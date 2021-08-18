Nightlife events: Aug. 20-27

Friday
Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Drew Parker, $10 advance; $15 day of show; $50, table of 2; $100, table, $2 minor fee at the door.
Capitol View Winery (Roca) — 7-9 p.m. Dustin West "John Denver Tribute Show"; 6 p.m. Hake Catering.
The Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Slyder James Band.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Simplicated, no cover.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Cole Younger.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Spare Change.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill Downtown — 8 p.m. AM FM.
Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Norteno Fest / DJ Toons, $45. Tickets: Theroyalgrove.com.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Tandem Moons.
SouthPointe Pavilions — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Summer Concert series: Jarana.
Tackroom — 9 p.m. karaoke.
Wilderness Ridge — 6-9 p.m Kelly Oh Brian.
Zoo Bar — 5-7 p.m. Andy Sydow, $5; 9:30-12:30 p.m. Lloyd McCarter, $10.
Saturday
Brother's Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. live DJ, dancing.
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Phandemic / Powder Blue.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Kevy Cav.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Nick Thune, $20, seated general admission; $2 minor fee at the door.
Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. A Ferocious Jungle Cat / M Shah / Saving Fiona.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Fuzzbucket / 10-30's, no cover.
Haymarket Ironhorse Park — 9-10:59 a.m. The Playhouse Greasers Band.
James Arthur Vineyards music series — 6-9 p.m. Tunafish Jones, no cover; Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.
Moonshiners Saloon — 7 p.m. sign-up; 7:30 p.m. luck-of-the-draw dart tournament.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Acoustic Roosters.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m. Alonzo Bodden.
Sunday
Cosmic Eye — 2-4 p.m. Family Bingo.
Gray's Keg — 7 p.m. The Alive, no cover.
John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell — 7 p.m. Veteran's Salute: "Home of the Brave"; Bob Krueger, conductor; Nat Wickham, trombone soloist, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Kinkaider Brewing — 4-7 p.m. Live music series: Will Hutchinson.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 6:30 p.m. doors; 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Country night: Lucas Minor / Goodnight and Bale.
Roc 'n Joe Coffee Bar — 3-6 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Billy Bob Thornton / The Boxmasters; age 18 and up, $25-$200. Tickets: Theroyalgrove.com.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. karaoke open-mic night; hosts James Ray and Sam Talent.
White Elm Brewing (Haymarket) — 5-7 p.m. Music Bingo, prizes, free to play.
Zoo — 8-10 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show.
Monday
Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny.
Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop.
Zoo Bar — 5:15 p.m. Emily Bass and Friends; 7-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover.
Tuesday
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Trivia.
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Karaoke with Cool J, 1418 O St.
Boiler Brewing downtown — 7-9 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes, 129 N. 10th St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Latin night: Muevete Tuesdays, host Furashi, 1630 P St.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Steven Page, $25, advance; $30, day of show; $80, table of 2; $160, table of 4; $2, minor fee at the door. Tickets: Bourbontheatre.com.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Singo, 5560 S. 48th St.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. Line dancing, $5; 7-10 p.m. Jam session with Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-8:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — 2-5 p.m. Chess Club, free to play.
Shotguns Bar — 9 p.m.-1 a.m. karaoke.
Storm Cellar — 9:30 p.m. sign-up; 10 p.m. comedy open-mic night.
White Elm Brewing Haymarket — 7 p.m. trivia.
Zoo Bar — 7-9 p.m. Jazzocracy; 9 p.m. DJ Relic, no cover.
Wednesday
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 7-10 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury.
Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage.
Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo.
Gray's Keg — 6 p.m. Bike Night; 7 p.m. Krank Daddies.
Hub Cafe — 5-7 p.m. live music and farmers market.
Lincoln Foundation Garden — noon. The Midnight Wanderers.
Mill Telegraph — 6-9 p.m. B St. Band.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Ayron Jones, $15-$160. Tickets: Theroyalgrove.com.
Rumology — 7-9 p.m. "Hair Metal" trivia, host Gato, cash prizes.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting.
Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Orphan Jon and The Abandoned, $10.
Thursday
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz; free Nacho bar.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Aaron Watson, $20, advance; $25, day of show; $80, table of 2; $160, table of 4; $2 minor fee at the door. Tickets:
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke.
Hub and Soul — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Music series: UNL Jazz All-Stars, featuring Jackie Allen.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo.
Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open-mic, singers welcome.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — 6-9 p.m. Josh Hoyer.
Storm Cellar — 8 p.m. Bike night.
Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Red Elvises $12, adv./ $15, day of show; 9 p.m.-midnight. S***hook, no cover.
Next Friday
1867 Bar — 8 p.m. Dead on Dust / Mere Shadows / Las Cruces.
Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge.
Capitol View Winery — 7-9 p.m. Justin Kane; 6 p.m. Hake Catering.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 7:30 p.m. Themotherdudes.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Shadow Ridge.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Lucas Kellison, no cover.
SouthPointe Pavilions — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Summer Concert series: AM FM.