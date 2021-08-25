Nightlife events: Aug.27-Sept. 3

Friday
1867 Bar — 8 p.m. Dead on Dust / Mere Shadows / Las Cruces, $10 adv,; $13 day of show, 21 and over.
Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Ya Boi Kt, $10, advance; $15, day of show; $2, minor fee at the door. Tickets: Bourbontheatre.com.
Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m. Blazin' Pianos, $5, 21 and over.
Capitol View Winery — 7-9 p.m. Justin Kane; 6 p.m. Hake Catering.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 7:30 p.m. Themotherdudes.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Shadow Ridge.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Lucas Kellison, no cover.
SouthPointe Pavilions — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Summer Concert series: AM FM.
Saturday
Brother's Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. live DJ, dancing.
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Mad Dog / The 20/20’s / Peachie / Big World, $7.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Kevy Cav.
Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m. Blazin' Pianos, $5, 21 and over.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Beyond the City Band.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Wave, no cover.
Haymarket Ironhorse Park — 9-10:59 a.m. Jubilee Bluegrass Gospel Band.
James Arthur Vineyards music series — 2-7 p.m. Outdoor Vendor show; 6-9 p.m. Garage Band, no cover; Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.
Moonshiners Saloon — 7 p.m. sign-up; 7:30 p.m. luck-of-the-draw dart tournament.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke.
Roc 'n Joe — 6-9 p.m. Acoustic Crossroads.
Storm Cellar — 7:30 p.m. Nick Allen, $10.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m.- midnight. DJ Relic, no cover.
Sunday
Cosmic Eye — 2-4 p.m. Family Bingo.
Kinkaider Brewing — 4-7 p.m. Live music series: Ro Hempel.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 6:30 p.m. doors; 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Country night: live bands TBA.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. karaoke open-mic night; hosts James Ray and Sam Talent.
White Elm Brewing (Haymarket) — 5-7 p.m. Music Bingo, prizes, free to play.
Zoo — 8-10 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show.
Monday
Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny.
Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop.
Zoo Bar — 5:15 p.m. Emily Bass and Friends; 7-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover.
Tuesday
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Trivia.
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Karaoke with Cool J, 1418 O St.
Boiler Brewing downtown — 7-9 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes, 129 N. 10th St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Latin night: Muevete Tuesdays, host Furashi, 1630 P St.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Neko Case / AC Newman, $35, advance; $40, day of show; $130, table of 2; $260, table of 4; $2, minor fee at the door. Tickets: Bourbontheatre.com.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Singo, 5560 S. 48th St.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 7-10 p.m. Party on the Patio: Josh Hoyer.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. Line dancing, $5; 7-10 p.m. Jam session with Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-8:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — 2-5 p.m. Chess Club, free to play.
Shotguns Bar — 9 p.m.-1 a.m. karaoke.
Storm Cellar — 9:30 p.m. sign-up; 10 p.m. comedy open-mic night.
White Elm Brewing Haymarket — 7 p.m. trivia.
Zoo Bar — 7-9 p.m. Jazzocracy; 9 p.m. DJ Relic, no cover.
Wednesday
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 7-10 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury.
Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage.
Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night.
Boombox Social — 8 p.m. DJ's Battle at the Box; 9 p.m. Zen Garden.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo.
Gray's Keg — 6 p.m. Bike Night.
Hub Cafe — 5-7 p.m. Farmers' market.
Kinkaider — 7 p.m. Bingo.
Lincoln Community Foundation Garden — noon, McGovern String Band.
Mill Telegraph — 6-9 p.m. AM FM Band.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Ayron Jones, $15-$160. Tickets: Theroyalgrove.com.
Rumology — 7-9 p.m. "South Park" trivia, host Gato, cash prizes.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band.
Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Albert Castiglia, $10.
Thursday
1867 Bar — 8 p.m. In the Company of Serpents / Crack Mountain / DopeCorpse / Beast Eagle, $8 adv.; $10 day of show.
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz; free Nacho bar.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke.
Gray's Keg — 7 p.m. Wildstreet, no cover.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo.
Pinnacle Bank Arena — 7:30 p.m. Brantley Gilbert / Tyler Braden. Tickets: Pinnaclebankarena.com.
Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open-mic, singers welcome.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — 6-9 p.m. Gerardo Meza
Union Plaza — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Hub & Soul music series: Bottle Tops / Jack Hotel.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m.-midnight. S***hook, no cover.
Next Friday
Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Cicada, no cover.
PlaMor Ballroom — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Singles Dance Party, couples welcome.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke.