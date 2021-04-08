Nebraska native Emily Kinney explores her life as actress and singer with newest album

“I was the Lions Club state singing champion when I was 9,” she said. “I was at every talent show and county fair, singing Mariah Carey or some musical theater song.

“I did play piano and I did write a lot of little poems when I was a kid. I’d mostly just sing them to my mom. I did write some songs in high school, but I didn’t start taking it seriously until I moved to New York City.”

That was in 2006 after Kinney graduated from NWU with a theater degree.

She made her Broadway acting debut shortly after the move, appearing in the play “Spring Awakening,” then the next year in “August: Osage County.” She landed a one-off part on “Law and Order: SVU” and had a recurring role on Showtime’s “The Big C” before she was cast as Beth in “The Walking Dead” in 2011.

Killed by the zombies in 2015, Beth, who sang on the show, set the stage for Kinney’s musical career. After a stint on the Showtime “Masters of Sex” series, she released her debut album “This is War” in 2015. Her second album, “Oh, Jonathan,” was released in 2018.