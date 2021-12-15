Nightlife events: Dec. 17-24

Friday
1867 Bar 8 p.m. The World Without Us / No Functional Purpose / Goosehound, $10.
Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge.
Auld Pavilion — 10 a.m. VA Coffeehaus and KFOR's Operation Santa Claus; live music with 3 Chords & A Cloud of Dust.
Barry's — 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Kali Indiana.
Boombox Social — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Blac.
Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Christmas at Capitol View: Caroling and sing-along with the Schroeder Family.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 7:30 p.m. Hardwood Dash Band.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Dage Lee and the American Rebel Tour Band, no cover.
Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Polka Party: Angie Krit / Polkatunes; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.
Rococo Theatre — 8 p.m. Andrea von Kampen: "Special Christmas Show," $20, adults; $10, kids. Tickets: Rococotheatre.com
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Jake Kloefkorn Band.
Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Cedar's fundraiser: Christmas music and appetizer buffet, $20; 9 p.m. Eli Alger Band.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Grig & Friends, $10-$50. Theroyalgrove.com.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Lee Bowes; solo acoustic.
Screamers — 8 p.m. Dinner; 9 p.m. show; Old School R & B show. Tickets: Screamersdining.com.
TADA Theatre — 7 p.m. "Santaland Diaries," 701 P St. Tickets: tadaproductions.info.
Tack Room — 9 p.m. karaoke.
Zoo Bar — 5-7 p.m. Wags & the Recess Players, $8. Tickets: Zoobar.com.
Saturday
Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. The Wildwoods, free.
Barry's — 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. DJ Craig.
Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Steady Wells release show; $5; $2 minor fee at door. Bourbontheatre.com.
Brewsky's — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' pianos, $5.
Brothers — 10 p.m. Live DJ Tiago Rey.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Tim Zach, $5.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Evil Shadows / The Fallen.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke, 4947 Holdrege St.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Exile on O St. Band.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Ro Hempel, acoustic.
Storm Cellar — 7:30 p.m. "We like to have fun here" comedy night.
TADA Theatre — 7 p.m. "Santaland Diaries," 701 P St. Tickets: tadaproductions.info.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m.-midnight. DJ Relic, no cover.
Sunday
Duffy's Tavern — 9 p.m. The Credentials / Otos, no cover.
James Arthur Vineyards — 2-5 p.m. Holiday Music series: Jerry Renaud.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 8-11:30 p.m. Country night: Steel City / McKenzie Jalynn.
Roc 'n Joe — 3 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge.
TADA Theatre — 2 p.m. "Santaland Diaries," 701 P St. Tickets: tadaproductions.info.
Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Showcase.
Monday
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. trivia.
Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny.
Duffy's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop.
Zoo Bar — 7:30-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover.
Tuesday
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Pub quiz.
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. karaoke with Cool J, 1418 O St.
Boiler Brewing downtown — 7-9 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes.
Boombox Social —7-10 p.m. Bingo.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Singo.
Capitol Cigar Lounge — 5:30 p.m.-midnight. Tony Goins celebration; DJ Swift; Mary Ellen's food truck.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 6:30 p.m. Dewey Hartwing Conspiracy Band.
Lied Center — 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Manheim Steamroller: Chip Davis; $29.50-$89. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. Line dancing, $5; 7-10 p.m. Jam session with Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — 2-5 p.m. Chess Club, free to play.
Rosie's Downtown — 7-10 p.m. Open-mic night: 30-minute slots, sign up on Facebook.
Storm Cellar — 9:30 p.m. sign-up; 10 p.m. comedy open-mic night.
White Elm Brewing — 7-9 p.m. trivia; play on the odd numbered calendar dates.
Zoo Bar — 7-9 p.m. Jazzocracy; 9 p.m.-midnight, DJ Relic, no cover.
Wednesday
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo.
Barry's — 7 p.m. Music Bingo.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 6-9 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury and Sharon Kreimer, guest.
Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage.
Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden.
Brewsky's (East) — 7 p.m. trivia.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia.
Crescent Moon — 7-8:45 p.m. Writer's open-mic night.
Fox Bar & Grill — 7-9 p.m. The Music Bingo People.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo.
Kinkaider — 7 p.m. Bingo.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke.
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m.-midnight. Karaoke: host Manuel de la Torre.
Rumology — 7-9 p.m. trivia.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band.
Thursday
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.
Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. Singer-songwriter open-mic night.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo.
Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. 18+night: Mike Semrad & the Riverhawks Band.
Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open-mic, singers welcome.
Tackroom — 9 p.m. karaoke.