Nick and Tyler Talbott grew up in Imperial, a place that proclaims their music, even though they’re now based out of Portland, Oregon.
That music has been tagged, accurately enough, as indie folk, folk rock and Americana. But with its tales of everyday life in small towns, it also fits into what was once called “heartland rock” -- a milieu explored by the likes of Steve Earle and, most notably, John Mellencamp.
“When we moved to Portland at first, that’s what they called us,” Nick Talbott said. “We have that small-town, tight-knit community mindset. That’s always going to be in our blood. And that’s going to be in the music, no matter what or where we’re located.”
The brothers, Tyler, who sings lead and plays baritone guitar and harmonica, and Nick, who plays guitar and does backing vocals, have been playing together their entire lives.
“Since we were in diapers, I guess,” Nick Talbott said. “We starting singing and playing together when we were little kids. We always looking for a chance, an opportunity to set up and play, wherever they’d have. We’d try to think of really good reasons to get a concert together.”
Those reasons, he said, including talking their way into playing a sixth grade dance, and throwing backyard concerts along with playing coffee shops and any bar that would let them in to perform.
Nick left Imperial first, moving to Kearney to attend UNK. Tyler followed, moving to Lincoln and going to UNL. But the brothers continued to play together, going from Lincoln to Kearney or Kearney to Lincoln for gigs.
That was in 2011 and 2012 -- when they began seriously performing together and recording the first of their two home-studio albums. In 2015, they moved to Portland.
The Talbotts just released “Ghost Talker,” its second album for Brooklyn Basement Records, and are touring in support of that album, currently crisscrossing the middle of the country, before, wisely, heading to Florida in January.
“We probably do 100-150 shows a year,” Talbott said from the road between Kansas City and South Dakota. “We stay pretty busy. And we still play pretty much any place that will have us. We’re driving across the tundra right now.”
The Talbott Brothers will make their way south by Friday, when they’re set to play a show at the Bourbon Theatre -- booked specifically to be in Lincoln on the night before, not the day of a Husker game.
“We’ve planned our tour around football in the Midwest,” Nick Talbott said. “We know where it’s at.”
So what will those who come to the Bourbon Saturday hear?
“We’ve been called everything under the sun,” he said. “Lately, we’ve been going with indie folk rock. That’s this month’s genre.”