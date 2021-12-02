 Skip to main content
Nightlife events: Dec. 3-10
NIGHTLIFE

Friday 

Bodegas Alley — 9 p.m. DJ Relic. 

Boombox Social — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Blac.

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. In Real Life: Alexandra Kay / Cooper Allan / Thomas Mac. Bourbontheatre.com

Capitol View Winery — 6:30-9:30 p.m. Scott Meradith. 

CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke.

Crescent Moon — 7-9 p.m. Shaw Brothers, no cover. 

Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 8 p.m. Overhauled. 

Gray's Keg — 7:30 p.m. ECHO / Shove It / The Clincher / Dear Freida, $5. 

James Arthur Vineyards — 7-9 p.m. Judy Anderson and David Claus perform holiday favorites and Broadway show tunes, $15.

Lied Center — 7:30 p.m. Student dance project, $7, adults; $6, students; $5, seniors. Liedcenter.org

Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Shadow Ridge Band;5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Hookt. 

Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m. Shooter Jax.

Rumology — 9 p.m. Dueling Jazz pianos: Bobby Gadoury / Sean Lebita. 

Tack Room — 9 p.m. karaoke.

Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. John Primer, $12 adv.; $15, day of show. Tickets: Zoobar.com

Saturday

Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5. 

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Hype or Die Band. Bourbontheatre.com

Brothers — 10 p.m. Live DJ Tiago Rey. 

Gray's Keg —  9 p.m. Girls Night Out and VIP swag package: $20-$69. Tickets: facebook.com/events/2590764911067202 

James Arthur Vineyards — 7-9 p.m. Judy Anderson and David Claus perform holiday favorites and Broadway show tunes, $15.

Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. Comedy night: Nick Allen; 9:30 p.m. Noah James. 

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Spare Change. 

Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Cultura Nortena / Nuevo Imperio Bands. Tickets: Royalgrove.com

Rumology — 9 p.m. Levi William, no cover. 

TADA Theatre — 9:30 p.m. Comedy Cabaret: Bill Dwyer, $5.

Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Sue Foley $20 adv.; $25 day of show; 9 p.m.-midnight. DJ Relic, no cover. Tickets: Zoobar.com

Sunday

1867 Bar — 4-8 p.m. Paws for Draws fundraiser, benefiting Brave Animal Rescue: 8 p.m. Cliffdiver / Guilt Vacation / Zac Thomas, $10 adv. Ticketweb.com

Capitol View Winery — 3-5 p.m. Those Two Band. Reservations: Capitolviewwinery.com

James Arthur Vineyards — 2-4 p.m. Judy Anderson and David Claus perform holiday favorites and Broadway show tunes, $15.

Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Steel City / Ashton Dugan. 

Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Showcase, featuring Brad Wenzel.

Monday 

1867 Bar — 7 p.m. trivia.

Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny.

Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night.

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop.

Zoo Bar — 7:30-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover.

Tuesday

1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Pub quiz. 

Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. karaoke with Cool J, 1418 O St.

Boiler Brewing downtown — 7-9 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes.

Boombox Social —7-10 p.m. Bingo.

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Theory of a Deadman / 10 Years / Eva Under Fire. Bourbontheatre.com.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Singo.

Lied Center — 7:30 p.m. Prism Trio, $5-$50. Liedcenter.org

Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. Line dancing, $5; 7-10 p.m. Jam session with Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.

Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso 2-5 p.m. Chess Club, free to play.  

Rosie's Downtown — 7-10 p.m. Open-mic night: 30-minute slots, sign up on Facebook.  

Storm Cellar — 9:30 p.m. sign-up; 10 p.m. comedy open-mic night. 

White Elm Brewing — 7-9 p.m. trivia; play on the odd numbered calendar dates. 

Zoo Bar — 7-9 p.m. Jazzocracy; 9 p.m.-midnight, DJ Relic, no cover. 

Wednesday

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo. 

Barry's — 7 p.m. Music Bingo. 

Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 6-9 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury and Paul Siebert.

Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage.

Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden.

Brewsky's (East) 7 p.m. trivia. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia. 

Crescent Moon — 7-8:45 p.m. Writer's open-mic night. 

Fox Bar & Grill — 7-9 p.m. The Music Bingo People. 

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo.

Kinkaider — 7 p.m. Bingo. 

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke.

Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m.-midnight. Karaoke: host Manuel de la Torre. 

Rumology — 7-9 p.m. Christmas movie trivia, host Kori.

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band. 

Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Rocky Athas, $10.

Thursday

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.

Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz.

Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick.

Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 4-7 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live piano lounge. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia. 

CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.

Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. Singer-songwriter open-mic night. 

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke. 

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo. 

Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. College night. Live DJ. 

Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open-mic, singers welcome.  

Zoo Bar — 9:30-11:30 p.m. S---hook karaoke. 

Next Friday 

1867 Bar — 6 p.m Swallow The Sun / Abigail Williams / Wilderun. Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/swallow-the-sun-tickets-188721881227

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Judd Hoos, $8. 

Capitol View Winery — 6:30-9:30 p.m. Kimberly Meyer. 

CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke.

Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Alive or Just Breathing Band. 

Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Dirty Boots Band ;5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Boondox Band.

Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Comedy showcase: Hunter James; age 18 and over. 

Rumology — 9 p.m. Manual de La Torre. 

Tack Room — 9 p.m. karaoke.

Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Matt Cox and the Maruders, $8; 9:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m. Lloyd McCarter. 

Husker News