New Kids on the Block transport fans back to the 1990s

At 8:30 p.m. Saturday, fireworks sent the Pinnacle Bank Arena calendar pages flying back to, say 1990, as New Kids on the Block hit the stage to kick off the Mixtape Tour 2022.

A couple hours later, NKOTB, En Vogue and Rick Astley had accomplished their mission — transporting the 6,200 who filled the arena’s lower bowl back to the music they grew up on — non-stop, high-energy style.

Singing and dancing to tracks, NKOTB tore through eight songs in about 25 minutes, ending with “The Right Stuff” — which got a two-minute scream — which, thankfully was lower-pitched and less ear drum-piercing than when the band played the Nebraska State Fair in 1987 — which Donnie Wahlberg referred to in the show.

Then came En Vogue, which came out on fire — the show-stealing trio’s harmony-filled R&B had me texting “Can’t this just turn into an En Vogue show?”

But that was not to be. After a couple songs, it was time to get Rick-rolled, as Mr. Astley turned up the B-stage to ask for screams before his smash “Never Gonna Give You."

Salt-N-Pepa, the returnee from the 2018 Mixtape Tour, got the longest mini-set of the guests. Joined by three dancers, it rapped its way through before being joined by En Vogue for “Whatta Man,” one of the show’s highlights.

As for NKOTB, well, let’s just say the band delivered exactly what the fans came for.

That would all the hits well enough sung — the quintet remains in good voice, a bunch of sparkly outfits, choreographed dancing and a little provocative teasing from the ‘50-somethings

By walking through the crowd, singing from the aisle and the b-stage, a chance to get up close and personal with the quintet on what the New Kids appropriately called their shared journey from growing up together to growing old.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.