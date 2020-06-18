You are the owner of this article.
Nebraska State Fair rock show cancels; country concerts still on
Mexico Domination Music Festival

Stephen Eric Pearcy of American heavy metal band Ratt performs at the Domination Music Festival in Mexico City in May 2019.

 Eduardo Verdugo, AP file

The Big Rock Summer Tour, featuring Ratt, Skid Row and Quiet Riot, has canceled all its shows for 2020, including a scheduled Nebraska State Fair stop Sept. 5.

As of now, the fair’s country music shows -- Jon Pardi, Sept. 3, Dustin Lynch, Sept. 4, and Clay Walker and Clint Black, Sept. 6 -- will take place as scheduled.

The fair, set for Aug. 26 to Sept. 7 in Grand Island, is closely following the directed health measures and fair and festival guidelines for Hall County, one of four counties that will move to Phase 2 of the state’s directed health measures on Monday.

The Nebraska State Fair Board will make a decision about the 2020 fair by July 1. The board’s COVID-19 task force is considering six scenarios for what the fair will look like depending on the guidelines that will be in place in August.

Those who have purchased The Big Rock Summer Tour tickets will receive a refund and email from Etix, the fair’s ticketing service. Refunds can be expected in seven to 10 days via the payment method used by the customer.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

