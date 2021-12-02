Nightlife events: Dec. 3-10

Friday
Bodegas Alley — 9 p.m. DJ Relic.
Boombox Social — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Blac.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. In Real Life: Alexandra Kay / Cooper Allan / Thomas Mac. Bourbontheatre.com.
Capitol View Winery — 6:30-9:30 p.m. Scott Meradith.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke.
Crescent Moon — 7-9 p.m. Shaw Brothers, no cover.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 8 p.m. Overhauled.
Gray's Keg — 7:30 p.m. ECHO / Shove It / The Clincher / Dear Freida, $5.
James Arthur Vineyards — 7-9 p.m. Judy Anderson and David Claus perform holiday favorites and Broadway show tunes, $15.
Lied Center — 7:30 p.m. Student dance project, $7, adults; $6, students; $5, seniors. Liedcenter.org.
Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Shadow Ridge Band;5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Hookt.
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m. Shooter Jax.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Dueling Jazz pianos: Bobby Gadoury / Sean Lebita.
Tack Room — 9 p.m. karaoke.
Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. John Primer, $12 adv.; $15, day of show. Tickets: Zoobar.com.
Saturday
Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Hype or Die Band. Bourbontheatre.com.
Brothers — 10 p.m. Live DJ Tiago Rey.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Girls Night Out and VIP swag package: $20-$69. Tickets: facebook.com/events/2590764911067202
James Arthur Vineyards — 7-9 p.m. Judy Anderson and David Claus perform holiday favorites and Broadway show tunes, $15.
Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. Comedy night: Nick Allen; 9:30 p.m. Noah James.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Spare Change.
Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Cultura Nortena / Nuevo Imperio Bands. Tickets: Royalgrove.com.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Levi William, no cover.
TADA Theatre — 9:30 p.m. Comedy Cabaret: Bill Dwyer, $5.
Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Sue Foley $20 adv.; $25 day of show; 9 p.m.-midnight. DJ Relic, no cover. Tickets: Zoobar.com.
Sunday
1867 Bar — 4-8 p.m. Paws for Draws fundraiser, benefiting Brave Animal Rescue: 8 p.m. Cliffdiver / Guilt Vacation / Zac Thomas, $10 adv. Ticketweb.com.
Capitol View Winery — 3-5 p.m. Those Two Band. Reservations: Capitolviewwinery.com.
James Arthur Vineyards — 2-4 p.m. Judy Anderson and David Claus perform holiday favorites and Broadway show tunes, $15.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Steel City / Ashton Dugan.
Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Showcase, featuring Brad Wenzel.
Monday
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. trivia.
Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny.
Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop.
Zoo Bar — 7:30-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover.
Tuesday
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Pub quiz.
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. karaoke with Cool J, 1418 O St.
Boiler Brewing downtown — 7-9 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes.
Boombox Social —7-10 p.m. Bingo.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Theory of a Deadman / 10 Years / Eva Under Fire. Bourbontheatre.com.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Singo.
Lied Center — 7:30 p.m. Prism Trio, $5-$50. Liedcenter.org.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. Line dancing, $5; 7-10 p.m. Jam session with Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — 2-5 p.m. Chess Club, free to play.
Rosie's Downtown — 7-10 p.m. Open-mic night: 30-minute slots, sign up on Facebook.
Storm Cellar — 9:30 p.m. sign-up; 10 p.m. comedy open-mic night.
White Elm Brewing — 7-9 p.m. trivia; play on the odd numbered calendar dates.
Zoo Bar — 7-9 p.m. Jazzocracy; 9 p.m.-midnight, DJ Relic, no cover.
Wednesday
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo.
Barry's — 7 p.m. Music Bingo.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 6-9 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury and Paul Siebert.
Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage.
Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden.
Brewsky's (East) — 7 p.m. trivia.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia.
Crescent Moon — 7-8:45 p.m. Writer's open-mic night.
Fox Bar & Grill — 7-9 p.m. The Music Bingo People.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo.
Kinkaider — 7 p.m. Bingo.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke.
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m.-midnight. Karaoke: host Manuel de la Torre.
Rumology — 7-9 p.m. Christmas movie trivia, host Kori.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band.
Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Rocky Athas, $10.
Thursday
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 4-7 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live piano lounge.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.
Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. Singer-songwriter open-mic night.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo.
Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. College night. Live DJ.
Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open-mic, singers welcome.
Zoo Bar — 9:30-11:30 p.m. S---hook karaoke.
Next Friday
1867 Bar — 6 p.m Swallow The Sun / Abigail Williams / Wilderun. Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/swallow-the-sun-tickets-188721881227
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Judd Hoos, $8.
Capitol View Winery — 6:30-9:30 p.m. Kimberly Meyer.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Alive or Just Breathing Band.
Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Dirty Boots Band ;5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Boondox Band.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Comedy showcase: Hunter James; age 18 and over.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Manual de La Torre.
Tack Room — 9 p.m. karaoke.
Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Matt Cox and the Maruders, $8; 9:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m. Lloyd McCarter.