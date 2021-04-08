 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska native Emily Kinney explores her life as actress and singer with newest album
0 comments
editor's pick

Nebraska native Emily Kinney explores her life as actress and singer with newest album

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Emily Kinney

Emily Kinney performs at Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles on April 2. 

 L. Kent Wolgamott

The new single "Fifteen Minutes", out now! The new album "The Supporting Character" coming April 9th.

Pre-save/pre-add the single & the album online here: https://ffm.bio/emilykinney

https://emilykinneymusic.com/

https://www.instagram.com/emmykinney/

https://twitter.com/emmykinney

Copyright (C) 2021 Em-k Productions

#EmilyKinney #FifteenMinutes

I don’t wanna start a band

I wanna start a family

I don’t want a follow back

I want a follow through.

I don’t really know where I put those fifteen minutes I found

But it doesn’t really matter as long as you’re around.

Lit up hot on a TV screen.

Cryin’ to strangers about my dreams.

Drinking champagne on my own.

Scrollin’ through pictures on a telephone in a hotel room

If I could get those fifteen back

I’d give them to you.

I don’t want to take your time,

I wanna take your weekends

I don’t wanna hold ya back

I wanna hold your hand.

I don’t really know where I put those fifteen minutes I found.

But it doesn’t really matter as long as you’re around.

Oh, a star to watch on your magazine page.

But stars, ya know, they live so far away.

Drinking champagne on their own

Scrolling through pictures on a telephone

In a hotel room.

If I could get those fifteen back.

I’d give ‘em to you.

I know you think you want it.

You’re sure it’s worth any trade.

But take it from someone that’s lived it.

Nothing is better, nothing is better

Than the love we just made.

Seekin’ stories is a noble cause

But seekin’ fame will leave you lost

Drinkin’ champagne on your own

Scrolling through pictures on a telephone

in a hotel room

If I could get those fifteen back,

If I could get those fifteen back,

If I could get those fifteen back,

I’d give ‘em to you.

Emily Kinney feels like she’s coming out of hibernation.

The 35-year-old Nebraska Wesleyan graduate, who starred in “The Walking Dead,” is, after a year, getting back to work on her dual careers: acting and music.

“I just started auditioning again,” Kinney said from her Los Angeles home last week. “I’m so excited. It feels like people are starting filming again. And I’ve got a show Saturday at Hotel Cafe.”

That show, livestreamed from one of L.A.’s prime music venues, provided a preview of Friday's release of “The Supporting Character,” the Wayne native’s third album.

An impressive collection of alternative pop songs, “The Supporting Character” opens with “Omaha Hotel,” a song Kinney wrote after attending the funeral of her uncle back in her home state.

Touring bands to return to Zoo Bar this weekend

Reflecting on memories — “I’m sure this place was greener when I was little” — while crying in church, Kinney explores her life choices in the song by singing about missing the births of babies and the weddings of family members, while seeing relatives grow old. Then comes the bridge:

“I stepped away for a minute, sat on the steps.

“I stepped away for a few years.

“I straightened my dress.

“If I said I regret leaving, I’d be lying

“Just wanna live my life

“And this place in dying.

“Dying.”

Encore performance: Lincoln's Waffleman is ready for the return of 'Pump Boys and Dinettes'

So begins an autobiographical album that explores family and memory on the catchy “Genetic Makeup,” the trauma of Hollywood’s requirement that actresses be “Skinny” and balancing acting and relationships on the title cut.

“All the songs on the record are about examining my life through the career path I’ve chosen,” Kinney said. “All the exciting things that happened, things that are unique to me, the challenges, the relationships. They’re different stories, but they’re through the lens of being an actor and an artist.”

Produced by Benjamin Greenspan, with Kinney playing guitar and singing, “The Supporting Character” was largely completed before the pandemic hit.

“It was supposed to be released in 2020, that was the original plan,” she said. “When the pandemic started, we kind of pumped the brakes ... I released 'Easy' (the album’s first single), then we started to work with Julian Records. We wanted to release it in a way that could get some attention. I feel like it’s a good time to put it out now.”

In a way, “The Supporting Character” grew out of Kinney’s childhood, where her beautiful singing voice was recognized early and often.

Country singer Eric Church will visit Lincoln again in January

“I was the Lions Club state singing champion when I was 9,” she said. “I was at every talent show and county fair, singing Mariah Carey or some musical theater song.

“I did play piano and I did write a lot of little poems when I was a kid. I’d mostly just sing them to my mom. I did write some songs in high school, but I didn’t start taking it seriously until I moved to New York City.”

That was in 2006 after Kinney graduated from NWU with a theater degree.

She made her Broadway acting debut shortly after the move, appearing in the play “Spring Awakening,” then the next year in “August: Osage County.” She landed a one-off part on “Law and Order: SVU” and had a recurring role on Showtime’s “The Big C” before she was cast as Beth in “The Walking Dead” in 2011.

Killed by the zombies in 2015, Beth, who sang on the show, set the stage for Kinney’s musical career. After a stint on the Showtime “Masters of Sex” series, she released her debut album “This is War” in 2015. Her second album, “Oh, Jonathan,” was released in 2018.

Maroon 5's Lincoln arena concert canceled

Even though she wasn’t working last year, Kinney didn’t disappear from the screen, appearing in a recurring role in the Netflix series “Messiah” and playing a single mother opposite Breckin Meyer in the film “The Enormity of Life,” which debuted on Apple TV and Google Play on Tuesday.

So, if forced to choose, would she pick music or acting?

“I get that question a lot,” Kinney said. “Acting, people kind of have to choose you. I am always making music and it feels like I can steer that ship a little more. With acting, someone has to hire you, cast you. So when I get the opportunity, I want to act.

“So I guess in that sense, I’d choose acting. But I like that music is always going to be there for me, like my little baby.”

Kinney doesn’t get back to Nebraska much anymore. Her family has moved to Colorado and she’s planning a trip to Colorado Springs later this spring.

“I haven't been back since (the ‘Omaha Hotel’ funeral) and I don’t know when I’ll be back there again,” she said. “But I have to go on tour. I have to play live shows. I don’t know if it will be this year or when it will be. And I want to come back to Lincoln when I do.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rare James Bond movie poster going up for auction

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Touring bands to return to Zoo Bar this weekend
Music

Touring bands to return to Zoo Bar this weekend

  • Updated

St. Louis bluesman Jeremiah Johnson will be at the Zoo Bar Friday and Igor & the Red Elvises be at the Zoo Saturday as touring bands return to the city's longest running music club, a marker of the start of a return to "normal."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News