Nightlife events: Aug. 20-27
  • Updated
The Slyder James Band

The Slyder James Band will play the Garage Sports Bar and Grill on Friday at 7 p.m.

 Photo courtesy of Facebook

Friday 

Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge.

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Drew Parker, $10 advance; $15 day of show; $50, table of 2; $100, table, $2 minor fee at the door.

Capitol View Winery (Roca)  7-9 p.m. Dustin West "John Denver Tribute Show"; 6 p.m. Hake Catering. 

The Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Slyder James Band. 

Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Simplicated, no cover. 

Lincoln Eagles Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Cole Younger.

Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke. 

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Spare Change. 

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill Downtown — 8 p.m. AM FM. 

Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Norteno Fest / DJ Toons, $45. Tickets: Theroyalgrove.com

Rumology — 9 p.m. Tandem Moons. 

SouthPointe Pavilions — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Summer Concert series: Jarana. 

Tackroom — 9 p.m. karaoke. 

Wilderness Ridge — 6-9 p.m Kelly Oh Brian. 

Zoo Bar — 5-7 p.m. Andy Sydow, $5; 9:30-12:30 p.m. Lloyd McCarter, $10.  

Saturday 

Brother's Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. live DJ, dancing.

Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Phandemic / Powder Blue.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Kevy Cav. 

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Nick Thune, $20, seated general admission; $2 minor fee at the door.

Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. A Ferocious Jungle Cat / M Shah / Saving Fiona. 

Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Fuzzbucket / 10-30's, no cover. 

Haymarket Ironhorse Park — 9-10:59 a.m. The Playhouse Greasers Band. 

James Arthur Vineyards music series — 6-9 p.m. Tunafish Jones, no cover; Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.

Moonshiners Saloon — 7 p.m. sign-up; 7:30 p.m. luck-of-the-draw dart tournament. 

Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke. 

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Acoustic Roosters. 

Zoo Bar — 9 p.m. Alonzo Bodden. 

Sunday 

Cosmic Eye — 2-4 p.m. Family Bingo. 

Gray's Keg — 7 p.m. The Alive, no cover.

John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell — 7 p.m. Veteran's Salute: "Home of the Brave"; Bob Krueger, conductor; Nat Wickham, trombone soloist, 1650 Memorial Drive. 

Kinkaider Brewing — 4-7 p.m. Live music series: Will Hutchinson. 

Pla Mor Ballroom — 6:30 p.m. doors; 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Country night: Lucas Minor / Goodnight and Bale. 

Roc 'n Joe Coffee Bar — 3-6 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge. 

Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Billy Bob Thornton / The Boxmasters; age 18 and up, $25-$200. Tickets: Theroyalgrove.com

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. karaoke open-mic night; hosts James Ray and Sam Talent. 

White Elm Brewing (Haymarket) — 5-7 p.m. Music Bingo, prizes, free to play. 

Zoo — 8-10 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show.

Monday

Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny.

Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night.

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop.

Zoo Bar — 5:15 p.m. Emily Bass and Friends; 7-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover.

Tuesday 

1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Trivia.

Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Karaoke with Cool J, 1418 O St.

Boiler Brewing downtown — 7-9 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes, 129 N. 10th St.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Latin night: Muevete Tuesdays, host Furashi, 1630 P St.

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Steven Page, $25, advance; $30, day of show; $80, table of 2; $160, table of 4; $2, minor fee at the door. Tickets: Bourbontheatre.com

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Singo, 5560 S. 48th St.

Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. Line dancing, $5; 7-10 p.m. Jam session with Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-8:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.

Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — 2-5 p.m. Chess Club, free to play.  

Shotguns Bar — 9 p.m.-1 a.m. karaoke.

Storm Cellar — 9:30 p.m. sign-up; 10 p.m. comedy open-mic night. 

White Elm Brewing Haymarket — 7 p.m. trivia. 

Zoo Bar — 7-9 p.m. Jazzocracy; 9 p.m. DJ Relic, no cover. 

Wednesday 

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo. 

Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 7-10 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury.

Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage.

Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia. 

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo.

Gray's Keg — 6 p.m. Bike Night; 7 p.m. Krank Daddies. 

Hub Cafe — 5-7 p.m. live music and farmers market. 

Lincoln Foundation Garden — noon. The Midnight Wanderers. 

Mill Telegraph — 6-9 p.m. B St. Band. 

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke.

Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Ayron Jones, $15-$160. Tickets: Theroyalgrove.com

Rumology — 7-9 p.m. "Hair Metal" trivia, host Gato, cash prizes.

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting.

Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Orphan Jon and The Abandoned, $10.

Thursday

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.

Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz; free Nacho bar.

Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick.

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Aaron Watson, $20, advance; $25, day of show; $80, table of 2; $160, table of 4; $2 minor fee at the door. Tickets: 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia. 

CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia. 

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke. 

Hub and Soul — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Music series: UNL Jazz All-Stars, featuring Jackie Allen. 

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo. 

Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open-mic, singers welcome.  

Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — 6-9 p.m. Josh Hoyer. 

Storm Cellar — 8 p.m. Bike night.

Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Red Elvises $12, adv./ $15, day of show; 9 p.m.-midnight. S***hook, no cover. 

Next Friday

1867 Bar — 8 p.m. Dead on Dust / Mere Shadows / Las Cruces.

Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge.

Capitol View Winery — 7-9 p.m. Justin Kane; 6 p.m. Hake Catering. 

Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 7:30 p.m. Themotherdudes. 

Lincoln Eagles Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Shadow Ridge. 

Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke. 

Rumology — 9 p.m. Lucas Kellison, no cover. 

SouthPointe Pavilions — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Summer Concert series: AM FM.

