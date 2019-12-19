Nebraska fair concert troubles return after nearly 20 years

It is, in the legendary words of Yogi Berra, "deja vu all over again” for Nebraska State Fair concerts.

Back in 2004, when the fair was held in Lincoln, the plug was pulled on major concerts that had, for years, taken place almost nightly in the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The reason: the concerts were losing money and pulling down fair financing.

Now, much the same is occurring in Grand Island as concert revenue shortfalls were one of the major contributors to a reported $1.7 million loss that has forced the fair to lay off staff and revamp its operations.

Last fall, the fair offered 12 concerts, the most since it moved to Grand Island in 2010. Nine of them were sold in “bundles” of three shows that made the average ticket price about $26 per concert.

Those bundles were: Hot Country with Maren Morris, Little Big Town and Brett Eldredge with Devin Dawson; Red Dirt Country with Granger Smith, Cody Jinks and Whiskey Myers with Reckless Kelly and Hard Rock with Theory of a Deadman, Bad Wolves and Halestorm.

While none were at the level of Garth Brooks, Stevie Wonder, New Kids on the Block and the other top-tier acts that played the Devaney Center during its fair heydays, several of those artists didn’t come cheap.