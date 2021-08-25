 Skip to main content
Nightlife events: Aug.27-Sept. 3
  • Updated
  • 0

Friday 

1867 Bar — 8 p.m. Dead on Dust / Mere Shadows / Las Cruces, $10 adv,; $13 day of show, 21 and over.

Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge.

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Ya Boi Kt, $10, advance; $15, day of show; $2, minor fee at the door. Tickets: Bourbontheatre.com

Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m. Blazin' Pianos, $5, 21 and over. 

Capitol View Winery — 7-9 p.m. Justin Kane; 6 p.m. Hake Catering. 

Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 7:30 p.m. Themotherdudes. 

Lincoln Eagles Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Shadow Ridge. 

Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke. 

Rumology — 9 p.m. Lucas Kellison, no cover. 

SouthPointe Pavilions — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Summer Concert series: AM FM.

Saturday 

Brother's Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. live DJ, dancing.

Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Mad Dog / The 20/20’s / Peachie / Big World, $7. 

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Kevy Cav. 

Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m. Blazin' Pianos, $5, 21 and over. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Beyond the City Band.

Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Wave, no cover. 

Haymarket Ironhorse Park — 9-10:59 a.m. Jubilee Bluegrass Gospel Band. 

James Arthur Vineyards music series — 2-7 p.m. Outdoor Vendor show; 6-9 p.m. Garage Band, no cover; Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.

Moonshiners Saloon — 7 p.m. sign-up; 7:30 p.m. luck-of-the-draw dart tournament. 

Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke. 

Roc 'n Joe — 6-9 p.m. Acoustic Crossroads. 

Storm Cellar — 7:30 p.m. Nick Allen, $10. 

Zoo Bar — 9 p.m.- midnight. DJ Relic, no cover. 

Sunday 

Cosmic Eye — 2-4 p.m. Family Bingo. 

Kinkaider Brewing — 4-7 p.m. Live music series: Ro Hempel.

Pla Mor Ballroom — 6:30 p.m. doors; 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Country night: live bands TBA. 

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. karaoke open-mic night; hosts James Ray and Sam Talent. 

White Elm Brewing (Haymarket) — 5-7 p.m. Music Bingo, prizes, free to play. 

Zoo — 8-10 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show.

Monday

Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny.

Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night.

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop.

Zoo Bar — 5:15 p.m. Emily Bass and Friends; 7-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover.

Tuesday

1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Trivia.

Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Karaoke with Cool J, 1418 O St.

Boiler Brewing downtown — 7-9 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes, 129 N. 10th St.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Latin night: Muevete Tuesdays, host Furashi, 1630 P St.

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Neko Case / AC Newman, $35, advance; $40, day of show; $130, table of 2; $260, table of 4; $2, minor fee at the door. Tickets: Bourbontheatre.com

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Singo, 5560 S. 48th St.

Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 7-10 p.m. Party on the Patio: Josh Hoyer. 

Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. Line dancing, $5; 7-10 p.m. Jam session with Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-8:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.

Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso 2-5 p.m. Chess Club, free to play.  

Shotguns Bar — 9 p.m.-1 a.m. karaoke.

Storm Cellar — 9:30 p.m. sign-up; 10 p.m. comedy open-mic night. 

White Elm Brewing Haymarket — 7 p.m. trivia. 

Zoo Bar — 7-9 p.m. Jazzocracy; 9 p.m. DJ Relic, no cover. 

Wednesday 

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo. 

Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 7-10 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury.

Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage.

Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night.

Boombox Social — 8 p.m. DJ's Battle at the Box; 9 p.m. Zen Garden.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia. 

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo.

Gray's Keg — 6 p.m. Bike Night.

Hub Cafe — 5-7 p.m. Farmers' market. 

Kinkaider — 7 p.m. Bingo. 

Lincoln Community Foundation Garden — noon, McGovern String Band. 

Mill Telegraph — 6-9 p.m. AM FM Band.

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke.

Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Ayron Jones, $15-$160. Tickets: Theroyalgrove.com

Rumology — 7-9 p.m. "South Park" trivia, host Gato, cash prizes.

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band. 

Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Albert Castiglia, $10. 

Thursday 

1867 Bar — 8 p.m. In the Company of Serpents / Crack Mountain / DopeCorpse / Beast Eagle, $8 adv.; $10 day of show. 

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.

Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz; free Nacho bar.

Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia. 

CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia. 

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke. 

Gray's Keg — 7 p.m. Wildstreet, no cover. 

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo. 

Pinnacle Bank Arena — 7:30 p.m. Brantley Gilbert / Tyler Braden. Tickets: Pinnaclebankarena.com

Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open-mic, singers welcome.  

Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — 6-9 p.m. Gerardo Meza

Union Plaza — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Hub & Soul music series: Bottle Tops / Jack Hotel. 

Zoo Bar — 9 p.m.-midnight. S***hook, no cover. 

Next Friday 

Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge. 

Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Cicada, no cover. 

PlaMor Ballroom — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Singles Dance Party, couples welcome. 

Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke. 

Rosie's Sportsbar & Grill — 9 p.m. Pickle & the Ticket.

Rumology — 9 p.m. Lee Bowes Solo Acoustic, no cover.

Screamer's Dining & Cabaret — 8 p.m. Dinner; 9 p.m. B.T. Comedy show.

Storm Cellar

Tack Room — 9 p.m karaoke. 

