royal Grove — 9 p.m. DJ Toons / Conjento Nueva Alianza, $20.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Ember and Oak, no cover
Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. James Armstrong, $10; 9 p.m.-midnight. Seven inches of Soul Band.
Sunday
1867 — 4-8 p.m. Paws and Draws: Phoenix Remix Animal Rescue; bring your furry friend.
Duffy's Tavern — 9 p.m. Alex Eberhardt, $5.
Lied Center — "35 mm: A Musical Exhibition" presented by Omni Arts Nebraska; 2 p.m.; $18, adults; $14, seniors age 62 and up; $10, students and OLLI members. Liedcenter.org.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 8-11:30 p.m. Dirty Boots / Mckenzie Jalynn.
Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious: Mike O'Keefe, $10.
Monday
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. trivia.
Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Live DJ.
Duffy's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night.
Rosie's Downtown — 6 p.m. Registration starts. Cornhole tournament every Monday.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop.
Zoo Bar — 7:30-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover.
Tuesday
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Pub quiz.
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. karaoke with Cool J, 1418 O St.
Boiler Brewing downtown — 7-9 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes.
Boombox Social — 7-10 p.m. Bingo.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Singo.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. Line dancing, $5; 7-10 p.m. Jam session with Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — 2-5 p.m. Chess Club, free to play.
Rosie's Downtown — 7-10 p.m. Open-mic night: 30-minute slots, sign up on Facebook.
Storm Cellar — 9:30 p.m. sign-up; 10 p.m. comedy open-mic night.
White Elm Brewing — 7-9 p.m. trivia; play on the odd numbered calendar dates.
Zoo Bar — 7-9 p.m. Jazzocracy; 9 p.m.-midnight, DJ Relic and DJ Funk Tonne, no cover.
Wednesday
1867 Bar — 7:30 p.m. The Casualties / Bombs Blast / Tiananmen Squares / Cutthroat Kids; $18, adv.; $20, day of show.
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo.
Barry's — 7 p.m. Music Bingo.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 6-9 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury.
Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage.
Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden.
Brewsky's (East) — 7 p.m. trivia.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia.
Crescent Moon — 7-8:45 p.m. Writer's open-mic night.
Duffy's Tavern — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. John Dietrich, no cover.
Fox Bar & Grill — 7-9 p.m. The Music Bingo People.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo.
Kinkaider — 7 p.m. trivia.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Tom Ficke.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band.
Zoo Bar — 9:30 p.m. Vibe Check, no cover.
Thursday
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. "Office" trivia.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m Bryce Vine; $30, adv; $35, day of show; $90, table of 2; $180, table of 4; $125, meet and greet; $2 minor fee at the door. Bourbontheatre.com.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.
Cosmic Eye — 6-8 p.m. "Teen Wolf" trivia.
Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. Singer-songwriter open-mic night.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo.
Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. 18+night: Will Hutchinson, no cover
Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. Open-mic, singers welcome.
Zoo Bar — 9:30-11:30 p.m. S***hook live band karaoke.
Next Friday
Art & Soul — 6-8 p.m. Piano Fridays with Bobby Gadoury.
Boombox Social — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Latin night: DJ Toons.
Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Old Country.
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m. Live music.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Frailin' Hearts Band.
Storm Cellar — 8 p.m. Comedy night: Nick Allen.
Tack Room — 9 p.m. Karoke.