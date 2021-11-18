New venue bringing top quality music to Main Avenue in Crete

CRETE -- Dancers circled the hardwood floor in front of The 1206 stage Friday night while others filled nearly every chair in Crete’s new nightspot to hear real country music from Lloyd McCarter & the Honky Tonk Rebellion.

As the band was running through songs by country legends in its second set, McCarter decided they needed to do some Buck Owens numbers -- and not a big hit, but the instrumental “Buckaroo.”

“Only a few drummers can play the ride cymbal part of this right,” McCarter told the audience. “Your proud owner of 1206 happens to be one of the best drummers in the nation.”

That drummer would be Justin G. Jones, who with his wife Elayne Woods, opened The 1206 in May as a space for weddings, receptions, private parties and other events, filling a need in the Saline County community of 7,000.

In July, Jones added live music to the mix in the beautiful building with hardwood floors, exposed brick walls and cloth-covered round tables.

“We always loved this building,” Jones said during the band’s break. “So when we had a chance to get it, we did. Elayne has been a wedding photographer for years, so she’s handling weddings and other events. Living here in Crete, there hasn’t been much music. So I was all about the live music.”