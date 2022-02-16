Nightlife events: Feb.18-25

Friday

Art & Soul — 6-8 p.m. Piano Fridays with Bobby Gadoury.

Bailey's Local (Eagle) — 9 p.m. Velvet Elvis.

Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Still House, string band.

Boombox Social — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Flycuts.

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Niko Moon; $15, adv; $20, day of show; $60, table of 2; $120, table of 4; $2, minor fee at the door. Bourbontheatre.com.

Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5.

Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 6:30 p.m. Slyder James Band.

Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Hookt.

Lied Center — A Night in the Emeralied City: Friends of the Lied Gala fundraiser; 6 p.m. cocktails; 7 p.m. dinner. Tickets: A Night in the Emeralied City: Friends of the Lied Gala fundraiser; 6 p.m. cocktails; 7 p.m. dinner. Tickets: friendsoflied.ticket.qtego.net/tickets/list

Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Justin Kane.

Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Southern Cross, 5:30-8 p.m. Prime Time Cafe is open.

Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m. Tim Zach / Whiskey Bent.

Rumology — 9 p.m. Levi William.

Tack Room — 9 p.m. Karoke.

Zoo Bar — 9-11:30 p.m. Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations, $8.

Saturday

Boombox Social — 10 p.m. DJ KevyCav.

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Heartbreaker's Ball: Salt Creek Distressed Damsels Band; Maker's market: Paradise of Flowers / Abigail E. Penner / Lindsey Yoneda / Sugar Stem; $5, adults; $2 minor fee at the door.

Brewsky's Haymarket — 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Blazin' pianos, $5.

Bourbon Theatre — 9 p.m. Survivor / Sozen / Ruger / Levee.

Brother's Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Live DJ, Tiago Rey.

Duffy's Tavern — 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Beach party: DJ Franco Benitez, $5 cover, wear your swimsuit, cash prizes for best swimsuit, boutique on site to purchase items.

Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Great Team Hero Band: '90s and '2000s, Punk and Rock.

Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Karaoke.

Rosie's Downtown — 11 .a.m.-4 p.m. United Cerebral Palsy Barstool Open fundraiser.

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Jerry Pranksters.

Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Hermanda Nortena / DJ Toons, $15-$25.

Rumology — 9 p.m. Back 2 Back Electric Duo.

Storm Cellar — 7:30 p.m. Comedy night: "We like to have fun here."

Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. King Cool Duo and Jake McCoy, $8

Sunday

Duffy's Tavern — 9 p.m.-midnight. Scott wolverton / Jake Sivilla, $5.

Pla Mor Ballroom — 8-11:30 p.m. Steel City / Lucas Minor.

Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious: Brittany Tillander.

Monday

1867 Bar — 7 p.m. trivia.

Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Live DJ.

Duffy's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night.

Rosie's Downtown — 6 p.m. Registration starts. Cornhole tournament every Monday.

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop.

Zoo Bar — 7:30-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover.

Tuesday

Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. karaoke with Cool J, 1418 O St.

Boiler Brewing downtown — 7-9 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes.

Boombox Social — 7-10 p.m. Bingo.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Singo.

Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 6:30 p.m. Ro Hempel.

Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. Line dancing, $5; 7-10 p.m. Jam session with Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.

Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — 2-5 p.m. Chess Club, free to play.

Rosie's Downtown — 7-10 p.m. Open-mic night: 30-minute slots, sign up on Facebook.

Rumology — 7 p.m. Non-virtual Comedy Tour: $10, adv.; $12, day of show.

White Elm Brewing — 7-9 p.m. trivia; play on the odd numbered calendar dates.

Zoo Bar — 7-9 p.m. Jazzocracy: DJ Relic and DJ Funk Tonne; 9 p.m.-midnight, Shake a Tail Feather,

Wednesday

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo.

Barry's — 7 p.m. Music Bingo.

Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 6-9 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury.

Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage.

Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden.

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Yungblood; $30, adv.; $35, day of show; $130, table of 2; $260, table of 4; $2 minor fee at the door.

Brewsky's (East) — 7 p.m. trivia.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia.

Crescent Moon — 7-8:45 p.m. Writer's open-mic night.

Duffy's Tavern — 9:30 p.m. High Card Killer / Witherfang / Viscerous, $5.

Fox Bar & Grill — 7-9 p.m. The Music Bingo People.

Gray's Keg — 7 p.m.-midnight, Bound by Years / Crack Mountain.

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo.

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke.

Royal Grove — 6-11 p.m. Nile / Incantation / Sanguisugabogg / I AM; $25-$180.

Rumology — 8 p.m. Folk Rock with Tom Ficke.

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band.

Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Vic Meadley, $5.; 9:30 p.m. Vibe Check, no cover.

Thursday

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.

Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz.

Bodega's Alley — 8-11:30 p.m. Umoja Music showcase, $10. Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/umoja-music-showcase-tickets-262197137697.

Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. "Office" trivia.

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Randy Rogers Band.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia.

Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. Singer-songwriter open-mic night.

Duffy's Tavern — 7-9 p.m. Free Country dance lessons; 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Randy Rogers Band after party: DJ Hold Em Up.

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke.

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo.

Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. 18+night: Jordan Schooch, no cover.

Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Sumthin Sumthin / VCTRE, $18-$120.

Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. Open-mic, singers welcome.

Storm Cellar — 8 p.m. 23rd Vibration.

Zoo Bar — 9:30-11:30 p.m. S***hook live band karaoke.

Next Friday

Art & Soul — 6-8 p.m. Piano Fridays with Bobby Gadoury.

Boombox Social — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Live DJ.

Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Franicis Brothers, no cover.

Duffy's Tavern — 8 p.m. Them Dirty Roses Band; $10, adv.; $15, day of show.

Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 7:30 p.m. Hard Knox.

Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Grungepop.

Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Shadow Ridge; Prime Time Cafe is open.

Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m. Friday Funnies Comedy Series: Nick Allen.

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Custom 20 Band.

Rumology — 9 p.m. Folk Rock with Tom Ficke.

Tack Room — 9 p.m. Karoke.

Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Matt Cox and The Maruders, $8; 9 p.m. Thelma and the Sleeze / Katy Guillen and the Drive / Bull Face, $10

