 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
REVIEW

New Kids on the Block transport fans back to the 1990s

  • 0
New Kids on the Block, 6.11

New Kids on the Block perform Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star

At 8:30 p.m. Saturday, fireworks sent the Pinnacle Bank Arena calendar pages flying back to, say 1990, as New Kids on the Block hit the stage to kick off the Mixtape Tour 2022.

A couple hours later, NKOTB, En Vogue and Rick Astley had accomplished their mission — transporting the 6,200 who filled the arena’s lower bowl back to the music they grew up on — non-stop, high-energy style.

Singing and dancing to tracks, NKOTB tore through eight songs in about 25 minutes, ending with “The Right Stuff” — which got a two-minute scream — which, thankfully was lower-pitched and less ear drum-piercing than when the band played the Nebraska State Fair in 1987 — which Donnie Wahlberg referred to in the show.

Then came En Vogue, which came out on fire — the show-stealing trio’s harmony-filled R&B had me texting “Can’t this just turn into an En Vogue show?”

But that was not to be. After a couple songs, it was time to get Rick-rolled, as Mr. Astley turned up the B-stage to ask for screams before his smash “Never Gonna Give You."

People are also reading…

Salt-N-Pepa, the returnee from the 2018 Mixtape Tour, got the longest mini-set of the guests. Joined by three dancers, it rapped its way through before being joined by En Vogue for “Whatta Man,” one of the show’s highlights.

As for NKOTB, well, let’s just say the band delivered exactly what the fans came for.

That would all the hits well enough sung — the quintet remains in good voice, a bunch of sparkly outfits, choreographed dancing and a little provocative teasing from the ‘50-somethings

By walking through the crowd, singing from the aisle and the b-stage, a chance to get up close and personal with the quintet on what the New Kids appropriately called their shared journey from growing up together to growing old.

$uicideboy$ to play Lincoln arena in August
Influences from Dylan to Delacroix infuse Aaron Holz abstractions at Kiechel Fine Art
Review: Earth, Wind & Fire puts on fabulous show

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ezra Miller: Parents of missing teen seek restraining order against actor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News