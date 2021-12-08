Nightlife events: Dec. 10-17

Friday
1867 Bar — 6 p.m. Swallow The Sun / Abigail Williams / Wilderun. Tickets: eventbrite.com.
Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Gwar / Napalm Death; $30, adv. / $35, day of show; $100, table of 2; $200, table of 4; $2 minor fee.
Brewsky's — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' pianos, $5.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Judd Hoos, $8.
Capitol View Winery — 6:30-9:30 p.m. Kimberly Meyer.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke.
Crescent Moon — 7-9 p.m. McGovern String Band, no cover.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Chris Daniels / The Run for Cover Band, no cover.
Lied Center — 7:30 p.m. Martina McBride: $39-$99. Liedcenter.org.
Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Dirty Boots Band ;5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Boondox Band.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Comedy showcase: Hunter James; age 18 and over.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Manual de La Torre.
Tack Room — 9 p.m. karaoke.
Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Matt Cox and the Maruders, $8; 9:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m. Lloyd McCarter.
Saturday
Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5.
Bourbon Theatre — 9 p.m. Winter Formal: Drunk Santa / DJ Relic, $5. Bourbontheatre.com.
Brewsky's — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' pianos, $5.
Brothers — 10 p.m. Live DJ Tiago Rey.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Cactus Hill, $5.
Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. "The Ugly Everything Christmas party."
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 8 p.m. Patrick's retirement bash and dance floor party, $5.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Dadrock, no cover.
James Arthur Vineyards — 6:30-9 p.m. Murder Mystery at Billy's Restaurant. RSVP: 402-474-0084.
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m. Dillon Gaige Band / Tony Traynor.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Custom 20.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Shooter Jaxx, $5. Tickets: Royalgrove.com.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Matt Briggs.
Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Womanish Girl, $10; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Jerry Pranksters. Tickets: Zoobar.com.
Sunday
James Arthur Vineyards — 2-5 p.m. Holiday Music series: Josh Hoyer.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 8-11:30 p.m. Country night: Lucas Minor / Sheila Greenland.
Veteran's Club (Beatrice) — 2-5 p.m. Beatrice Single's Club: Leo Lonnie Duo, free pizza, bring a snack to share.
Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Showcase.
Monday
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. trivia.
Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny.
Duffy's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night.
Kimball Hall — 7:30 p.m. Lincoln Community Concert Band Holiday celebration concert, free.
Rococo Theatre — 6 p.m. "Twilight at the Rococo" gala; drinks, dinner, live music, $15, benefiting the Nebraska Reperatory Theatre. Tickets: Nebraskarep.org.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop.
Zoo Bar — 7:30-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover.
Tuesday
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Pub quiz.
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. karaoke with Cool J, 1418 O St.
Boiler Brewing downtown — 7-9 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes.
Boombox Social —7-10 p.m. Bingo.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Singo.
Capitol Cigar Lounge — 5:30 p.m.-midnight. Tony Goins celebration; DJ Swift; Mary Ellen's food truck.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. Line dancing, $5; 7-10 p.m. Jam session with Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — 2-5 p.m. Chess Club, free to play.
Rosie's Downtown — 7-10 p.m. Open-mic night: 30-minute slots, sign up on Facebook.
Storm Cellar — 9:30 p.m. sign-up; 10 p.m. comedy open-mic night.
White Elm Brewing — 7-9 p.m. trivia; play on the odd numbered calendar dates.
Zoo Bar — 7-9 p.m. Jazzocracy; 9 p.m.-midnight, DJ Relic, no cover.
Wednesday
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo.
Barry's — 7 p.m. Music Bingo.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 6-9 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury and Sharon Kreimer, guest.
Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage.
Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden.
Brewsky's (East) — 7 p.m. trivia.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia.
Crescent Moon — 7-8:45 p.m. Writer's open-mic night.
Fox Bar & Grill — 7-9 p.m. The Music Bingo People.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo.
Kinkaider — 7 p.m. Bingo.
Northgate Garden Estates — 6 p.m. 3 Chords & A Cloud of Dust.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke.
Rococo Theatre — 7 p.m. Christmas with Lori Line, 140 N. 13th St. Tickets: etix.com/ticket/p/2837854/christmas-with-lorie-line-lincoln-rococo-theatre
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m.-midnight. Karaoke: host Manuel de la Torre.
Rumology — 7-9 p.m. Christmas TV specials trivia.: host Kori.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band.
Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Kent Burnside $12 adv. / $15 day of show.
Thursday
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.
Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. Singer-songwriter open-mic night.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo.
Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. 18+night: Mike Semrad & the Riverhawks.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Barz for Barks, $5. Theroyalgrove.com.
Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open-mic, singers welcome.
Zoo Bar — 9:30-11:30 p.m. S---hook karaoke.
Next Friday
1867 Bar — 8 p.m. The World Without Us / No Functional Purpose / Goosehound, $10.
Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge.
Auld Pavilion — 10 a.m. VA Coffeehaus and KFOR's Operation Santa Claus presentation to Cindy Lange-Kubick; live music with 3 Chords & A Cloud of Dust.
Boombox Social — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Blac.
Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Christmas at Capitol View: Caroling and sing-along with the Schroeder Family.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Dage Lee and the American Rebel Tour Band, no cover.
Lincoln Eagle's Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Polka Party: Angie Krit / Polkatunes; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Jake Kloefkorn Band.
Rosie's Downtown — 7-9 p.m. Christmas music and appetizer buffet; 9 p.m. Cedar's fundraiser: Eli Alger Band.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Grig & Friends, $10-$50. Theroyalgrove.com.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Lee Bowes; solo acoustic.
Tack Room — 9 p.m. karaoke.
Zoo Bar — 5-7 p.m. Wags & the Recess Players, $8. Tickets: Zoobar.com.