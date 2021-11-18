New venue bringing top quality music to Main Avenue in Crete

CRETE -- Dancers circled the hardwood floor in front of The 1206 stage Friday night while others filled nearly every chair in Crete’s new nightspot to hear real country music from Lloyd McCarter & the Honky Tonk Rebellion.
As the band was running through songs by country legends in its second set, McCarter decided they needed to do some Buck Owens numbers -- and not a big hit, but the instrumental “Buckaroo.”
“Only a few drummers can play the ride cymbal part of this right,” McCarter told the audience. “Your proud owner of 1206 happens to be one of the best drummers in the nation.”
That drummer would be Justin G. Jones, who with his wife Elayne Woods, opened The 1206 in May as a space for weddings, receptions, private parties and other events, filling a need in the Saline County community of 7,000.
In July, Jones added live music to the mix in the beautiful building with hardwood floors, exposed brick walls and cloth-covered round tables.
“We always loved this building,” Jones said during the band’s break. “So when we had a chance to get it, we did. Elayne has been a wedding photographer for years, so she’s handling weddings and other events. Living here in Crete, there hasn’t been much music. So I was all about the live music.”
Jones is a veteran who has played around the world with Billy Bacon & the Forbidden Pigs and The Stone River Boys, been a part of multiple groups with Josh Hoyer and the Latin ensemble Son del Llano and now plays with McCarter and the Justin G. Jones Latin Jazz Band.
He’s using his connections to book The 1206, which last month featured Alexis Arai y Su Grupo Latino, an Omaha-based group fronted by Arai, a contestant on both “The Voice” and “American Idol” and semifinalist on “Tengo Talento Mucho Talento.”
“She was fantastic,” said Justin Kozisek, who caught the show and was back at The 1206 Friday. “It was great to see here in Crete.”
That was the intention of Jones and Woods with The 1206.
“Our whole thing is big city quality in a small town,” Jones said.
Two more evening shows are on The 1206 calendar this year.
On Dec. 4, Matt Cox and the Marauders will head to Crete from Omaha. Cox earlier this year released “Let The Pigs Fly,” a stellar slice of Americana that brings to mind The Band, the Sir Douglas Quintet, Bob Dylan, BeauSoleil and the honky tonk side of Merle Haggard.
On Dec. 11, Jackie Allen and The Flyovers will come in from Lincoln for a show of jazz and a cappella. “I’m going to make that a really special event,” Woods said. “It’s going to have a holiday theme. I want people to see how beautiful this space is.”
That quality led Tom Brogan to make the 30-minute trip to Crete from Lincoln to see both Arai and McCarter and who said he’ll continue to drive down for future shows. “There’s nothing like this in Lincoln,” he said.
On Dec. 12, The 1206 will hold its second “2nd Sunday Polka Series” that will feature Jim Kucera and his band, playing an afternoon show.
“It’s Crete,” Jones said. “It’s Czech land. We’re also mindful of the Hispanic population here and we’ll be bringing in shows for them as well.”
That mix of music could turn The 1206 into a regional destination.
“Not just (people from) Lincoln, Dorchester, Wilber, Friend, everybody needs to be coming in for this,” said Kozisek, the vice president of the Crete branch of City Bank & Trust, who along with Mayor Dave Bauer are put-your-money-where-your-mouth-is supporters of The 1206.
“This is the kind of thing we need as a community,” said Bauer, who sat with Kozisek at one of the tables enjoying Friday’s show. Bauer Insurance, along with City Bank & Trust, provided the sponsorship money that allows The 1206 to put on free shows.
The venue, which takes its name from its address, Kozisek and Bauer believe, could serve as a linchpin in the revitalization of downtown Crete.
“Look at where it’s at -- right on main street,” Kozisek said. “People are always talking about towns losing their main streets. This is the opposite. We’ve had nothing like this. We’re hoping this is a catalyst for other places. We’d like to have an artisan beer place and an artisan pizza place. We’ve got an artisan coffee shop down the street.”
Artisan Mark Coffee + Goods was opened in 2019 by Woods and Jones. “Just before the pandemic,” she said. “That was great timing.”
The duo is doing its part to bolster other Crete businesses at The 1206 by, for example, partnering with Valentino’s to have pizza delivered to the 200 people who filled the venue on Friday. “We’d love to do it with other local businesses as well, that’s what we’re about, here and at the coffee shop,” Woods said.
As the Honky Revival ran through its 7-10 p.m. show, The 1206 stayed full, with newcomers replacing those who caught the first set at the tables and on the dance floor -- another heartening turnout for the venue that’s establishing itself as a fine place to catch some music.
“We’re still trying to get a scene going down here in Crete,” Jones said. “But it’s well on its way.”
