Nightlife events: Dec. 24-31

Friday
Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 -9:30 p.m. Christmas music and bring a dish to share.
Saturday
Duffy's Tavern — 8 p.m. S***hook Christmas karaoke.
Roca Tavern — 1 p.m.-midnight. Christmas Eve celebration.
Sunday
Pla Mor Ballroom — 8-11:30 p.m. Country night: Hayseed Cowboys / Cowboy D.
Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Showcase: Gerogia Comstock and Nic Dean, $10.
Monday
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. trivia.
Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny.
Duffy's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night.
Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. Vibe Check / Matt Huthison / Cool Roots, no cover.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop.
Zoo Bar — 7:30-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover.
Tuesday
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Pub quiz.
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. karaoke with Cool J, 1418 O St.
Boiler Brewing downtown — 7-9 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes.
Boombox Social — 7-10 p.m. Bingo.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Singo.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. Line dancing, $5; 7-10 p.m. Jam session with Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — 2-5 p.m. Chess Club, free to play.
Rosie's Downtown — 7-10 p.m. Open-mic night: 30-minute slots, sign up on Facebook.
Storm Cellar — 9:30 p.m. sign-up; 10 p.m. comedy open-mic night.
White Elm Brewing — 7-9 p.m. trivia; play on the odd numbered calendar dates.
Zoo Bar — 7-9 p.m. Jazzocracy; 9 p.m.-midnight, DJ Relic, no cover.
Wednesday
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo.
Barry's — 7 p.m. Music Bingo.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 6-9 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury and Sharon Kreimer, guest.
Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage.
Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden.
Brewsky's (East) — 7 p.m. trivia.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia.
Crescent Moon — 7-8:45 p.m. Writer's open-mic night.
Fox Bar & Grill — 7-9 p.m. The Music Bingo People.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo.
Kinkaider — 7 p.m. Bingo.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke.
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m.-midnight. Karaoke: host Manuel de la Torre.
Rumology — 7-9 p.m. trivia.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band.
Thursday
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.
Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. Singer-songwriter open-mic night.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo.
Roca Tavern — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Lloyd McCarter and the HTR.
Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. 18+night.
Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. Open-mic, singers welcome.
Tackroom — 9 p.m. karaoke.
Zoo Bar — 9:30-11:30 p.m. S***hook live band karaoke.
New Year's Eve
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m Jerry Pranksters.
Boombox Social — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Blac.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 4-8 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge.
Checkered Flag (Wilber) — 8:30 p.m. Velvet Elvis.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. HOOKT.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Driving With Miss Crazy.
Lincoln Eagle's Club — 5:30 p.m. Doors open; 7 p.m. Roast beef or chicken cordon bleu, must make a reservation; $25, dinner & dance; $10, dance only; live music with Southern Cross Band. RSVP: Call 402-476-6992 or 402-432-1427.
Roca Tavern — 9 p.m.-1:30 p.m. Teri-O-kie karaoke.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Jake Kloefkorn, $5.
Rosie's Downtown — 6 p.m. AM FM, must RSVP: 402-420-6498.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Space Laces. Theroyalgrove.com.
Rumology — 9 p.m.-midnight. Masquerade party: Bobby Gadoury Trio.
Screamers — 9 p.m.-midnight. "Rock Around the Clock" gala: hand-jive contest, prizes, midnight Champagne toast. Tickets: Screamersdining.com.
Storm Cellar — 7:30 p.m. Comedy special; 9:45 p.m. Mr. McMoney / Funk Trek; $15-$30.
Tack Room — 9 p.m. Karaoke.
Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Bel Airs, $15 adv.; $20 day of show; 9:30-11:55 p.m. Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, $15 adv.; $20 day of show. Tickets: Zoobar.com.