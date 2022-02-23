 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NIGHTLIFE

Nightlife events: Feb. 28-March 4

  • Updated
  • 0

Friday 

Art & Soul  6-8 p.m. Piano Fridays with Bobby Gadoury. 

Boombox Social — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Live DJ. 

Bourbon Theatre — 10 p.m. Plack Blague / Gore-Txt, $10; $2 minor fee at the door. Bourbontheatre.com

Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5.  

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Francis Brothers, $5.
 
Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Bert and Scott Duo. 
 
Duffy's Tavern — 8 p.m. Them Dirty Roses Band; $10, adv.; $15, day of show. 
 
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 7:30 p.m. Hard Knox. 

Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Grungepop Band. 
 
La Cabana Night Club — 9 p.m. DJ Toons, $25 cover. 
 
Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Shadow Ridge; Prime Time Cafe is open. 
 
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m. Friday Funnies Comedy Series: Nick Allen. 

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Custom 20 Band.

Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Sumthin Sumthin and VCTRE, $18-$120.

Rumology — 9 p.m. Folk Rock with Tom Ficke. 

Storm Cellar — 8 p.m. Cellar Sessions: Live Band R & B showcase; $12, adv.; $15, day of show. Tickets: www.eventbrite.com.

Tack Room — 9 p.m. Karoke. 

Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Matt Cox and The Maruders, $8; 9 p.m. Terra Genesis / Killer Tame / Bokr Tov / Dream Journal, $8.

Saturday

Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Tatanka / Secret Formula. 

Boombox Social — 10 p.m. DJ KevyCav. 

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. The Damones, $10; $2 minor fee at the door. Bourbontheatre.com

Brewsky's Haymarket — 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Blazin' Pianos, $5.

Brother's Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Live DJ, Tiago Rey.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Beyond the City, $5.

Duffy's Tavern — 9:30 p.m. Thirst Things First / Decent Criminal.

Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. S***hook karaoke. 

Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Karaoke.

Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m. Dillon Gaige.

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Sundown. 

Rumology — 9 p.m. Out of the House Band. 

Zoo Bar — 5-7 p.m. Big Daddy & The Chargers, $8; 9 p.m.-midnight, Thelma and the Sleeze / Katy Guillen and the Drive / Bull Face, $10.

Sunday 

Big Sal's — 9 p.m. Karoke.

Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Jake Gill / Steel City.

Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Showcase: Jack Lewis. 

Monday 

Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Live DJ.

Duffy's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night.

Rosie's Downtown — 6 p.m. Registration starts. Cornhole tournament every Monday.

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop.

Zoo Bar — 7:30-10 p.m. "Poetry, Prose and Flows"; live music, DJ Relic.

Tuesday

Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. karaoke with Cool J, 1418 O St.

Boiler Brewing downtown — 7-9 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes.

Boombox Social — 7-10 p.m. Bingo.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Singo.

Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 6:30-9:30 p.m. Paul Siebert. 

Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. Line dancing, $5; 7-10 p.m. Jam session with Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.

Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso 2-5 p.m. Chess Club, free to play.  

Rosie's Downtown — 7-10 p.m. Open-mic night: 30-minute slots, sign up on Facebook.  

White Elm Brewing — 7-9 p.m. trivia; play on the odd numbered calendar dates. 

Zoo Bar — 7-9 p.m. Jazzocracy: DJ Relic and DJ Funk Tonne; 9 p.m.-midnight, Shake a Tail Feather, 

Wednesday

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo. 

Barry's — 7 p.m. Music Bingo. 

Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 6-9 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury.

Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage.

Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden.

Brewsky's (East) 7 p.m. trivia. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia. 

Crescent Moon — 7 p.m. song-writers open-mic night. 

Duffy's Tavern — 9:30 p.m. Hold Your Breath / Estrogen Projection.

Fox Bar & Grill — 7-9 p.m. The Music Bingo People. 

Gray's Keg — 7 p.m.-midnight, Bound by Years / Crack Mountain. 

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo.

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke.

Royal Grove — 6-11 p.m. Nile / Incantation / Sanguisugabogg / I AM; $25-$180.

Rumology — 8 p.m. Folk Rock with Tom Ficke.

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band. 

Thursday

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.

Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz.

Bodega's Alley — 8-11:30 p.m. Umoja Music showcase, $10. Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/umoja-music-showcase-tickets-262197137697.

Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. "Office" trivia.

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Randy Rogers Band. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia. 

Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. Singer-songwriter open-mic night. 

Duffy's Tavern — 9:30 p.m. Suede Futons / Past Casual / Peachie.

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke. 

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo. 

Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. 18+night:Vibranium, no cover.

Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Sumthin Sumthin / VCTRE, $18-$120. 

Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. Open-mic, singers welcome.  

Storm Cellar — 8 p.m. 23rd Vibration. 

Tack Room — 7 p.m. Poker night. 

Zoo Bar — 9:30-11:30 p.m. S***hook live band karaoke. 

Next Friday 

Art & Soul — 6-8 p.m. Piano Fridays with Bobby Gadoury. 

Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Ezra / Night Push / Magic Dragan.

Boombox Social — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Flycuts. 

Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5.  

Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 7:30 p.m. 2 of the 4 Band. 
 
Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dave and Tammy Duo. 
 
Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Loose Cannons, 5:30-8 p.m. Prime Time Cafe is open. 
 
Rococo Theatre — 8 p.m. "Syncopation for the Nation": Paragon Ragtime Orchestra; $25. Rococotheatre.com.
 
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m. Justin Kane Band. 
 
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Chickn' Fried Moses. 
Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Cumbia Band / DJ Toons, $25 cover. 
 
Rumology — 9 p.m. Dueling Pianos: Rich Caruso / Bobby Gadoury. 
 
Tack Room — 9 p.m. Karaoke. 

Zoo Bar — 5-7 p.m. Mezcal Brothers, $8; 9 p.m. David Graham / The Eskimo Brothers, $10. 

