Nightlife events: Dec. 17-24
NIGHTLIFE

Friday 

1867 Bar 8 p.m. The World Without Us / No Functional Purpose / Goosehound, $10.

Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge. 

Auld Pavilion — 10 a.m. VA Coffeehaus and KFOR's Operation Santa Claus; live music with 3 Chords & A Cloud of Dust.

Barry's — 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Kali Indiana.

Boombox Social — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Blac.

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Granger Smith; $32 adv.; $35, day of show; $120, table of 2; $240, table of 4; $2 minor fee. Bourbontheatre.com
 
Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5. 
 
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. On the Fritz Band, $5.

Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Christmas at Capitol View: Caroling and sing-along with the Schroeder Family.

CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke.

Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 7:30 p.m. Hardwood Dash Band.

Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Dage Lee and the American Rebel Tour Band, no cover.  

Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Polka Party: Angie Krit / Polkatunes; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.

Rococo Theatre — 8 p.m. Andrea von Kampen: "Special Christmas Show," $20, adults; $10, kids. Tickets: Rococotheatre.com

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Jake Kloefkorn Band. 

Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Cedar's fundraiser: Christmas music and appetizer buffet, $20; 9 p.m. Eli Alger Band.     

Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Grig & Friends, $10-$50. Theroyalgrove.com

Rumology — 9 p.m. Lee Bowes; solo acoustic.

Screamers — 8 p.m. Dinner; 9 p.m. show; Old School R & B show. Tickets: Screamersdining.com

TADA Theatre — 7 p.m. "Santaland Diaries," 701 P St. Tickets: tadaproductions.info.

Tack Room — 9 p.m. karaoke.

Zoo Bar — 5-7 p.m. Wags & the Recess Players, $8. Tickets: Zoobar.com

Saturday 

Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. The Wildwoods, free. 

Barry's — 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. DJ Craig. 

Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5. 

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Steady Wells release show; $5; $2 minor fee at door. Bourbontheatre.com

Brewsky's — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' pianos, $5.

Brothers — 10 p.m. Live DJ Tiago Rey. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Tim Zach, $5.

Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Evil Shadows / The Fallen. 

Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke, 4947 Holdrege St.

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Exile on O St. Band.

Rumology — 9 p.m. Ro Hempel, acoustic. 

Storm Cellar — 7:30 p.m. "We like to have fun here" comedy night. 

TADA Theatre — 7 p.m. "Santaland Diaries," 701 P St. Tickets: tadaproductions.info.

Zoo Bar — 9 p.m.-midnight. DJ Relic, no cover. 

Sunday 

Duffy's Tavern — 9 p.m. The Credentials / Otos, no cover. 

James Arthur Vineyards — 2-5 p.m. Holiday Music series: Jerry Renaud.

Pla Mor Ballroom — 8-11:30 p.m. Country night: Steel City / McKenzie Jalynn. 

Roc 'n Joe — 3 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge. 

TADA Theatre — 2 p.m. "Santaland Diaries," 701 P St. Tickets: tadaproductions.info.

Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Showcase.

Monday 

1867 Bar — 7 p.m. trivia.

Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny.

Duffy's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night.

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop.

Zoo Bar — 7:30-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover.

Tuesday 

1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Pub quiz. 

Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. karaoke with Cool J, 1418 O St.

Boiler Brewing downtown — 7-9 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes.

Boombox Social —7-10 p.m. Bingo.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Singo.

Capitol Cigar Lounge — 5:30 p.m.-midnight. Tony Goins celebration; DJ Swift; Mary Ellen's food truck. 

Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 6:30 p.m. Dewey Hartwing Conspiracy Band.

Lied Center — 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Manheim Steamroller: Chip Davis; $29.50-$89. Tickets: Liedcenter.org

Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. Line dancing, $5; 7-10 p.m. Jam session with Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.

Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso 2-5 p.m. Chess Club, free to play.  

Rosie's Downtown — 7-10 p.m. Open-mic night: 30-minute slots, sign up on Facebook.  

Storm Cellar — 9:30 p.m. sign-up; 10 p.m. comedy open-mic night. 

White Elm Brewing — 7-9 p.m. trivia; play on the odd numbered calendar dates. 

Zoo Bar — 7-9 p.m. Jazzocracy; 9 p.m.-midnight, DJ Relic, no cover. 

Wednesday 

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo. 

Barry's — 7 p.m. Music Bingo. 

Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 6-9 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury and Sharon Kreimer, guest.

Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage.

Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden.

Brewsky's (East) 7 p.m. trivia. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia. 

Crescent Moon — 7-8:45 p.m. Writer's open-mic night. 

Fox Bar & Grill — 7-9 p.m. The Music Bingo People. 

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo.

Kinkaider — 7 p.m. Bingo. 

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke.

Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m.-midnight. Karaoke: host Manuel de la Torre. 

Rumology — 7-9 p.m. trivia.

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band. 

Thursday 

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.

Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz.

Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia. 

CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.

Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. Singer-songwriter open-mic night. 

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke. 

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo. 

Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. 18+night: Mike Semrad & the Riverhawks Band.

Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open-mic, singers welcome.  

Tackroom — 9 p.m. karaoke. 

Zoo Bar — 9:30-11:30 p.m. S---hook karaoke. 

Next Friday 

Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge. 

Brewsky's — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' pianos, $5.

CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke.

Rumology — 9 p.m. Manual de La Torre. 

Tack Room — 9 p.m. karaoke.

Husker News