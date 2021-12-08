 Skip to main content
Nightlife events: Dec. 10-17
NIGHTLIFE

Nightlife events: Dec. 10-17

Friday 

1867 Bar — 6 p.m. Swallow The Sun / Abigail Williams / Wilderun. Tickets: eventbrite.com.

Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge. 

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Gwar / Napalm Death; $30, adv. / $35, day of show; $100, table of 2; $200, table of 4; $2 minor fee.

Brewsky's — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' pianos, $5.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Judd Hoos, $8. 

Capitol View Winery — 6:30-9:30 p.m. Kimberly Meyer. 

CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke.

Crescent Moon — 7-9 p.m. McGovern String Band, no cover. 

Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Chris Daniels / The Run for Cover Band, no cover.

Lied Center — 7:30 p.m. Martina McBride: $39-$99. Liedcenter.org

Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Dirty Boots Band ;5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Boondox Band.

Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Comedy showcase: Hunter James; age 18 and over. 

Rumology — 9 p.m. Manual de La Torre. 

Tack Room — 9 p.m. karaoke.

TADA Theatre — 7:30-9 p.m. "Santaland Diaries," $10. Tadaproductions.info/tickets.

Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Matt Cox and the Maruders, $8; 9:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m. Lloyd McCarter. 

Saturday

Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5. 

Bourbon Theatre — 9 p.m. Winter Formal: Drunk Santa / DJ Relic, $5. Bourbontheatre.com

Brewsky's — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' pianos, $5.

Brothers — 10 p.m. Live DJ Tiago Rey. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Cactus Hill, $5.

Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. "The Ugly Everything Christmas party."

CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 8 p.m. Patrick's retirement bash and dance floor party, $5.

Gray's Keg —  9 p.m. Dadrock, no cover.

James Arthur Vineyards — 6:30-9 p.m. Murder Mystery at Billy's Restaurant. RSVP: 402-474-0084.

Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m. Dillon Gaige Band / Tony Traynor. 

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Custom 20.

Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Shooter Jaxx, $5. Tickets: Royalgrove.com

Rumology — 9 p.m. Matt Briggs.

TADA Theatre — 7:30-9 p.m. "Santaland Diaries," $10. Tadaproductions.info/tickets.

Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Womanish Girl, $10; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Jerry Pranksters. Tickets: Zoobar.com

Sunday 

James Arthur Vineyards — 2-5 p.m. Holiday Music series: Josh Hoyer. 

Pla Mor Ballroom — 8-11:30 p.m. Country night: Lucas Minor / Sheila Greenland. 

Veteran's Club (Beatrice) — 2-5 p.m. Beatrice Single's Club: Leo Lonnie Duo, free pizza, bring a snack to share.  

TADA Theatre — 7:30-9 p.m. "Santaland Diaries," $10. Tadaproductions.info/tickets.

Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Showcase.

Monday 

1867 Bar — 7 p.m. trivia.

Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny.

Duffy's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night.

Kimball Hall — 7:30 p.m. Lincoln Community Concert Band Holiday celebration concert, free. 

Rococo Theatre — 6 p.m. "Twilight at the Rococo" gala; drinks, dinner, live music, $15, benefiting the Nebraska Reperatory Theatre. Tickets: Nebraskarep.org

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop.

Zoo Bar — 7:30-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover.

Tuesday 

1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Pub quiz. 

Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. karaoke with Cool J, 1418 O St.

Boiler Brewing downtown — 7-9 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes.

Boombox Social —7-10 p.m. Bingo.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Singo.

Capitol Cigar Lounge — 5:30 p.m.-midnight. Tony Goins celebration; DJ Swift; Mary Ellen's food truck. 

Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. Line dancing, $5; 7-10 p.m. Jam session with Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.

Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso 2-5 p.m. Chess Club, free to play.  

Rosie's Downtown — 7-10 p.m. Open-mic night: 30-minute slots, sign up on Facebook.  

Storm Cellar — 9:30 p.m. sign-up; 10 p.m. comedy open-mic night. 

White Elm Brewing — 7-9 p.m. trivia; play on the odd numbered calendar dates. 

Zoo Bar — 7-9 p.m. Jazzocracy; 9 p.m.-midnight, DJ Relic, no cover. 

Wednesday 

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo. 

Barry's — 7 p.m. Music Bingo. 

Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 6-9 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury and Sharon Kreimer, guest.

Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage.

Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden.

Brewsky's (East) 7 p.m. trivia. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia. 

Crescent Moon — 7-8:45 p.m. Writer's open-mic night. 

Fox Bar & Grill — 7-9 p.m. The Music Bingo People. 

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo.

Kinkaider — 7 p.m. Bingo. 

Northgate Garden Estates — 6 p.m. 3 Chords & A Cloud of Dust. 

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke.

Rococo Theatre — 7 p.m. Christmas with Lori Line, 140 N. 13th St.  Tickets: etix.com/ticket/p/2837854/christmas-with-lorie-line-lincoln-rococo-theatre

Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m.-midnight. Karaoke: host Manuel de la Torre. 

Rumology — 7-9 p.m. Christmas TV specials trivia.: host Kori. 

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band. 

Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Kent Burnside $12 adv. / $15 day of show.

Thursday 

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.

Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz.

Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia. 

CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.

Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. Singer-songwriter open-mic night. 

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke. 

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo. 

Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. 18+night: Mike Semrad & the Riverhawks. 

Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Barz for Barks, $5. Theroyalgrove.com

Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open-mic, singers welcome.  

Zoo Bar — 9:30-11:30 p.m. S---hook karaoke. 

Next Friday 

1867 Bar — 8 p.m. The World Without Us / No Functional Purpose / Goosehound, $10.

Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge. 

Auld Pavilion — 10 a.m. VA Coffeehaus and KFOR's Operation Santa Claus presentation to Cindy Lange-Kubick; live music with 3 Chords & A Cloud of Dust.

Bodegas Alley — 9 p.m.

Boombox Social — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Blac.

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Granger Smith; $32 adv.; $35, day of show; $120, table of 2; $240, table of 4; $2 minor fee.
Bourbontheatre.com
 
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. On the Fritz Band.

Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Christmas at Capitol View: Caroling and sing-along with the Schroeder Family.

CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke.

Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Dage Lee and the American Rebel Tour Band, no cover.  

Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Polka Party: Angie Krit / Polkatunes; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Jake Kloefkorn Band. 

Rosie's Downtown — 7-9 p.m. Christmas music and appetizer buffet; 9 p.m. Cedar's fundraiser: Eli Alger Band.     

Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Grig & Friends, $10-$50. Theroyalgrove.com

Rumology — 9 p.m. Lee Bowes; solo acoustic.

Tack Room — 9 p.m. karaoke.

Zoo Bar — 5-7 p.m. Wags & the Recess Players, $8. Tickets: Zoobar.com

