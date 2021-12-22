 Skip to main content
Nightlife events: Dec. 24-31
NIGHTLIFE

Nightlife events: Dec. 24-31

Friday 

Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 -9:30 p.m. Christmas music and bring a dish to share.

Saturday 

Duffy's Tavern — 8 p.m. S***hook Christmas karaoke.

Roca Tavern — 1 p.m.-midnight. Christmas Eve celebration.

Sunday 

Pla Mor Ballroom — 8-11:30 p.m. Country night: Hayseed Cowboys / Cowboy D.

Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Showcase: Gerogia Comstock and Nic Dean, $10.

Monday 

1867 Bar — 7 p.m. trivia.

Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny.

Duffy's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night.

Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. Vibe Check / Matt Huthison / Cool Roots, no cover. 

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop.

Zoo Bar — 7:30-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover.

Tuesday

1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Pub quiz. 

Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. karaoke with Cool J, 1418 O St.

Boiler Brewing downtown — 7-9 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes.

Boombox Social — 7-10 p.m. Bingo.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Singo.

Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. Line dancing, $5; 7-10 p.m. Jam session with Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.

Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso 2-5 p.m. Chess Club, free to play.  

Rosie's Downtown — 7-10 p.m. Open-mic night: 30-minute slots, sign up on Facebook.  

Storm Cellar — 9:30 p.m. sign-up; 10 p.m. comedy open-mic night. 

White Elm Brewing — 7-9 p.m. trivia; play on the odd numbered calendar dates. 

Zoo Bar — 7-9 p.m. Jazzocracy; 9 p.m.-midnight, DJ Relic, no cover. 

Wednesday 

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo. 

Barry's — 7 p.m. Music Bingo. 

Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 6-9 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury and Sharon Kreimer, guest.

Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage.

Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden.

Brewsky's (East) 7 p.m. trivia. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia. 

Crescent Moon — 7-8:45 p.m. Writer's open-mic night. 

Fox Bar & Grill — 7-9 p.m. The Music Bingo People. 

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo.

Kinkaider — 7 p.m. Bingo. 

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke.

Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m.-midnight. Karaoke: host Manuel de la Torre. 

Rumology — 7-9 p.m. trivia.

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band. 

Thursday 

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.

Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz.

Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia. 

CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.

Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. Singer-songwriter open-mic night. 

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke. 

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo. 

Roca Tavern — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Lloyd McCarter and the HTR. 

Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. 18+night.

Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. Open-mic, singers welcome.  

Tackroom — 9 p.m. karaoke. 

Zoo Bar — 9:30-11:30 p.m. S***hook live band karaoke. 

New Year's Eve

Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m Jerry Pranksters. 

Boombox Social — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Blac.

Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 4-8 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge.

Bourbon Theatre — 9:30 p.m. Masquerade Ball: Ghettoblaster, see website for ticket prices. Bourbontheatre.com
 
Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5. 
 
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Swap Meet Sally. 

Checkered Flag (Wilber) — 8:30 p.m. Velvet Elvis. 

CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. HOOKT. 

Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Driving With Miss Crazy. 

Lincoln Eagle's Club — 5:30 p.m. Doors open; 7 p.m. Roast beef or chicken cordon bleu, must make a reservation; $25, dinner & dance; $10, dance only; live music with Southern Cross Band. RSVP: Call 402-476-6992 or 402-432-1427.

Roca Tavern — 9 p.m.-1:30 p.m. Teri-O-kie karaoke. 

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Jake Kloefkorn, $5.

Rosie's Downtown — 6 p.m. AM FM, must RSVP: 402-420-6498.

Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Space Laces. Theroyalgrove.com

Rumology — 9 p.m.-midnight. Masquerade party: Bobby Gadoury Trio.

Screamers — 9 p.m.-midnight. "Rock Around the Clock" gala: hand-jive contest, prizes, midnight Champagne toast. Tickets: Screamersdining.com

Storm Cellar — 7:30 p.m. Comedy special; 9:45 p.m. Mr. McMoney / Funk Trek; $15-$30. 

Tack Room — 9 p.m. Karaoke.

Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Bel Airs, $15 adv.; $20 day of show; 9:30-11:55 p.m. Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, $15 adv.; $20 day of show. Tickets: Zoobar.com

