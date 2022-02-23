Nightlife events: Feb. 28-March 4

Friday
Art & Soul — 6-8 p.m. Piano Fridays with Bobby Gadoury.
Boombox Social — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Live DJ.
Bourbon Theatre — 10 p.m. Plack Blague / Gore-Txt, $10; $2 minor fee at the door. Bourbontheatre.com.
Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5.
People are also reading…
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Custom 20 Band.
Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Sumthin Sumthin and VCTRE, $18-$120.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Folk Rock with Tom Ficke.
Storm Cellar — 8 p.m. Cellar Sessions: Live Band R & B showcase; $12, adv.; $15, day of show. Tickets: www.eventbrite.com.
Tack Room — 9 p.m. Karoke.
Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Matt Cox and The Maruders, $8; 9 p.m. Terra Genesis / Killer Tame / Bokr Tov / Dream Journal, $8.
Saturday
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Tatanka / Secret Formula.
Boombox Social — 10 p.m. DJ KevyCav.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. The Damones, $10; $2 minor fee at the door. Bourbontheatre.com.
Brewsky's Haymarket — 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Blazin' Pianos, $5.
Brother's Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Live DJ, Tiago Rey.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Beyond the City, $5.
Duffy's Tavern — 9:30 p.m. Thirst Things First / Decent Criminal.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. S***hook karaoke.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Karaoke.
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m. Dillon Gaige.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Sundown.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Out of the House Band.
Zoo Bar — 5-7 p.m. Big Daddy & The Chargers, $8; 9 p.m.-midnight, Thelma and the Sleeze / Katy Guillen and the Drive / Bull Face, $10.
Sunday
Big Sal's — 9 p.m. Karoke.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Jake Gill / Steel City.
Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Showcase: Jack Lewis.
Monday
Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Live DJ.
Duffy's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night.
Rosie's Downtown — 6 p.m. Registration starts. Cornhole tournament every Monday.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop.
Zoo Bar — 7:30-10 p.m. "Poetry, Prose and Flows"; live music, DJ Relic.
Tuesday
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. karaoke with Cool J, 1418 O St.
Boiler Brewing downtown — 7-9 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes.
Boombox Social — 7-10 p.m. Bingo.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Singo.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 6:30-9:30 p.m. Paul Siebert.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. Line dancing, $5; 7-10 p.m. Jam session with Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — 2-5 p.m. Chess Club, free to play.
Rosie's Downtown — 7-10 p.m. Open-mic night: 30-minute slots, sign up on Facebook.
White Elm Brewing — 7-9 p.m. trivia; play on the odd numbered calendar dates.
Zoo Bar — 7-9 p.m. Jazzocracy: DJ Relic and DJ Funk Tonne; 9 p.m.-midnight, Shake a Tail Feather,
Wednesday
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo.
Barry's — 7 p.m. Music Bingo.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 6-9 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury.
Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage.
Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden.
Brewsky's (East) — 7 p.m. trivia.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia.
Crescent Moon — 7 p.m. song-writers open-mic night.
Duffy's Tavern — 9:30 p.m. Hold Your Breath / Estrogen Projection.
Fox Bar & Grill — 7-9 p.m. The Music Bingo People.
Gray's Keg — 7 p.m.-midnight, Bound by Years / Crack Mountain.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke.
Royal Grove — 6-11 p.m. Nile / Incantation / Sanguisugabogg / I AM; $25-$180.
Rumology — 8 p.m. Folk Rock with Tom Ficke.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band.
Thursday
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz.
Bodega's Alley — 8-11:30 p.m. Umoja Music showcase, $10. Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/umoja-music-showcase-tickets-262197137697.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. "Office" trivia.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Randy Rogers Band.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia.
Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. Singer-songwriter open-mic night.
Duffy's Tavern — 9:30 p.m. Suede Futons / Past Casual / Peachie.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo.
Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. 18+night:Vibranium, no cover.
Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Sumthin Sumthin / VCTRE, $18-$120.
Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. Open-mic, singers welcome.
Storm Cellar — 8 p.m. 23rd Vibration.
Tack Room — 7 p.m. Poker night.
Zoo Bar — 9:30-11:30 p.m. S***hook live band karaoke.
Next Friday
Art & Soul — 6-8 p.m. Piano Fridays with Bobby Gadoury.
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Ezra / Night Push / Magic Dragan.
Boombox Social — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Flycuts.
Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5.
Zoo Bar — 5-7 p.m. Mezcal Brothers, $8; 9 p.m. David Graham / The Eskimo Brothers, $10.